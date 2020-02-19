Hennessy Advisors: A Cheap Bet On The Rebound Of Active Management

As the business cycle draws to a close, it is likely that active outperformance will return and renew Hennessy Advisors' revenue growth, catalyzing a rebound for the stock.

Hennessy Advisors has a very low valuation with a P/E of 7.6X and an EV/EBIT of 4.5X, making it a very cheap stock if its revenue trend can shift.

One mutual fund manager, Hennessy Advisors, has seen its total AUM decline considerably over the past few years due to underperformance of its mutual funds.

This has caused many mutual fund managers to see outflows to simple passive ETFs like SPY.

Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) is an investment manager of the Hennessy Funds' low-cost mutual funds. The small company is worth around $75 million and has been in business since 1989, accumulating total AUM of just under $5 billion.

The stock is cheap with a P/E of about 7.6X and essentially no debt, giving it an incredibly low EV/EBIT of 4.5X. While this may seem like a major buying signal, there is a reason why the company is so cheap. Its revenue has declined considerably in recent years due to a drop in AUM in most of its major mutual funds.

If AUM continues to decline, Hennessy's earnings could fall much further, as it is often the case that chronically underperforming mutual funds see their assets decline rapidly. That said, Hennessey's mutual funds are not chronically underperforming and actually generated significant alpha over a 15-year period from 2000 to 2015, and have only recently seen alpha decline.

The way I see it, Hennessy is struggling in the same ways many value investors struggle today. They perform in-depth fundamental research in order to try to find the best companies. In order for their research to deliver returns, the market must rationally re-price assets and, in my opinion, today's high-momentum market is far from rational, particularly when it comes to pricing fundamentals. However, once today's bubbles pop and the importance of fundamentals returns, it is likely that Hennessy's mutual funds will once again be outperformers and will see renewed inflows.

The market is currently pricing HNNA as if its AUM will continue to decline, when I doubt it will decline much more. Indeed, the company's AUM figures have not declined much in recent months. Once the market realizes this, I believe that HNNA's price will return to 2016 levels.

Hennessy EPS and Hennessy Mutual Fund Flows

Luckily, because we can see the AUM of its mutual funds in real time, we can gauge its forward EPS trend day by day. To demonstrate, take a look at a chart of its stock price, revenue, and EPS below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, HNNA peaked in mid-2016 following a tremendous rally that began in 2012 when investors began to reinvest in mutual funds.

HNNA's price and EPS are highly correlated to the AUM of its main mutual funds:

Data by YCharts

The company's two largest mutual funds saw their AUM peak in 2016 and decline significantly over the following three years. In general, AUM has held steady over the past few months as U.S. equities have risen.

Indeed, it is a tough day to be a mutual fund manager. Competition from ETFs and other mutual funds has never been as high as it is today. For Hennessy's AUM to return to its 2016 levels, or at least stop declining, its mutual funds must deliver alpha.

As you can see below, Hennessy's flagship Focus Fund Investor Class (HFCSX) has been the only significant deliverer of alpha:

Data by YCharts

Many of its funds had strong alpha (risk-adjusted excess returns) until 2015. Since mid-2015, all of its major mutual funds have seen long-term alpha decline:

Data by YCharts

Logically, the peak in mutual fund alpha came right before the peak in HNNA stock price. Simply put, higher alpha equals AUM inflows equals higher income for the advisor. The opposite has been true since 2015 and has depressed HNNA's earnings.

Poor Management or A Stupid Market?

At first thought, investors may believe that Hennessy has simply lost its edge. If that is the case, the company's AUM will likely continue to falter and the stock will continue to decline.

However, Hennessy was able to deliver positive alpha in most of its major funds over a 15-year period from 2000 to 2015. Can an edge truly disappear so quickly? It should also be pointed out that the company struggled with a similar situation in 2006-2008 leading up to the recession years.

The core problem seems to do with late-cycle market dynamics. Many studies have shown that fundamentally based active management outperforms during recessions and in the years immediately after.

Immediately before a recession (at the peak), equities are usually the most irrationally priced and are headed back toward a state of rationality. Thus, during this period, rationally fundamental active outperforms and causes mutual funds like Hennessy's to see inflows.

On the other hand, after markets are rationally priced (mid-economic cycle), bubbles begin to form and passive/technical/"momentum" investing strategies outperform. The equities that outperform rise in capitalization and passive funds and momentum investors buy even more. This was seen in bank and real estate stocks in the 2006-07 period, recent IPOs in the late '90s, and I would argue in mega-cap companies today (i.e., Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN)). As irrational bubbles form, fundamental strategies deliver negative alpha and active managers see outflows.

Put simply, I believe that Hennessy's AUM outflows are not due to poor management, but due to a poor investing environment. As usually happens during the latter end of business cycles, value stocks underperform, while irrationally priced stocks become even more irrationally priced.

In my opinion, the market is reaching "peak stupidity". Companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Apple that will be materially hit by the coronavirus command record valuations and seem to only go in one direction. Even more, one of the best long-term market valuation measures, the S&P 500 CAPE ratio (S&P 500 combined market capitalization over S&P 500 combined 10-year earnings) is at an extreme:

(Source: Mutlp.com)

As you can see, U.S. large-cap market long-term valuations today are materially higher than they were during the peak of the pre-Depression boom (black Tuesday).

Of course, valuations could continue to march higher as they did in 2000, and I frankly would not be surprised if we see the CAPE make a new all-time high this year. That said, it will peak. After the peak is in, actively managed fundamental investing strategies will outperform as valuations of large-caps close, implying outperformance of low-valuation companies.

Hennessy Advisors is Significantly Undervalued

Given the expected return in the performance of active management strategies, HNNA is a cheap stock. I do not expect the AUM of its holdings to decline much more. As investors realize Hennessy's fee revenue is unlikely to decline, the stock will be due for a large revaluation.

As you can see, HNNA is cheap by all traditional measures compared to most stocks today and compared to its historical valuation. Even more, the company has been buying back shares:

Data by YCharts

Hennessy Advisors has a long track record of delivering alpha through fundamental investing. They know when their own stock is undervalued, and that is why they're repurchasing shares. Further, the company pays out about half of its earnings via dividend with a solid 5% yield.

The best-case scenario for the company would be a rebound in mutual fund flows this year and growth thereafter, while the worst-case scenario would be its current path continuing. My base-case scenario is that its long-term EPS will be between its peak EPS and EPS today, giving us a range of $1.4-2.5. Using a 10% WACC, we get a fair valuation of $14-25. Obviously, that's a large range, but it depends on whether or not the company can begin to deliver positive alpha and competition within the mutual fund industry.

I am bullish on HNNA and believe the stock is a solid "Buy" with the expected end-of-cycle rebound of active management strategies as the core catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HNNA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.