Avoid Calling A Bottom In Cannabis With George Allen (Podcast)

Summary

George Allen is the former President of Acreage Holdings, founder of Geronimo Capital, and has extensive experience in the world of finance and investment.

We discuss his decision to leave Acreage after its merger with Canopy and why he believes that merger will still go through.

We also cover why Trump may deschedule cannabis before the election, the embarrassing execution of some U.S. players, and why it's not yet time for the casual investor to get into the space.