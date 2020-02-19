Looming Global Uncertainties And Their Investment Implications

Elliott R. Morss ©All Rights Reserved

Introduction

It is easy to be troubled/uncertain about economic futures. Consider the following:

Global warming;

Terrorism;

Ever-increasing US government deficits fueled by a president who sees bankruptcy as a useful weapon;

The UK/European Union negotiations;

The slackening global demand for workers due to labor-saving technologies; and

The coronavirus and its impact on the cruise ship industry.

So, what does all this mean for investors? Below, this question is addressed from a number of different perspectives.

Regions

The IMF breaks down the global economy by regions (Table 1). It is notable that with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa, the GDP growth rates in constant dollar terms are declining. The most rapidly growing region, ASEAN-5, includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Of course, many investment gurus would view this information as totally irrelevant for investment decisions. Maybe so, but I view it as a good starting point. It raises questions about investing in the slow-growth regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Table 1. - GDP Growth Rates, by Region

(Source: IMF)

Where Not To Invest

For a variety of reasons, it is interesting to look at countries with declining GDPs. Table 2 suggests that the US sanctions are having an impact in Iran and Venezuela. Beyond these two countries, there are four African and three Latin American countries with “internal political issues” and corruption. Data on the Transparency Corruption index are presented. It is a scale running from 1 to 100, with lower scores indicating more corruption. Clearly, there is plenty of corruption in all of these countries.

One might argue that such issues do not matter. After all, the Argentine stock market was up 12% in the last year. And yes, if you believe, like Burton Malkiel does, that investing in stock markets is a “random walk,” where you invest does not matter. I am a pretty strong believer in the “random walk,” However, I do not plan to invest in any of these countries in the foreseeable future.

Table 2. - Countries in Trouble

(Source: IMF, Transparency International)

ASEAN Nations

According to the IMF, the ASEAN-5 is the global group of countries growing most rapidly. In Table 3, I add Singapore to this grouping. It is notable that in all these countries with the exception of the Philippines, GDP growth is projected to be slower in 2020 than in 2018. The unemployment rates in all countries are modest. Malaysia and Vietnam are running large government deficits. But Vietnam is very resourceful, and with its high GDP growth rate, it will manage. Singapore has significant government debt. However, this is more a result of the fact that Singapore can borrow cheaply than an indicator of poor financial management. With the marked exception of the Philippines, these countries are running positive trade balances, i.e., they are exporting more than they are importing.

Table 3. - ASEAN Region

(Source: IMF)

Table 4 provides ETF investment opportunities for these countries.

Table 4. - ASEAN Exchange-Traded Funds

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The ASEA index tracks the equity performance of the 40 largest and most liquid companies in the five Association of Southeast Asian nations. For someone looking for a safe place to invest, the Singapore ETF (EWS) is worth considering.

Advanced Nations

Table 5 presents a list of “developed” nations. It presents a troubling picture. Only Greece and Norway are projected to grow more rapidly in 2020 than they did in 2018. And the projected extremely slow growth rates in Germany, Italy and France are problematic. In particular, the serious problems of France (unemployment, government deficit and debt) are not going away soon. Also worrisome are:

High unemployment rates in Greece, Italy and Spain;

The massive government deficits of France, Italy, Japan and the US;

The government debts of Greece, Italy, Japan, Portugal, and the US;

The current account deficits of Greece, the UK, and the US.

Table 5. - Advanced Nations

(Source: IMF)

In earlier pieces, I have dealt with the problems of Greece and, more generally, the difficulty of dealing with productivity differences in countries using the same currency. Below, the problems facing some of these countries are discussed in greater detail.

a.) The United States

In many ways, the US is unique. Consider first the President’s budget for the next decade (Table 6). It suggests a dramatic deficit reduction. However, a closer look is warranted.

On the expenditure side, it is not reasonable to think that non-defense discretionary outlays will fall over the next decade. So assume discretionary non-military grows at the same rate as defense - and then assume further that instead of growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58%, revenues grow at a rate of 3%.

And that is generous in light of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections. I quote the CBO:

... the real (inflation-adjusted) GDP is projected to grow by 2.3 percent in 2019. But going forward, consumer spending and purchases of goods and services by federal, state, and local governments are projected to grow at a slower pace, and annual output growth is projected to slow—averaging 1.8% over the 2020–2023 period—as real output returns to its historical relationship with potential output. From 2024 to 2029, both output and potential output are projected to grow at an average pace of 1.8% per year, which is less than the long-term historical average.

At a 3% CAGR, receipts fall to $4.7 trillion and the deficit up to $2.3 trillion in 2030. Question: Will there be a market for that huge amount of new US debt in 2030?

Table 6. - President’s 2020 Budget

(Source: White House)

In 2018, the US trade deficit was $885 billion. How can the country run such a large deficit? The answer: One of the US’s largest “exports” is its financial assets: non-interest bearing government debt (US currency), other government debt, along with private sector debt and equities. As long as this market remains strong.

b.) Japan

For its size, Japan has a huge government debt. However, its citizens, once burned by equities, continue to buy and support the government’s debt.

c.) France

There are real problems identified in Table 5. The country has high unemployment (8.6%), a large government deficit and growing government debt. It is unlikely these problems will be resolved soon.

Table 7. - ETFs for Advanced Nations

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Most European countries are growing slowly, and uncertainty over Brexit will continue for some time as the details are worked out. And there are bound to be some fairly serious unexpected problems. The overall impact of the virus remains to be seen. And the American president clearly cares little about growing US debts. So, how does one invest?

The US economy remains strong, but given global uncertainties, it is worth looking for solid US companies paying 3-4% dividends with low payout ratios. And the Singapore ETF mentioned above is worth considering as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EWS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.