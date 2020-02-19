Cantel Medical: Set To Revert To Previous Growth Pattern

The objective of cleaning is not just to clean, but to feel happiness living within that environment.



Cantel Medical Corporation (CMD) has repositioned itself to changing demands and looks set to provide investors with growth. For 8 years straight, CMD easily outperformed the broad market and its sector, but from December 2017 through January 2020, it has been a different story. The company reported weak earnings in 3rd quarter fiscal 2018, which sent the stock down almost 10% in one day, and it has been on a downward trend ever since with management changes, weak business segments, and one-time charges. With the latest earnings, recurring income stream, dividend increase, and acquisition, the stock looks ready to get back to its old ways again.

CMD is primarily a domestic medical equipment provider with four divisions: Medical (57%), Life Sciences (22%), Dental (18%) and Dialysis (4). The Medical division is involved in endoscope disinfectants, reprocessors, valves and various other endoscopy-related products. This segment provides 50% of the company’s revenue. The Automated Endoscopy Reprocessors have a high initial cost, so customers are unlikely to switch to another provider. Cantel then takes advantage of selling proprietary chemistry consumables that are required for each instance of reprocessing. The company is looking to generate a steady stream of recurring revenue from these solutions. In its latest earnings report for 1Q20, the recurring revenues for medical devices were up 7%, while capital equipment increased 4%. A reasonable growth rate in this segment is 8-10%.

The Life Sciences division is a market leader in the hemodialysis water purification business; however, sales were down in the most recent quarter. This is mostly due to the sale of its Canadian water purity division in 1Q19. Besides organic growth from the water purification business, which is expected to be in the 4-5% range, the Life Sciences division also has a product called the REVOX system. This could be a large driver of sales growth and income. The REVOX system is a unique process of room temperature medical device sterilization using vaporized acids, and this new process could disrupt the established market. Cantel is looking to get this fast-tracked through the FDA so it can add to bottom line growth.

The company recently bought Hu-Friedy and almost doubled its Dental revenue. This acquisition added to Cantel’s long-term debt position and will take time to gain synergies, but it has already been a driver of growth. The division produced 12% organic sales growth in 1Q20.

The Dialysis business unit is such a small segment and in a space that is losing market share. It makes reusable dialysis equipment. The market trend is toward single-use dialysis equipment. The company is currently reviewing this business line, and I see this unit being sold off to help pay down the debt from the Hu-Friedy acquisition and to streamline the overall business.

With the 1Q20 earnings report, the stock took a dive, but I can see positive outcomes from it. The overall sales growth was 14% for the quarter, revenue was up 7.5%, but net income dropped due to the acquisition of Hu-Friedy, a higher tax bill and reduced income from the dialysis unit. Cantel has always kept a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of under 0.4%, but with the Hu-Friedy purchase, it jumped to 1.23%. This new ratio is more in line with competitors such as Boston Scientific (BSX) and Stericycle (SRCL), but CMD has acknowledged this higher rate and is prioritizing paying it down. I do believe, therefore, that the company will sell its underperforming dialysis asset to reduce overall debt.

Cantel has consistently grown revenue compared to its competitors. This revenue growth averages 3.4% quarter over quarter during the past 5 years for Cantel, whereas STERIS plc (STE) comes in at 2.7% and Stericycle is only at 1.4%. As Cantel starts to integrate Hu-Friedy, net income should rise as interest expense decreases and sales growth accelerates.

Two positive points to note are the increased dividend and the insider purchases that have happened in 2020. The dividend increase was small, from 0.10 to 0.105, but it speaks to management’s conviction of the potential income growth. CMD has been in a consistent pattern of increasing the dividend every two quarters. So, we could expect another increase by the end of the year. The dividend yield of 0.30% is in line with the medical device industry average of 0.33%. There have also been three stock purchases by insiders in 2020, which is also a positive indicator for the stock.

Cantel comes with risks, of course. With the higher debt load, there is the potential for reduced earnings if the acquisition does not produce the expected income, because debt payments and interest must get paid even if it is a hit to net income. If the REVOX system gets delayed or does not get FDA-approved, the Life Sciences division will weigh on the company's overall growth considerably. Given the overall population demographics of increased rates of stomach, liver and colorectal cancers, the need for new and innovate ways of sanitizing endoscopy devices will keep growing. CMD also has the potential to expand outside of the US. Three-quarters of all its sales are in the US, which leaves a lot of room for growth internationally.

Cantel Medical has taken the necessary steps to improve the business, and I expect to see earning growth similar to what it was in the past. With over 15 million endoscopy procedures each year, the market for sterilizing the equipment is growing and Cantel will lead the way.

