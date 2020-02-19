Norwegian Cruise Line Looks Poised For A Rally Ahead Of Earnings

Sentiment toward the stock is rather optimistic, especially considering the concerns about the coronavirus's impact on the travel industry.

Cruise ship operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has seen its stock fall over the last month as concerns about the coronavirus have taken a toll on travel companies of all kinds. The stock is approaching a potential support level and the company is set to report fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday, February 20.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. This estimate represents a decline in earnings from the $0.85 the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2018. Norwegian Cruise Line saw earnings decline by 2% in the third quarter.

Despite the drop in earnings in the third quarter, the company has seen earnings grow by an average of 19% per year over the last three years and analysts expect overall earnings growth of 3% for 2019 as a whole.

Revenue is expected to grow by 3.3% in the fourth quarter and that is similar to the 3% growth in revenue the company saw in the third quarter. For the entire year, revenue is expected to show growth of 5.8%. Over the last three years, the company has averaged revenue growth of 11% per year.

Norwegian’s management efficiency measurements are slightly higher than average with a return on equity of 18.9% and a profit margin of 18.5%. The valuation measurements are extremely low right now with the stock trading at a trailing P/E of 11.88 and a forward P/E of 9.39.

The Stock Is Approaching A Trend Line That Connects The Lows From The Last 14 Months

Fears about the coronavirus have caused Norwegian Cruise Line’s stock to drop over the last five weeks and that has the stock approaching a potential support level. If you connect the lows from December 2018 with the lows from 2019, you get what appears to be a solid support line. That trend line is sitting in the $50.60 area currently and the stock is trading just below $52.

Something else that I took note of on the weekly chart is that the weekly stochastic indicators are hitting oversold territory for the first time since July and the third time in the last year and a half. The stock has bounced when the indicators have hit oversold territory and then made a bullish crossover.

The three moving averages on the chart, (the 13-week, 52-week, and 104-week) are in a pretty tight range right now with all falling between $52.38 and $55.60.

The Sentiment Indicators Are Showing Optimism For Norwegian

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line, we see that analysts are pretty bullish, short-sellers are neutral, and options traders are also somewhat bullish.

There are 19 analysts covering the stock currently with 17 of them ranking the stock as a “buy.” The other two analysts have the stock rated as a “hold.” This puts the buy percentage at 89.5% and that is well above average.

The short interest ratio is at 2.7 and that is a little below average and also indicates a slight skew to the optimistic side. The short interest did fall a little in the most recent report and that indicates that the optimism could be growing.

The put/call ratio is at 0.569 and that is pretty low compared to other stocks. A low put/call ratio is indicative of bullish sentiment. This particular ratio does come with a small caveat. There are 12,208 puts open and 21,466 calls open at this time.

In total, these options represent 3.36 million shares and the stock’s average daily trading volume is around 1.65 million shares. This means the call open interest represents less than a day and a half of average trading volume while the put open interest represents less than a day of average volume. The potential impact of the options optimism is lowered by the small amount of open interest.

My Overall Take On Norwegian Cruise Line

The fact that analysts expect earnings to decline for a second straight quarter is a little concerning. Something that will be critical in the earnings report will be the outlook for the first quarter and whether the coronavirus fears cause the company to lower the forecasts.

The overall fundamentals look pretty good with the three-year growth rates for earnings and revenue being above-average and the management efficiency measurements are good. The chart might be the most positive thing going for Norwegian right now. The fact that the stochastic readings are hitting oversold territory and the potential support from the trend line are both positives for the stock.

With the selloff from the coronavirus concerns, I am a little surprised that the sentiment indicators aren’t showing more bearish readings. I find it concerning that analysts and options traders have remained bullish in the face of this news. Of course, I think investors are still trying to figure out how concerned they should be about the virus and the impact it is going to have on the global economy. Obviously, the travel industry is one that could be impacted greatly.

Norwegian has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters and in most cases, the stock has rallied after the report. In four of the last five quarters, the stock has rallied after issuing earnings and in the one case where it didn’t rally, the stock consolidated for about a month and then rallied.

Given the current circumstances, I can see Norwegian rallying over the next few months. I think the chart will win out over the sentiment and we could see the stock back up at the $60 level in the coming months. Of course, the spread of the coronavirus is somewhat of a wildcard in the analysis. If the stock breaks below the $50 level, I would be very concerned. The stock could see some support in the $45.50 to $47 range, but from there it is down to $40 for the next support level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.