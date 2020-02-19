Epizyme's NDA Accepted, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

The FDA Accepts Epizyme Marketing Application

Epizyme (EPZM) reported that the FDA has accepted its marketing application regarding Tazverik. The treatment is being developed for managing patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy. The FDA is scheduled to provide its decision by June 18th. The treatment has been granted Priority Review and the company’s application is deemed to be a supplemental NDA.

Tazverik was approved for epithelioid sarcoma in adults and children 16 or older in January 2020. The drug is specifically targeted at patients whose cancer has spread either locally or to other parts of the body and thus cannot be removed completely with surgery. The latest news will lead to expansion of label indication for the treatment. Dr. Shefali Agarwal, chief medical officer of Epizyme, said, “If approved, we believe TAZVERIK could become an important new option for these patients and their physicians. We are thrilled with FDA’s acceptance of our application as an sNDA with Priority Review, for TAZVERIK for patients with relapsed or refractory FL.”

As it is largely expected that the FDA will decide in favor of the company, Epizyme is looking forward to having two FDA approvals within six months of each other. The company’s sNDA submission is supported by updated Phase 2 efficacy and safety data. The results had shown that tazverik showed clinical benefits as evaluated by an Independent Review Committee and investigators. It was also generally well tolerated by FL patients with EZH2 activating mutations and FL patients with wild-type EZH2.

Epizyme is also carrying out a single, global, randomized, adaptive trial to evaluate the combination of TAZVERIK with Revlimid® plus Rituxan® in FL patients going through second line or later treatment. It is expected that nearly 500 patients will be enrolled in the study. These patients will be put into different cohorts on the basis of their E2H2 mutation status. Epizyme is currently carrying out the safety Run In portion of the trial. It is expected that the trial will move into the efficacy portion of the Phase 1b/3 trial by the end of this year.

Epizyme is also needed to work towards the sustained approval of the treatment for ES patients. The treatment’s clinical benefits need to be verified and described through a confirmatory trial. The company will also carry out several post-marketing activities such as clinical pharmacology evaluations for assessing the impact of TAZVERIK on liver function and the effect of CYP3A inhibitors and inducers on TAZVERIK to inform aspects of the prescribing information.

TAZVERIK is a methyltransferase inhibitor and is currently approved for treating adults and pediatric patients aged 16 years and older suffering from metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma not eligible for complete resection. The recommended dosage of the drug for this purpose is set at 800 mg taken orally twice daily with or without food. The treatment comes with certain drawbacks such as the elevation of risk of developing secondary malignancies after the use of such treatments. During the trials, the serious adverse reactions associated with the treatment were pain, fatigue, nausea and decreased appetite. Some patients also complained of vomiting and constipation.

Epizyme stock has performed strongly in the market. In the past 12 months, it has gained over 100 percent, the most prominent uptick coming in the anticipation of its first FDA approval in January this year. The stock is expected to maintain its positive trajectory and momentum as it awaits yet another catalyst in the form of its marketing application. Epizyme stock will also be buoyed by the performance of the drug in the market as it has already been released for ES patients.

Sellas Life Sciences Moves Ahead with Phase 3 Plans

SELLAS (Sellas) Life Sciences' (SLS) stock shot up as the company reported finalizing the design and plan for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial aims to assess the combination of nelipepimut-S and trastuzumab as the adjuvant treatment of patients with triple-negative breast cancer who have received standard-of-care therapy. The company may use the data for supporting its US marketing application, if the trial becomes successful.

Sellas had received written feedback from the FDA which was used for designing the next phase. In its feedback, the FDA had stated that there was adequate safety information for supporting the use of NPS in conjunction with trastuzumab. The proposed Phase 3 is a 1:1 randomized and blinded two arm study. It will aim to assess the efficacy and safety of the NPS vaccine simulating factor in combination with trastuzumab vs. GM-CSF alone.

Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS said, “We believe this regulatory clarity will enhance our business development efforts to seek out-licensing opportunities to fund and conduct the future clinical development of NPS in order to maximize the potential of the program as we continue to focus all of our resources on the development of our lead asset, galinpepimut-S, which recently entered a registrational Phase 3 study in acute myeloid leukemia.”

Sellas is a late-stage clinical biopharma company and mainly focuses on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for treating different types of cancers. The company has licensed its lead drug candidate galinpepimut-S or GPS) from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The therapy is being developed for being used as a monotherapy or in combination for treating a broad range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

Navidea Salvages its NYSE Listing with Capital Transactions

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) has diluted its stock following two capital-raising transactions. However, the markets have reacted positively to the news as these transactions may provide the company with liquidity to go ahead with its plans. The company has entered into agreements with two of its current investors for nearly 4 million common shares at $3.4 million valuation. These shares amount to nearly 16.5 percent stake in the company’s outstanding common stock after the issuance.

Additionally, the company has also carried out a binding term sheet for selling the judgment of Ohio Court of Common Pleas in favor of Navidea. Such selling amounts to $4.2 million in proceeds to the company. Navidea aims to use the net proceeds for funding its research and development programs and also for continuing its Phase 2b and Phase 3 clinical trials of Tc99m tilmanocept.

Apart from all the other consequences, these capital raises are significant for the company as these enabled Navidea to maintain its NYSE American listing. On August 14, 2018, the company had received a Deficiency Letter from the stock exchange. The letter had stated that the company was not in compliance with certain NYSE American continued listing standards pertaining stockholders’ equity.

Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Navidea, stated, “This financing allows Navidea to advance through several key milestones and maintain our NYSE listing.” John K. Scott, one of the investors involved in the transaction, said, “I continue to support management and the Board of Directors. They have made great strides over the past 18 months to move Navidea into its next chapter of success.”

Navidea stock has shown weak performance in the market, losing a massive chunk of its capitalization in the past 12 months.

