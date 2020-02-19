Equinor: Low Commodity Prices A Drag, But Company Should See Strong Growth In 2020

On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very disappointing, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues and reported a net loss during the quarter. This was not entirely unexpected though, as the weak energy price environment has been having a negative impact on the financial performance of the companies in the industry, which we have seen in the results of pretty much every name in the industry that has reported thus far. As is often the case though, a closer look at the actual results tells something of a different story, as there were quite a few things to like here, particularly as we see the company's growth story playing out. There were also a few concerning things, such as Equinor's exploration unit, which has been very strong over the past few years, finally beginning to falter. Overall though, the company seems to be doing fairly well in the current environment.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Equinor brought in total revenues of $15.169 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 32.40% decline over the $22.438 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.516 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $6.745 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 2.198 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This is very slightly higher than the firm's production in the equivalent period of last year.

The company began commercial production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway ahead of schedule. It will now begin work on increasing its output from the field.

Equinor reported a net loss of $230 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the net income of $3.367 billion that it reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance declined compared to the prior-year quarter. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Equinor ASA

This was a fairly common thing among basically every energy company that has reported its results recently, at least in terms of revenues. I pointed this out in a few articles that have been published recently to this site. The biggest reason for this is that the price of both oil and natural gas was lower than in the year-ago quarter. This was true despite the significant decline in the price of oil (along with everything else) in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Equinor ASA

It should be fairly obvious how lower energy prices would have a negative impact on Equinor's revenues. After all, the company would end up receiving less money for each unit of production that it sold compared to the prior-year quarter. All else being equal, this naturally results in lower revenues and, by extension, less money available to make its way down to income and cash flow. This will reduce those figures unless the company reduces its expenses, and energy companies are not generally able to cut costs that quickly.

As is often the case though, all is not equal with Equinor in the year-over-year period. As noted earlier in the article, the company showed signs of delivering on the growth story that I presented in numerous previous articles. We saw this in terms of production, as Equinor produced an average of 2,198 mboe per day during the quarter, which was a 12.90% increase over the 2,170 mboe per day that it averaged a year ago. This had the effect of offsetting some of the decline in revenues from the lower energy prices. The reason why this would be the case should be pretty obvious, as the company had more product to sell, so even though it received less money per unit sold, it would receive more money from selling more product. However, the growth in production was too weak to offset the impact of the lower energy prices, so the company's revenues still declined.

One of the biggest developments in Equinor's growth story is that the company started production at the massive Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway. This field is located approximately 87 miles west of Stavanger, Norway:

Source: Norsk Petroleum

The field itself is one of the largest discoveries that has been made in Norway in years, with an estimated 2.8 billion barrels of oil in place. As might be expected, Equinor moved relatively quickly to develop the field to a production state once it became the operator in 2012. The company actually started production in October, and has been steadily ramping up production since that date. As of the end of December, the field was producing approximately 350,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Source: Equinor ASA

The company expects that the maximum production of the field will be over 500,000 barrels per day, which would make Johan Sverdrup by far the largest-producing field in the North Sea. As such, it will be able to offset declines at some other fields such as Statfjord. It will also contribute to the company's near-term growth as Equinor ramps it up to maximum production. This is one reason why the company should be able to deliver very strong growth in 2020, which we will discuss later in this article.

One of the biggest concerns that investors have about Equinor is that it still has significant operations in Norway, as more than half of the company's production comes from that nation. This is because Norway has long been considered a mature market that has likely seen its resource production enter a state of permanent decline. In fact, the company's production last peaked in 2004, but due to the start-up of fields such as Johan Sverdrup, it is expected that the country will see its output increase in 2020 to near its previous peak. With that said though, there is still a very real possibility that the overall number of high-profile finds in Norway could be very limited going forward. Thus, it is nice to see that Equinor plans to explore in places all over the world in 2020:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see here, Equinor plans to drill 20-30 wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf in 2020, which may be one of the reasons why it recently acquired a large number of licenses in the nation. The company also plans to drill 10-20 wells internationally in locations that offer a very real potential of delivering some discoveries. Hopefully, Equinor will be able to deliver exploration success during the quarter, as this would help the company reverse one of the biggest problems it had during the year.

A few times in the past, I have discussed the importance of an energy company's exploration program to replace its reserves. This comes from the fact that energy is an extractive industry. These companies literally obtain their products by pulling them out of the ground from reservoirs that only contain a finite supply of resources. Thus, an oil and gas company needs to continually discover new sources of resources or it will eventually run out of product to sell. As we can see here, Equinor failed to achieve success at this task in 2019:

Source: Equinor ASA

As we can see here, the company only discovered approximately 500 million barrels of oil equivalents during the year but pulled 800 million barrels of oil equivalents out of the ground. Equinor also had net divestments of 500 million barrels of oil equivalents during the year. This gives it a reserve replacement ratio of 76%, which is very disappointing, especially since the company has generally seen its reserves increase over the past several years. It does boast a very large reserve life, so this disappointing performance is not the end of the world, but this is still something that the company will want to fix going forward. Hopefully, its 2020 exploration program will allow it to do that.

Equinor has a number of growth projects that it is currently working on. This should allow its growth story to play out in a big way over the next half-decade or more. Here are the largest projects under development and the years during which they are scheduled to start operation:

Source: Equinor ASA

In addition to this, the company should also see its production growth boosted by the ramp-ups of some of the large projects that it started in 2019, such as Johan Sverdrup. Overall, these projects should be capable of allowing Equinor to grow its production at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2026 period. The company should see much higher growth in 2020, though, at a 7% year-over-year rate over 2019 levels. The impact that this will have on its financial performance will depend on energy prices, and unfortunately, I cannot see any near-term catalyst on the horizon to push up energy prices. Thus, Equinor may continue to see its revenues suppressed in spite of the production growth. Fortunately though, the company should still at least be able to achieve positive cash flow from its current projects, even if oil prices fall somewhat from today's levels.

In conclusion, these results certainly could have been better for Equinor, as the company's disappointing performance in the exploration arena and the low energy price environment dragged on the results. The company does have the strong potential for forward growth and appears likely to be able to deliver. It also managed to start production on a number of projects in 2019, including the massive Johan Sverdrup field in Norway. Overall then, I do continue to have faith in the company, but there are a few things that I will be watching closely in 2020.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.