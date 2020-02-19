BHP's (BHP) CEO Mike Henry on Half Year 2020 Earnings Call Session 1 - Earnings Call Transcript

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Half Year 2020 Earnings Call Session 1 Conference Call February 17, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Mike Henry – Chief Executive Officer

Peter Beaven – Chief Financial Officer

Mike Henry

Thank you for joining me and Peter today as we deliver BHP's December 2019 half year results. It's an incredible privilege to be here as CEO today. And of course, I am pleased to be able to present a strong set of results, grounded in solid operational performance. Recognizing this is my first time with you in my new capacity, I will also take the opportunity to provide some comments on how I see the world, the company and the future. Before I go further, though, please note the disclaimer and its importance.

I want to start with the people of BHP. Following the announcement of my appointment as CEO in November last year, I spent five weeks on the road, visiting all of our businesses, most of our major offices and many of our operations. I met many thousands of employees and BHP contractors around the world. These engagements reinforced for me that we have some incredibly talented people who are eager to perform. I kind of knew that, of course, but it was good to have that brought home to me through this tour and just as I landed in the role. We have an incredible portfolio of assets, but we unlock their potentials through our people.

I was struck by what they told me. The three things I heard most consistently from all corners of BHP that they're passionate about where our new purpose, our focus on improvement and our commitment to social value. They also provided me with plenty of feedback on what we can do to build on our momentum and take what is good performance and make it exceptional.

Finally, they accepted the challenge to personally step up, push the limits of what's possible and make the fast decisions that will allow us to improve at pace and unlock more of what's possible in BHP. They know that through doing that, we can achieve exceptional financial and operational performance and grow value for both shareholders and society.

I intend for BHP to be unquestionably the industry's best operator: safer, lower cost, more reliable and more productive. This will drive value and returns. We will be more open to new ideas, more connected to those around us and more commercial in thought and action.

Today, we already have a positively differentiated strategy in terms of where to play, with fewer commodities and great assets in stable jurisdictions; and also how to play with our operating model, our approach to technical excellence and our focus on social value that will support long-term outperformance. But our operating environment and our competition are dynamic. We cannot stand still. With our strong portfolio and performance momentum, we are set up much better than most. However, to unlock more of our potential to further address the challenges coming at us and to capitalize on the opportunities that the environment will reveal over time, there are some things we must strengthen. We must be lean and high-performing in all parts of BHP.

In the face of market uncertainty and slowing rates of growth in commodity demand, a greater proportion of value growth will come from an unrelenting focus on being great at what we do. We must become even safer with a focus on eliminating fatalities and high potential injuries. And we must create more options in future-facing commodities to help us continue to grow value. These options will come from both within our existing footprint as well as through securing more resources through exploration and early-stage entry. Through being safe, lean, high-performing and future fit, we will reliably grow value and returns for decades to come.

We've made huge inroads in strengthening our foundations over recent years. Of course, achievement of these goals will require the effort of people across all parts and all levels of BHP. And we'll focus on five specific levers to unlock our performance potential. The first culture, we will build upon our distinctive inclusive culture with strengthened self accountability, performance edge, hunger to learn and improve and a greater commercial mindset.

Second, capability, we will invest in people and the capability required to support consistently high performance and to unlock options. This includes achieving a gender balanced workforce. Third, we will instill an asset-centric focus throughout BHP. Everyone across the company will understand and fulfill their role in making our assets safer, lower cost and more reliable. Fourth, technology, we will restructure, reorient and build capability to apply technology at scale quickly at lower cost and for value. And finally, capital allocation, I am totally committed to continuing the discipline that we've created through our capital allocation framework. It is driving better decision-making, and it's making us more productive through the way in which it stimulates focus and competition.

What does all this look like in action? Let me touch on just a few examples to help bring them to life. In technology, in addition to aligning our structure to our assets and streamlining our processes, we will greater leverage external providers of infrastructure, systems and services. We will sharpen our portfolio of projects and shift our weighting towards opportunities that generate higher returns earlier. We've spoken previously about our multiyear effort to make our functions more efficient and more effective. We're accelerating delivery of this, bringing forward some efforts that were otherwise to be delivered two years later. This and our changes in technology are expected to reduce overheads by well over $500 million by 2021, relative to last financial year. As importantly, it will better enable and free up those working on the front line of the business.

We're also supporting frontline leadership through further streamlining administrative processes, enabling them to spend more high-quality time in field and through reducing average spans of control, particularly for our supervisors. On the capability front, we will have a workforce that is committed to BHP and who we can invest it. We're moving from 30% to 40% of our people being permanent BHP employees to double that.

I will also create a senior role on my team that will be accountable for leading excellence in our technical disciplines and who will help stimulate performance across the company. These are just a few of the changes we are rapidly making in our effort to create a safe, lean, high-performing and future-facing business. With that, let me outline our half year results.

Over the past 6 months, we delivered a strong set of financial results. Underlying EBITDA was up 15% to $12 billion. Our margins expanded to 56%, and return on capital employed increased to 19%. Continued solid operating cash flow combined with disciplined investment in our high-quality projects generated free cash flow of $3.7 billion. With our balance sheet strong, the Board today announced an interim dividend of $0.65 per share, our second highest ever.

Operationally, our performance was solid. We maintain production and reduce unit cost despite field decline, grade decline and significant planned maintenance in the half. We progressed our major projects over the period and expect two of these: the Spence Growth Option and Atlantis Phase 3, to deliver first production within the next 12 months.

The most important part of our work, however, is keeping our people safe. It is without question, our highest priority. Our safety record reflects the quality of leadership, the culture of the organization and how disciplined we are when it comes to planning and performance. Over the period, we reduced our total recordable injury frequency by 2%. However, the rate of high potential injuries rose by 5% due to an uptick in our Minerals Americas business. The reality is that we are not yet consistently where we need to be.

At Samarco, resettlement remains a priority of the Renova Foundation, and it’s progressing well. And across all our operations, we continue to invest in the integrity of our dams. We’re also taking action on climate change. A couple of highlights are: that we’re on track to meet our 2022 targets for greenhouse gas emissions, and we have signed contracts to move towards 100% renewable power at Escondida and Spence.

With that, I’ll now hand over to Peter to take you through our results in detail.

Peter Beaven

Thanks, Mike. This was a strong first half results, with solid operating performance and lower unit costs. Underlying EBITDA increased by 15% to just over $12 billion at a margin of 56%, one of our highest in recent times. With a lower effective tax rate of 33%, underlying attributable profit was $5.2 billion, up 29%. On a total operations basis, our underlying earnings per share increased by 46%.

Exceptional items primarily relates to the cancellation of power contracts at Escondida and Spence with a shift towards 100% renewable energy. Not only is this the right thing to do, it’s highly value-accretive for our shareholders as the new power purchase agreements are lower cost. The EBITDA waterfall shows the benefit of higher prices driven by iron ore. In addition, with IFRS 16, operating leases are now charged to income statement as depreciation and finance costs, positively impacting EBITDA.

Our strong and stable operating performance delivered a substantial increase in copper production despite grade decline and growth in iron ore. However, this was offset by expected petroleum field decline and substantial planned maintenance. We also had a solid cost performance across the business with lower unit costs at Western Australian Iron Ore, Petroleum and Escondida. Western Australian Iron Ore generated EBITDA of $7 billion, with a margin of 69%. While the increase in average realized prices contributed significantly to the result, our teams’ drive to unlock volumes despite the major maintenance campaign and further reduced costs fully captured the benefit of these higher prices. Over the half, we lowered our C1 unit costs to just $12.75, an outstanding result.

In copper, EBITDA increased by 22% to $2.4 billion. This was largely driven by a 7% increase in production. Record throughput at Escondida from improvements in maintenance and operational performance more than offset the impact of grade decline and social unrest in Chile. Unit costs were better than full year guidance driven by good cost control and higher by-product credits.

Our met coal business contributed EBITDA of around $1 billion at a margin of 37%. A strong underlying performance was more than offset by a 22% reduction in price and the impact of major planned of plant maintenance. A stronger second half performance is expected with lower strip ratios, optimized maintenance strategies and continued efficiency improvements. Production and cost guidance remains unchanged.

And finally, our Petroleum business achieved an EBITDA of $1.6 billion at a margin of 65%. Now while down on the previous period, this was driven by lower realized prices and natural field decline of around 5%. Despite lower volumes, we reduced unit costs by 14% to $9.56 per barrel with lower overall maintenance activity over the period.

Excluding 2016, when we saw a dramatic fall in commodity prices, we’ve generated net operating cash flow of at least $15 billion every year over the last decade. Solid operating performance and higher prices meant we continued the strong operating cash delivery with $7.4 billion this half despite significant adverse working capital movements of $600 million. These included a $400 million inventory build for two reasons: to help underpin better operational stability, and due to planned maintenance during the half.

Price-related impacts on accounts receivables and royalties and payment of the Western Australian Iron Ore royalty settlement agreed in June last year. These were partly offset by the raising of the provision related to the cancellation of the Chilean power contract.

In the next period, we would expect to draw down a portion of the inventory build and no repeat of the royalty settlement. So with a stable, low-cost operating base and CapEx in line with guidance, we’re in a good position to continue to generate strong cash flows going forward. As you know, our capital allocation framework informs every financial decision we make. It transparently directs cash to its value-maximizing use. And this slide shows how we’ve done that. The $3.8 billion investment in maintenance, growth projects and exploration was in line with our plans. CapEx guidance remains unchanged at below $8 billion for the full year.

Our balance sheet is strong, with net debt at $12.8 billion at the bottom end of our target range. Compared to net debt of $9.2 billion at the end of June 2019, the inclusion of derivatives and the application of IFRS 16 has increased net debt by $2.3 billion. New leases in the second half, largely related to the diesel plant at Spence are expected to increase net debt by a further $1.1 billion.

As we look forward, while the underlying fundamentals of our commodities remain sound, the coronavirus outbreak, debate on the Chilean constitution, trade policy and geopolitics remain key uncertainties. We always consider downside risks in all our cash allocation decisions and retain our preference for net debt to be at the bottom of our $12 billion to $17 billion target range.

Off the back of our strong results, today, we announced an interim dividend of $0.65 per share or $3.3 billion. It’s our second highest ever. This equates to a payout ratio of 63%, 13% over the minimum under our payout ratio policy. Including the dividend announced today, over the past four years, we’ve returned around $33 billion to shareholders, around 1/4 of our current market capitalization. And this excludes the merger of South32.

Over the half, our return on capital employed increased to 19%, it’s a healthy number that includes over $8 billion in assets under construction and a further $2 billion due to the capitalization of leases. And while prices have clearly helped, the increase is also driven by our ongoing operational improvements and disciplined capital allocation. At constant 2017 prices, we’ve lifted our return on capital by 70% since 2016.

Western Australian Iron Ore again led the way with an outstanding return on capital of 49%. Escondida improved its return to 15% while existing Pampa Norte operations, excluding SGO delivered 12%. Despite lower prices, our Petroleum business continues to provide higher returns to shareholders, just below 20% excluding projects and execution. Even with lower prices, Queensland Coal returns were 13%.

In summary, these results continue the strong performance we’ve achieved over the past few years. Our focus on operational and financial performance across the organization has set us up to deliver a strong second half and achieve our 2020 financial year guidance. And while we remain confident in the positive underlying fundamentals of our commodities, there are a number of near-term uncertainties, including obviously the coronavirus, which we’re monitoring closely. As always, our first priority is our people in locations that could be impacted.

While it’s early days, it’s clear there will be demand loss on oil and demand deferral in steel and copper. Somewhat offsetting this, are current supply disruptions in iron ore, met coal and oil. And overall, the impact is likely to be dependent on the pace of recovery in end use activities in China and the risk of spread to other countries. We’re used to dealing with price volatility. With our low cost assets, diversified portfolio and strong operating performance and balance sheet, we’re ready for whatever happens. Thank you.

Mike Henry

Thank you, Peter. As I’ve mentioned, we have a strong foundation upon which to deliver exceptional operating and financial performance. Our portfolio is simple and solid. It’s comprised of commodities with attractive supply side fundamentals and durable near term demand growth. Our assets are some of the world’s best, and they’re located in favorable jurisdictions. We have a pipeline of high return opportunities to grow value through productivity and brownfield and greenfield projects, and we are performing well operationally and financially with good momentum.

Our iron ore operations are advantaged in terms of size, quality and proximity to market. Over the past five years, we’ve halved our unit costs and increase production by 20%. Once South Flank is completed, we can sustain production at a higher grade for many years. Our Escondida copper mine in Chile has kept costs and production flat over the past five years, despite 35% grade decline and increased use of desalinated water.

We remain the largest seaborne supplier of coal for steelmaking with a high quality product. Over the past five years, despite a 14% increase in strip ratios, we’ve increased production and reduced unit costs by over 15%, and our Petroleum business has leading exploration and operational capability and numerous options that can add valuable growth.

Let me now give you an update on how we’ll further lift performance through our culture, capabilities and the use of technology, focusing on our major assets. Our baux businesses are incredible cash generators for the group and have further potential to grow value. At Western Australian Iron Ore, we remain focused on unlocking the full potential of this business through becoming even more reliable through reducing costs and through optimizing our supply chain.

Our program to improve port reliability is progressing well. This will provide a stable base for our tightly coupled supply chain as we further lift rail capacity and mine production. We intend to bring cost down further as we creep towards 290 million tons per year.

The South Flank project was designed leanly and moved into execution with a commercial mindset. This is paying off. The project is progressing well on time and on budget. And when completed in 2021, it will lift the average product grade and the proportion of our production that is high-value lump. At Queensland Coal, we are breaking records in stripping the bottleneck amid a period of higher strip ratios. As we move the bottleneck to the wash plants and the benefits of technology and the BHP operating system flow through, we will also reduce costs and unlock volumes should the market require. Our strip ratios will moderate over time, also supporting lower cost.

As good as the underlying assets are, we will only realize their true potential when we have the right people properly-led and enabled, and when we are great at applying technology to make us safer and more productive. The rollout of operation services in Australia and autonomous haulage are two examples. BHP’s operation services is an innovative model founded on people, connectedness and high performance. It now operates in 13 locations across Australia and has created more than 1,500 permanent jobs in production and maintenance. I expect this to be closer to 3,000 people by the end of the financial year.

Through hiring great people, giving them the right leadership through tighter supervisor spans of control, creating a high-performance culture and providing more training, operation services is achieving some strong results. This includes reduced outage time and maintenance and up to 30% improvement in productivity. We see potential to grow this part of our business to improve safety and productivity and create more permanent jobs and opportunities for our local communities.

Likewise, our implementation of autonomous haulage at Jimblebar produced outstanding results. Incidents with fatal potential are down more than 80%, and haulage costs by 20%. We expect to see similar improvements in Goonyella Riverside with first trucks arriving later this year. We will continue to assess the value case for deployment of this technology to other sites, always through the lens of our capital allocation framework.

Our copper assets are all improving performance and collectively has some near-term growth and longer-term potential. Escondida continues to set records in concentrator throughput, supported by improvements in maintenance and operational performance. We expect this strong performance to continue and to support average production of 1.2 million tons per annum in the medium term.

At Spence, our optimization technology has lifted recoveries by 14%, and we’re now replicating this at Cerro Colorado. When I was at Spence in December, I visited with the growth project, and it’s also progressing well. Initial copper production is expected in the second half of this calendar year. Together with the current operations, the total annual copper output at Spence will reach 300,000 tons per year over the first four years.

Across both Escondida and Spence, we are not only improving performance and returns, but we’re also making our assets more sustainable. Escondida's desalination plant expansion was completed in December, lifting capacity to 3,800 liters per second. As a result, we've ceased drawing water from the local aquifers a full 10 years ahead of schedule.

While use of desalinated water is more expensive, we have managed to keep costs at Escondida flat through some great cost management. The desalination plant at Spence is near completion and will allow its expanded operations to use desalinated water as its main source of supply.

We've also signed agreements in the past half to move towards 100% renewable energy sources by the mid-2020s. This will reduce 3 million tonnes or approximately 60% of CO2 emissions per year across our Chilean operations at significantly reduced electricity prices. This is an important example of how we can meet the objective of green, low-cost, stable supply of electricity.

At Olympic Dam, our multiyear effort to remediate asset integrity is progressing to plan and will help us secure more reliable operations. At the same time, we've improved great. Combined, these will help us to lift returns and provide the foundation for significant production growth, which we continue to evaluate. Clearly, returns at Olympic Dam are not where they need to be. I'm absolutely committed to addressing this.

In Petroleum, our suite of competitive projects has the potential to substantially increase production over the next decade. Geraldine and her team spent time with many of you in November to talk about the potential of this part of the portfolio. We have a rich suite of high-return brownfield and greenfield value creation opportunities.

Atlantis Phase 3 is on track to deliver first oil this year, with Ruby and Mad Dog Phase 2 to follow over the next couple of years. These major projects will add a combined 25 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2023. Beyond these, several unsanctioned projects will be considered for approval over the next 12 months to 18 months.

In the Gulf of Mexico, growth opportunities at Shenzi and Wildling Phase 1 could add production from late 2022. And in Australia, the Scarborough LNG development offers material growth with potential first production from 2024. Our successful appraisal program at Trion in Mexico has reduced resource uncertainty, and the development is advancing towards potential FID within the next two year to three years. And following our material gas discovery in Trinidad and Tobago, we are progressing appraisal and development options. Our successful petroleum exploration program continues to replenish our portfolio.

So to recap. We have a compelling investment proposition. We remain focused on maximizing cash flow and continuing our track record of disciplined application of our capital allocation framework. Our foundations are rock solid, and our strong first half performance is indicative of our momentum. And we see enormous potential to reliably deliver sector-leading operational performance, financial returns and social value in the years ahead. Our foundations are strong and performance momentum is with us. We will deliver a BHP that is safe, lean, high-performing and fit for the future. Thank you.

