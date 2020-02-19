Why It's Smart To Buy OneSmart

The company has an enormous growth runway as it only occupies a small portion of TAM, which is growing quickly.

OneSmart (ONE) has fallen far since its IPO, declining from nearly $20 to around $5 at the moment. We were first introduced to OneSmart by a friend who told us the service was very popular in China, and after we did some due diligence, we decided to invest.

Our research shows OneSmart has a great business model, a long growth runway, and trades at a very reasonable valuation. We believe recent headwinds like weak margins and lower growth guidance should be resolved within the next few years, allowing OneSmart to grow its valuation substantially.

What is OneSmart

OneSmart is a Chinese tuition center company that provides premium K12 after school tutoring for students in China. It provides 3 main services - OneSmart VIP business, HappyMath (primarily young children mathematics training services) and FasTrack English (young children English training services).

Source: OneSmart presentation

Its well-known brand and the great results it has helped students to achieve (93% university admission rate) mean that it can charge premium prices for its services. Even with the high and rising prices, students are still flocking to its learning centers - as can be seen by fast-growing enrollment numbers.

Source: OneSmart presentation

Growth runway

We believe OneSmart has more potential than investors are giving it credit for. With just 2.4% of the premium education market, OneSmart believes there’s a long growth runway ahead for its business.

Source: OneSmart presentation

The market, by the way, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next few years, from 146bil RMB in 2019 to 196bil RMB in 2022, driven by increasing consumer spending and increasing competitiveness in the education system.

Source: OneSmart presentation

Over the last two years, it has grown its number of centers at a 49% CAGR. While management does plan to slow down growth in 2020 by opening only 50 centers, this is just a rest break and it anticipates growth of 30-40% will return in 2021 and beyond.

One, after two years of expansion, we would like to have a more balanced and controlled growth for the new year, which means we're going to open much less center, which right now we plan for 50 centers compared to 117 centers last year. So this will slow down our top line growth due to less opening of new centers. So those are three reasons are behind the rationale why we lowered our guidance for the new fiscal year, which we think it's very reasonable and which will lay a foundation for a much faster growth in the years to come. We do anticipate accelerating growth between 30% to 40% or even 45% in the year or two after 2020. Source: Q4 2019 call

The reason for slowing down growth temporarily is to improve OneSmart's product offering and to give OneSmart time to build its online offering. While most investors would like management to pursue growth at all costs, we applaud management for making this difficult but more prudent choice.

Mispricing

We believe the constant shift in strategy from growth to profitability is one reason why OneSmart is so undervalued. The company has switched its short-term goals back and forth 2 times over the past 6 years, and in 2019 it expanded quickly, depressing margins.

Onesmart’s learning centers have much lower margins the less time they’re operational. In fact, many of these centers are loss-making in their first year of operations, as shown below. This occurs both within and outside the Shanghai market.

Source: OneSmart presentation

In Q4 2019, more than half of OneSmart's learning centers were new, which depressed overall margins substantially. However, OneSmart expects margins to recover back into the double-digits as the company slows down the pace of new openings in 2020.

In 2019, OneSmart also faced higher costs as it was forced to relocate some of its learning centers, open larger new centers, and lower floors with higher FICO standards. It also had to spend extra time and cost to hire or prepare teachers to be compliant with license requirements.

In the long run, as new centers start making up a smaller portion of OneSmart's real estate and as the impact of one-time factors like regulation start to fade, margins should gradually improve. In fact, when the company was in its slow growth phase in 2017, margins were as high as 15%.

Valuation

OneSmart currently has an EV of around $970mil. This may seem like a lot if you look at 2019 OI of around $44mil, but if you ignore regulatory and other factors and apply a 10% margin, the EV/OI multiple would only be around 17x, an incredibly cheap multiple for such a fast-growing company.

It is good to see that management, especially the CEO, owns nearly 40% of OneSmart shares, which shows they are heavily incentivized to grow shareholder value in the future (note that 20 shares = 1 ADS).

Source: 20F

We should also mention that recently, the CEO donated 1.2% of his shares to employees that contribute to the company's success.

Takeaway

Overall, OneSmart is an overlooked but undervalued education IPO. With fast growth and steadily rising margins, we believe OneSmart, like its peers TAL (TAL) and New Oriental (EDU), is on track to be a long-term compounder. Management is invested in creating shareholder value and the company at the moment trades at a very reasonable valuation for such a high growth company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.