A Strategy For Sustainable, Inflation-Adjusted 7% Income

Strategy for a Sustainable, Inflation-Adjusted 7% Income

As any observer of markets is aware, income has become expensive. One of my favorite wrappers for income investing - Closed-End Funds or CEFs - is a particularly clear example of this market trend. In a way this phenomenon should not be unexpected. A simple look at domestic demographics tells us why income has become a hot market segment and why this trend should not be expected to abate any time soon. “Hey, Boomer.”

Near the end of last year, I was asked by someone close to me for help in building an income investment-strategy from scratch. The basic scenario is a vigorous, healthy septuagenarian with modest social-security income suddenly finds herself in starkly changed circumstances, with a modest windfall of cash that will have to provide her income for the rest of her life. I’ll add as well that she, like me, lives in one of the highest cost-of-living areas in the nation. And, like me, she is not about to take the common advice to move somewhere cheaper to make her limited nest egg go farther.

Approaching A Sustainable High-Yielding Income Portfolio

It was this background that led me to start thinking more seriously about alternate approaches than simply investing to receive dividends and distributions, which can be difficult to sustain at an inflation-adjusted, 7% level with capital preservation at a level to assure long-term income growth. One such strategy was outlined in my recent article here, “ A 60:40 Income Portfolio: 7% Inflation-Adjusted Income For Life” which took the approach of investing for total return and taking out cash income at each rebalance event. While this was not the path we ended up taking, we did incorporate aspects of it into the investment strategy we settled on.

The objective was to generate a secure 7% income that would grow at least at the rate of inflation, ideally somewhat greater, with a high probability of sustaining itself for 30 years. My first approach was to go with what I know, which as regular readers are aware, is CEFs. I’ve written extensively on SA on the subject of CEFs emphasizing (what else?) quality, diversification, and value.

I submit that quality is a fairly stable commodity for CEFs. There are excellent CEF managers that specialize in various asset classes, and this doesn’t change much. Diversification is critical to my way of thinking. I always strive for a mix of asset classes and am careful to pay attention to correlation matrices. I infer from my readings here, both from contributors and commenters, that many income investors disregard real diversification or have a distorted view of what it involves. Finally, CEFs can be a particularly fertile ground for seeking value.

CEFs have elements that set them apart from many other investment vehicles. First, the vast majority are designed with an emphasis on income. Even CEFs that operate in areas we don’t think of as income-generating investments, say info- or bio-technology, will pay out high levels of distributions. See, for example, funds like Columbia Seligman Premium Technology (STK) with its 7.5% yield, or Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH), a biotech fund that yields 7.8%. Second, CEFs tend to be small funds - too small to attract much interest from institutional investors - so they are largely the realm of retail investors. This tends to make them subject to investor inefficiencies that arise from the behavioral psychology of the retail investor (what one of my fellow contributors in this area routinely refers to as “insanity”) without having those inefficiencies tempered by more knowledgeable market forces. Third, CEFs can show extreme swings in market valuations relative to their NAVs (Net Asset Value), which is a major component of the value we’re seeking.

In the current market these forces have aligned to have reduced the value component. Demographic forces are driving investors to these income vehicles, and behavioral factors seem to be driving some disregard for traditional value metrics. Thus, we have a current situation where it is difficult to find attractively valued CEFs.

Pitfalls In CEF Income Investing

It can be problematic to sustain the high levels of income that CEFs can generate without some capital erosion as anyone who has attempted to sustain a 7% or higher distribution rate can attest. A hard look at CEFs shows that many, if not most, lose value over time. Many pay out distributions beyond the levels supported by investment income or capital gains from their holdings. There are a lot of reasons for this, but high among them is the tendency of yield-seekers to not look too deeply beyond the published yield figures. This is where quality management plays an important role. And, as I’ll be discussing, this is where there can be a strong benefit to having something in our portfolio beyond the CEFs to temper capital erosion.

Let me give some examples. I’ll compare three CEFs that roughly represent some of the styles of CEF investments. First is a fund of funds for CEFs: Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF), which is one example of how a diversified CEF portfolio can perform. It is the only such fund with a long-term record of category-matching performance. It's been around since 2006. Two other CEF funds of funds are the ETFs, Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) and Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF). These have shorter records (YYY from 2012, and PCEF from 2010) and fail to match FOF's performance record in any case.

Source: Ycharts

FOF also represents a common type among CEFs in that it has paid a steady - neither rising nor declining - distribution over many years (since 2009). This is an important consideration in my choice of FOF as a representative type because it is a pattern that is typical of many CEFs.

Second is what I submit is solidly among the best examples of quality in the CEF universe, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI). Third is an equity fund that throws off massive income (currently just shy of 20%) at the expense of capital value, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM). For the purposes of this article, these are used as examples to represent various types: diversified CEF portfolio, constant income over many years, excellent management, and high income at the expense of capital preservation.

If we had put $10,000 into these three funds in January 2013, six months after PDI’s inception, and withdrew all the income from the investments, the results through the seven years ending in December 2019 look like this.

Charts by the author

Let’s begin with income. High-yielding CLM obviously starts with much higher payouts than the other funds, with FOF the lowest and PDI in the middle. Over time, CLM’s income shows consistent declines. PDI’s is irregular (this due to the fund’s frequent year-end special distributions) but never falls below that of FOF. FOF is consistent over the seven-year time frame, adding only $4 to its annual distribution from 2013 to 2019.

What we see here are patterns typical of three general approaches of CEF managers to income. First is the high yielders, of which CLM is an extreme example, which put out high levels of income, at the costs of declining income and investor capital over time. A second type, as typified by PDI, pays distributions based on its investment income and will have payouts that vary from year to year. Some, such as PDI, pay out a consistent regular monthly distribution adding a year-end special distribution as the year’s investment income allows; others pay out investment income only on a monthly or, more typically in this case, quarterly basis. The third is represented by FOF which pays a regular, stable, fixed amount at each distribution regardless of investment income. There are, of course, nuances and variations within these general types.

The cumulative income chart shows us that over the seven years CLM did pay out more total income than either second place PDI or FOF. But the third chart shows us that this came at the cost of capital erosion. An initial $10,000 investment in CLM was worth $4,671 at the end of 2019, while PDI and FOF held their value at close to the initial $10,000 throughout the seven-year period.

Extending The Analysis

Okay, let me anticipate the obvious rejoinder here: This represents a period of a sustained bull market in equities and low interest rates; one simply cannot extrapolate with any confidence. It can be much worse. Fair enough, let’s go back to the beginning of 2008 and look at a similar construct, one that starts at the worst possible time. I’ll substitute PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO) for PDI. PKO’s inception was late 2017. It’s not an ideal proxy here because in the years that PKO and PDI were both on the market PDI outperformed PKO by a substantial margin as this chart shows.

Source: Ycharts

But PKO is a good fund to represent our criterion for a high-yielding CEF from a quality management group, so it’s not inappropriate for our purposes. And, as it has underperformed PDI, it’s less an issue of stacking the deck with one of the top-performing CEFs available.

Charts by the author

We see the same trends here, emphasized by the poor performance in the funds’ first year. FOF took a severe distribution cut after 2008. It has never recovered its 2008 level of distribution income, although since 2009 it has held steady and provided a dependable income stream. CLM’s income dropped by about 50% in 2009 and has continued falling ever since. PKO managed to hold its income level through the crisis and has never fallen below its distribution amount for 2008.

The second metric to reflect on is capital value. CLM’s capital value at the end of 2019 would have been $1,387, an 86% reduction from the initial investment eleven years earlier. FOF has yet to recover its 2008 value; it now stands at 84% of that investment. PKO recovered its 2008 losses by 2009 and closed 2019 more than 11% above its entry investment.

This last point is critical. Capital erosion is the bane of a high-income CEF portfolio. It’s my strongly held view that a prudent CEF investor must recognize this in building a portfolio strategy whether or not she is focusing on total return. Clearly the two PIMCO funds have performed admirably in this regard, so why not just invest in PIMCO CEFs and be done with it? Some do. You will look long and hard through the CEF universe to find other examples of consistently high levels of income and capital preservation that the best PIMCO funds have delivered to their investors. The historical data emphasize the importance of superior management, but they also reflect timely positioning for the two PIMCO funds. While I have little doubt that the investment skills PIMCO management has consistently demonstrated in fixed-income markets will continue, I’m not so sanguine as to not recognize that the period since 2008 has been particularly favorable for their investment strategies and future conditions can easily affect their performance adversely. Obviously, an argument for diversification.

Another important takeaway from these snapshots comes from the performance of FOF. In the period since its 2009 distribution reduction, FOF has paid a near-level distribution. That means it has given up 14.7% to inflation from that time. If we take it back to 2008, the fund’s income loss to the distribution reduction plus the loss to inflation is 40%. For most CEFs distribution increases are rare events, so without new investment, either new money or a reinvestment of some portion of the distribution income, they can be expected to show similar losses to inflation even without distribution decreases. But, distribution reductions are not uncommon and seem to be coming more frequently as this low interest rate environment continues. All CEF investors are wary of the potential for severe losses to distribution reductions and much attention is paid to trying to avoid such.

Recall that I’m not using FOF to assess its merits as an investment choice but as a proxy for the kind of diversified, high-income CEF portfolio an experienced CEF investor might construct. Similarly, the two PIMCO funds serve as proxies for selecting quality and managerial expertise in CEF investments, and CLM is a proxy for high income without regard to capital sustainability. None is a perfect proxy for reasons I won’t take the time and space to go into but they serve to illustrate my points.

Tackling The Forces Of Income Losses To Inflation And Capital Erosion

In previous exercises (see here and citations included there to previous iterations of and changes to the portfolio for a sustained example), I set an income-level target (as a percent of portfolio value) from a CEF portfolio. I reinvested any distribution income above that level in an effort to moderate capital erosion and build in a mechanism for inflation adjustment. More recently, I have been working with the concept of allocating a fixed percentage of the income portfolio to capital growth to achieve those ends. In my last article, here, I showed how a 60/40 portfolio of the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has, since the inception of QQQ, sustained an inflation-adjusted income of 7% of the initial investment and generated substantial capital growth. Furthermore, the portfolio showed an extremely high likelihood (>90%) of continuing to do so into the future based on historical volatility.

What if I put these two concepts together, adding a growth tranche built on a balanced equity/fixed-income allocation to a diversified portfolio of high-yielding, quality CEFs? I had difficulty coming up with a reasonable and fair model for this that I could test. FOF is a flawed proxy for a CEF portfolio because quality is not one of its investment criteria. It chooses to hold a large slice of the CEF universe (currently 105 assets) instead. But I started with FOF in that role: Assign 80% of the portfolio to an income-generating CEF tranche, in this case FOF, and the other 20% to a growth-with-stability oriented 60/40 mix of QQQ and TLT, rebalance quarterly and take 7% income adjusted for inflation from an initial investment of $10,000.

Going back to the start of 2008’s financial meltdown gives disappointing, but not completely unsatisfactory, results.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

To be clear, this is a model. The parameters are to withdraw 7% income based on the initial investment on a quarterly basis. For each $10K invested, the first quarter $175 ($700/4) is withdrawn the first quarter. Each quarter thereafter the quarterly withdrawal is incremented by the current inflation rate (how realistically the name-rate reflects true inflation is another discussion altogether). This withdrawal amount is the same in each case, so income is equal across the three portfolios. At the same time, the whole thing is rebalanced.

How it works in the model: The inflation adjusted 7% comes out of the portfolio value, which includes cash accumulated from the quarter’s distribution income. The remaining portfolio value is redistributed among all holdings according to the set weightings. Obviously, this is not a practical rebalancing scheme. It's a model.

The FOF:QQQ:TLT model (Portfolio 1) fails abysmally compared to the 60/40 QQQ:TLT model (Portfolio 2) I described previously. But it more than holds its own against the traditional SPY:AGG 60/40 (Portfolio 3) or 100% domestic equity (VTI) portfolios. However, this is not an allocation that one can count on for a sustainable, inflation-adjusted, 7% income. Portfolio Visualizer’s Monte Carlo simulation shows only 46% of cases surviving a 30-year withdrawal period.

So, I decided to try a quality CEF portfolio in place of FOF. This is, of course, cheating a bit because it’s fraught with bias, but I tried to create as fair a playing field as I reasonably could. I picked asset classes for diversification and selected one fund in each from a sponsor who I considered as being a consistently top management shop in that asset class. Could I, or anyone, have selected them in 2008? Unlikely. So as I said, not a legitimate analysis, but interesting to look at in any case. You’re welcome to criticize but I’m well aware of essentially anything you can say by way of objection to the selections.

With that caveat, here’s what I came up with:

Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) for multi-sector bonds,

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOS) for domestic equity

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) for convertibles and domestic equity

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income (FFC) for preferred stock

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI) for real estate

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) for global high-yield fixed-income

These comprise 80% of the portfolio; the 60/40 QQQ:TLT split fills the other 20%. Again, the model has an inflation-adjusted 7% cash flow as withdrawn income annually, so the same amount is withdrawn from this portfolio as those above. Results are presented below with the revised portfolio shown as P2 (highlighted).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Better, but considering how flawed the selection process is, hard to have a high degree of confidence in as a model. A few things are notable to me regardless of the flaws. The CEF:QQQ:TLT (Portfolio 2) model keeps up with the QQQ:TLT 60/40 (Portfolio 3) for return after inflation-adjusted income. It does so with greater volatility, a much better best-year (2009 when CEFs recovered strongly from the 2008 drawdown) and a much worse worst-year (2008). This volatility shows up in the risk-adjusted performance ratios where the superior performance of portfolio 3 is evident. And, while the Monte Carlo simulation model gives this improved chances of survival compared to the FOF-proxy-based model, 75% survival at 30 years, it pales in comparison to the >90% projected for QQQ:TLT 60/40.

Despite its inferior risk-adjusted performance metrics, the CEF-based portfolio potentially has some advantages that are impossible to show in an analysis such as this. Most important of these is that it gives the investor the ability to add the value parameter this analysis lacks. The model does not allow for portfolio adjustments either at the asset class level or for individual funds within asset classes. Going back to my earlier points, CEFs can be rewarding to the investor who pays regular and careful attention to their swings in valuation. As I noted, this is not a market that is offering great valuations for CEFs, especially CEFs of demonstrated quality. As always with CEFs, however, I believe it can be a market that will reward patience in selecting assets.

I started this article describing the situation where I was asked to help construct an income portfolio. The purpose here was to give some background into how I approached the project. I know many of you have been waiting for what that portfolio looks like and may be disappointed to see me ending without that. To you I’ll say that I’ll be following up shortly with an article describing what we put together at this difficult time for income investing. It’s a work in progress but well on its way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ,CSQ, RQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.