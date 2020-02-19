RetirementRx 2019: A Look In The Rearview

Introduction

Fidelity’s financial planning website suggests that a 45-year-old should have 4x his/her salary saved for retirement in order to be on track for a successful retirement. Let’s assume you are 45 years old and make $100K per year. If your retirement account balance is $500K, then you would be “Crushing it!” per Fidelity. But, before you celebrate with an over-priced bottle of wine and a new pair of designer shoes, the market swan dives 20% over the subsequent weeks due to the emergence of a deadly virus and the ousting of a corrupt president. While this did not happen, it certainly could have. Your portfolio is now down to $400K and you find yourself wondering if you should sell aggressively, put more money into the market, or sit on your hands for several months. By targeting an account balance as an indicator of your investing performance, you are a passenger on the price rollercoaster. An extended bull market, like the one we are currently in, presents the risk that many investors will grow complacent only to panic upon a substantial correction. A correction is always just around the corner when asset valuations are disconnected from earnings and revenue growth.

But what would happen if you were to target income generation instead of total return as your performance metric for retirement planning. Using a simple DG model, you might determine that by the age of 45 you should be making 14% of your targeted inflation adjusted salary from your investment portfolio. This could be generated from an infinite number of portfolios with differing sizes and average dividend yields. Let’s say, for example, your expected dividend income at the age of 45 is $17K. If you want to work out the different inputs to generate this level of income, feel free to play around here (Box). Upon a 20% correction in the market, your dividend income growth is also likely to take a hit with several companies cutting their dividend payments. In a diversified portfolio of DG stocks, a 20% market correction is very unlikely to lead to a 20% reduction in dividend income. A more realistic scenario would be that your dividend income stays flat or contracts by 5%. A 5% decrease would result in $16.2K in annual dividend income. To right the ship, you would increase your contributions to the portfolio to offset the lost income. Assuming a 3% yield, it would take ~$28.5K to get back to $17K of dividend income. This sum is significantly less than the $100K required to get back to the $500K net portfolio. Not only is it less, a $28.5K contribution is far more achievable. Further, the likelihood of making this contribution and acquiring new equity during a correction is significantly higher for dividend-focused investors due to the stickiness of the dividend income stream which makes you value “time in the market” far greater than “timing the market.” This simple difference in focus makes dividend-growth investing a more sensible approach for retirement planning.

My vision for a healthy and stable retirement is based on achieving a dividend income that meets my financial needs. I call my plan RetirementRx. RetirementRx was started in 2013 with a target retirement income equal to my 2013 salary adjusted for 2% inflation which can be achieved by a long-term dividend growth rate of 8% and 4% increase in yearly cash contributions. This is a real money, real life portfolio intended to provide a large portion of my eventual retirement income. I started reporting my plan’s progress in 2017 and this article represents the sixth update on Seeking Alpha and my 2019 year-end review. My prior articles can be found here.

2019 Goals Report Card

At the beginning of 2019, I set out with the following five goals:

Generate $8,700 in dividend income. – Achieved! Year end income was $9260. Achieve a portfolio beta of ≤1. – Failed! Current beta is 1.04. The portfolio beta actually increased over 2019 due to the outperformance of the consumer discretionary sector. Avoid dividend cuts and incur no more than 1 dividend freeze. – Failed! While there were no dividend cuts, $FDX, $BA, and $DIS failed to raise in 2019. Reestablish my stock screening system and demonstrate it when selecting a purchase in 2019 – Failed! I have moved away from screening for new stocks on the CCC list, favoring to focus on managing existing holdings instead. I may still use the CCC list to find new investments, but having further, biannual articles are all I can achieve between work and family commitments. Contribute at least $41,500 into my investing accounts - Achieved! – Contributed $46,550.

Both financial commitments were met, yet the three operational goals were missed. Two out of five is rather poor performance. The dividend generation of the portfolio and my ability to fund the portfolio are satisfactory and the reasons for the out-performance of the portfolio. Reducing portfolio beta to <1 has been difficult in this market. There are very few low beta options that provide dividend growth and trade at reasonable valuations. Most utilities like $SO, $NEE, $WTR, and $AWK are expensive relative to historical norms. The REITs space has become more and more difficult to gauge. While the yields are nice, the growth is questionable, and valuations are quite generous. On top of this difficulty in finding good value in the defensive space, the consumer discretionary space and technology sectors have outperformed. Lowering the portfolio’s beta will not be easy in this environment.

There were no dividend cuts in 2019, but several companies in RetirementRx froze their distributions. The portfolio now contains seven companies with frozen dividends which are significantly impeding the organic dividend growth performance. Each of the three companies that froze in 2019 is dealing with intrinsic challenges. Disney is investing in its streaming platform as it continues to digest Fox media assets. Fedex ($FDX) is facing a challenging trade environment amid a slow and painful integration of TNT Express. Boeing is losing its market leadership to Airbus after developing a mid-size plane with faulty software which resulted in two deadly crashes.

Finally, I failed to reestablish my stock screening process. I have not been using the CCC list lately, instead choosing to add to existing positions or a company discussed by other SA authors. While the CCC list is a great resource for investment identification, my portfolio of stocks is already established. I am not actively seeking new, undiscovered dividend growth stocks, but I will continue to look for good companies with the right characteristics of growth and financial discipline. Due to new developments at work and a small startup idea I am tinkering with on the side, I only intend to provide biannual updates on my retirement progress for the immediate future.

Overall grade for 2019 is a C+.

Performance of RetirementRx

The primary goal of RetirementRx is to meet or exceed the targeted dividend cash flow each year. The dividend income produced by RetirementRx in 2019 of $9260 exceeded the target of $7700 and is approaching the target for 2020 of $9315 as shown in the chart below. I have very little doubt I can reach the modeled 2020 income target. By end of 2020, I would like to be one full year ahead of my target which would mean reaching a 2020 income of at least $11,046. This would require 20% dividend growth from 2019.

The overall performance of RetirementRx is shown below relative to select benchmarks. The total return for RetirementRx in 2019 was 33% and the portfolio produced 28.8% more dividends in 2019 than in 2018. Because new funds were added throughout the year to the After-tax and 401K accounts, their dividend growth rates are inflated as they include dividends paid by the new investments. Since neither the Traditional and Roth accounts received new funds, their DGRs reflect organic dividend growth rates. The Roth contains REITs which tend to have higher dividend yields and slower dividend growth. The total return for the combined accounts of 33% is also inflated by returns generated by new, within 2019 contributions.

Account/Reference Total Return (%) DGR (YOY%) $SPY 31.3 10.16 $DGRO 30.0 14.9 $SCHD 27.3 19.8 RetirementRx (overall) 33* 28.8* Trad 35.1 10.6 Roth 25.8 5.0 After-tax 27.9 50* 401K 28.7 111.5* *not adjusted for timing of 2019 contributions

Overall, RetirementRx is keeping up with the benchmarks in terms of total return and dividend growth. However, I continue to see $DGRO and $SCHD as simple and solid performing ETFs well-suited for retirement funds and would encourage time- and knowledge- limited DIY investors to use ETFs like these as the basis for their retirement portfolios. A great article on the best DGR ETFs was written by Brad Kenagy.

Between the addition of $46,550 in new funds, dividend payments, and capital gains, the net value of RetirementRx increased from $254K to $384,900 in 2019. The following chart shows the growth in RetirementRx based on its cumulative contributions, dividends produced, and capital appreciation. 2019 was clearly a good year for capital appreciation as shown by the growth in the blue bar from 2018. I expect the green dividends bar to become a much larger percentage of the total over time. This is becoming one of my favorite charts!

Transactions in 2019

RetirementRx is made up of an after-tax account, a Roth IRA (R), a Traditional IRA (T), and a 401K which comprises both Roth and Trad components. I also have a separate after-tax account and a HSA with Fidelity, neither of which is designated for retirement purposes. Below are the non-401K transactions occurring in 2019 for the RetirementRx accounts.

In 2019, I made twelve purchases, three sales, sold one option, and had one option assigned. I also dripped dividends within the Roth to buy shares of $FDX, $AMGN, and $DLR in March, July, and Dec, respectively. This drip, which is commission-free in Motif, continues to buy $DLR in 2020.

Year Month Purchases Sales Options 2019 Jan 15 FDX @$161, 24 AAPL @$155 (T) 100 KR @ $25 (T) Assign KR Call @$25 (T) Feb March 13 HD @ $184, 50 WBA @$60, 2.5 FDX @$177 (R) 35 TEVA @ $17, 100 SKT @$20 (R) April 37 GILD @$66, 25 ABBV @$81 (R) May June 37 ABBV @$68 July 2.55 AMGN @$176 (R) August 8 MMM @$161, 5 BLK @ $406 (T) Sept Sold DIS Call Nov19 @$150 for $180 (T) Oct 13 MMM @$163 Nov 56 CSCO @$45, 11 GD @$181.65 (T) Dec 0.65 DLR @118

Because most of my brokerage accounts no longer charge commissions, I no longer track these costs. The only account still charging commissions is Motif Investing. I am considering moving my Roth account from Motif to eTrade to simplify things and further reduce expenses. The initial draw of Motif was the lower costs associated with creating a basket of stocks that could be bought for a single commission. This can now be done for less in any of the brokerages offering zero-commission trades.

Portfolio Composition

As of Feb 8th, 2020, the current portfolio has an average dividend yield of 2.7% and an organic dividend growth rate of 7%. RetirementRx consists of 47 stocks in the non-401K accounts. All 47 companies pay dividends. There are 40 companies actively growing their distributions year-over-year. $FDX, $DIS, $EBIX, $CDLT, $CVS, $BA, and $VTR are the exceptions.

The following list ranks the stocks in RetirementRx by % allocation. Red highlighting indicates dividend raises of less than 5% or a date of dividend increase over 1 year ago. Blue highlights upcoming dates for expected dividend policy announcements.

In addition to the stocks in the list, RetirementRx includes a ~$1,350 investment in $SCHD as a performance comparator and growing investments in index funds within an employer-sponsored 401K - the Fidelity US index fund $FXAIX and Fidelity International fund $FSPSX – split 70% and 30%, respectively.

Below is the sector break-down of RetirementRx (non-401K components only) as of Feb 8th, 2020. I prefer to limit each sector to no more than 20% of the dividend income or portfolio value. As consumer discretionary stocks like $AAPL, $DIS, and $LOW performed well in 2019, the sector remains above the 20% target for portfolio value.

Goals for 2020

I am laying out fresh goals for 2020 which are meant to be challenging.

Generate dividend income of at least $11,046.

This will put me one year ahead of my dividend targets set initially by the plan.

2. Improve organic dividend growth rate to >7.5%

My organic dividend growth rate is being dragged down by the 7 companies with frozen dividends and the large number of slow growers. So far in 2020, I have seen a fair number of small dividend raises. As I want to maintain an 8% DGR, I will be choosing new investments with greater potential for dividend growth. I am also very likely to trim a few positions in low-yielding companies with frozen dividends. First in line on this chopping block are Fedex ($FDX), Boeing ($BA), and Chantham ($CLDT). Since Fedex was bought with the intention to take advantage of the rising need for shipping of goods and packages across the world, the company’s inability to operate efficiently and grow organically without large debt issuances is disappointing. I am currently looking at buying $CMI, $CMCSA, or $MMM with these funds.

3. Avoid dividend cuts and incur no more than 1 dividend freeze.

This one is back for this year as it was not achieved in 2019.

4. Contribute at least $46,000 into my investing accounts.

This sum would keep the target total contributions roughly constant with what was contributed in 2019. This target is still over the 4% increase contribution rate originally set out in the plan.

5. Investigate and decide on the use of a Roth conversion to fund my Roth account.

I want to maximize the contributions to my Roth account to offset the high-risk of tax increases in the future. Higher future tax rates will likely result from me earning higher income that moves me to higher tax brackets and the federal and state governments needing to boost tax rates to support public benefits amid growing spending deficits. Performing a back-door Roth conversion is one mechanism I have not yet attempted. 2020 will be the year that I plan and, if possible, execute my 1st back-door Roth conversion.

Summary

Dividend growth investing is a sound strategy for retirement planning as it shifts the focus away from stock price towards long-term wealth generation. A dividend growth investing strategy helps investors stay in the market during market downturns and encourages investing at depressed prices. Despite a relatively poor report card for 2019, the portfolio has performed well and is exceeding the income targets after 6 years.

I hope readers find RetirementRx a useful example of how to generate income for an eventual retirement. As always, I encourage comments and discussions and value constructive feedback.

Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.