Dime Community Bancshares Moving On Its Preferred Stock IPO

For the past 2019, a total of 85 exchange-traded preferred stocks was issued from a total of 65 different companies. 22 of them have been new fixed-income issuers, having their first public offerings. For the 2020 year, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc, (DCOM) is the first unknown company so far for the fixed-income investors, offering their first issue. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest 5.50% Preferred Stock issued by the company.

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2.6M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $65M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: DCOMP) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.50%. The new preferred stock bears no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated a "BB-" by Fitch. DCOMP is callable as of 03/15/2025 and it is currently at almost 3% premium at a price of $25.69. This translates into a 5.35% Current Yield and a YTC of 4.87%

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank's principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities. The Bank's primary sources of funds are, in general, deposits; loan amortization, prepayments and maturities; MBS amortization, prepayments and maturities; investment securities maturities and sales, and advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY).

Source: Reuters.com | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, DCOM:

Source: Tradingview.com

Since 2005, the common stock distribution is constant and is currently a $0.56 yearly dividend. With a market price of $19.59, the current yield of DCOM is at 2.85%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $20M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A preferred stock is around $3.58M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $693M, DCOM is one of the relatively small 'Savings & Loans' companies (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Dime Community Bancshares' capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, DCOM had a total debt of $1.23B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to other future preferred stocks of the company. At this point, DCOMP is the only outstanding preferred stock.

The Ratios Of Triton International Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of DCOM but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 693/(1,230 + 65) = 0.53 , indicating the company is highly leveraged, as it has 2x more debt than equity.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 693/(1,230 + 65) = , indicating the company is highly leveraged, as it has 2x more debt than equity. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 41.46/(28.64 + 3.58) = 1.28, which is solid and despite the high leverage, the cost of that leverage is relatively low. This is also supported by the following table, where we can also see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last 5 financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Dime Community Bancshares Family

Except for the newly issued preferred stock, the company has one outstanding corporate bond: $115M principal amount of 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures Due June 15, 2027. However, it is not listed on any national exchange, but available information about the issue can be found in FINRA:

Source: FINRA | DCOM4506089

DCOM4506089, as it is the FINRA ticker, also does not carry a Standard & Poor's rating and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.26%. This should be compared to the 4.87% Yield-to-Call of DCOMP, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. This results in a yield margin of around 0.60% between the two securities, which can be justified by the higher rank of the bond in the capital structure of the company.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all fixed-income securities, issued by a 'Savings & Loans' company (according to Finviz.com), regardless of their type of dividend rate:

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

The Below-Investment Grade Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call, and a 'BB', 'BB+', or "BB-" Standard & Poor's rating. Despite, DCOMP is not rated by S&P, it is still rated by one of the other 2 big rating agencies, Fitch, with a below-investment-grade rating. For a better idea, SCE-E, SCE-B, SCE-C, and SCE-D are excluded because of their hundredths yield.

Source: Author's database

To see how the real Yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. The next chart will present the preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following A Regulatory Capital Treatment Event

Although the terms of the Preferred Stock have been established to satisfy the criteria for “additional tier 1 capital” instruments consistent with the Basel III Final Rule, it is possible that the Preferred Stock may not satisfy the criteria for “additional tier 1 capital” or the equivalent as a result of future changes in laws, regulations, or policies, including interpretations. As a result, in addition to other circumstances that may constitute a Regulatory Capital Treatment Event, if the Federal Reserve revises or replaces its current capital rules, a “regulatory capital treatment event” could occur whereby we would have the right, subject to prior approval of the Federal Reserve, to redeem the Preferred Stock in accordance with its terms prior to February 15, 2025 at a redemption price equal to $25 per share, plus any declared and unpaid dividends.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc

Use Of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering of Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of $65M, DCOMP cannot be an addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, thus it will also not be added to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company is pretty high leveraged, as its debt is twice its equity but with its Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments) of 1.28 and the results for the past 5 years, things look good from the fixed-income investor's point of view. As for the new IPO, in terms of the yields, unfortunately, there aren't any exchange-traded securities, issued by DCOM, and there is also a lack of enough issues in the sector. So, as a "BB-" rated preferred stock (by Fitch), the most suitable for comparison remain those fixed-rate preferred stocks with a below-investment-grade by S&P (the most popular rating agency in the fixed-income). With its 4.87% Yield-to-Worst (equal to its YTC), DCOMP gives close returns as SYF-A, CFG-E, COF-I, and COF-J. Although it is still one of the highest returning stocks, the 3% premium has a big impact on DCOMP's YTC and significantly weakens its advantage it would have if it were trading close to its PAR.

