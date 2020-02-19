B. Riley Financial: This Is Their Lowest Nominal Yield Baby Bond IPO

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

It is common for the fixed-income instruments, and baby bonds, in particular, to have their call price equal to 100% of their par value. However, there are some exceptions, in an effort to make their issues more attractive, some companies set higher call price. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by B. Riley Financial (RILY), RILYM, which is RILY's 5th security to have such features.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by B. Riley Financial Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4.6M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $115M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

B. Riley Financial 6.375% Senior Notes Due 2025 (RILYM) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.375%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is rated a "BBB+" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The newly issued baby bond is callable as of 02/28/2021 and is maturing on 02/28/2025. The company has included some special optional redemption clauses depending on when the call occurs if such early call occurs before maturity:

- in the period between 02/28/2021 and 02/28/2022, RILY has the option to redeem the newly issued notes at a price of $25.75;

- in the period between 02/28/2022 and 02/28/2023 - at the price of $25.50;

- in the period between 02/28/2023 and 02/28/2024 - at the price of $25.25;

- in the period between 02/28/2024 until maturity - at the price equal to 100% of the principal amount ($25.00).

RILYM currently trades a little above its par value at a price of $25.19, which means it has a 9.00% Yield-to-Call and 6.34% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 7.50% and 5.29%, respectively.

I want to note here that the artificially high YTC is due to two main reasons: the early call date, that occur only after a year and the call price of 1.03% of PAR for the period between the first call date and a year after that.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

B. Riley Financial, Inc. is an independent investment bank. The Company's segments include capital markets, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, and Principal Investments-United Online. The capital markets segment provides an array of investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. The auction and liquidation segment utilizes a scalable network of independent contractors and industry-specific advisors to tailor its services to the needs of a multitude of clients, logistical challenges and distressed circumstances. The valuation and appraisal segment provides valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms and other providers of capital. The principal investments-United Online segment consists of businesses, which has been acquired primarily for attractive investment return characteristics.

Source: Reuters.com | B. Riley Financial, Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, RILY:

Source: Tradingview.com

For 2019, the company had paid a $1.49 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $26.41, the current yield of RILY is 5.64%. As an absolute value, this means it has $39.52M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, the company's market capitalization is around $721M, which makes RILY a relatively small 'Asset Management' company (according to Finvinz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of B. Riley Financial's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in September 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's Balance Sheet

With the newly issued 2025 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $1.68B, which is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 2.33, which cannot be defined as a good number after the market capitalization coverage reaches only 2/5 of the debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $55.67M for the TTM with $51.63M paid of interest expense. So, here we have a ratio of 1.07, which shows may better debt payments coverage in the background of the high leverage.

The B. Riley Financial Family

RILY has six more outstanding baby bonds and one preferred stock:

B. Riley Financial 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ)

B. Riley Financial 7.25% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2027 (RILYG)

B. Riley Financial 7.375% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2023 (RILYH)

B. Riley Financial 6.875% Senior Notes Due 09/30/2023 (RILYI)

B. Riley Financial 6.75% Senior Notes Due 05/31/2024 (RILYO)

B. Riley Financial 6.50% Senior Notes Due 09/30/2026 (RILYN)

B. Riley Financial 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (RILYP)

Source: Author's database

Like the new IPO, RILYH, RILYI, RILYO, and RILYN, also has some special clauses in their prospectus that are related to the price at which they can be called if this happens before maturity. I'll try my best to simplify all options at what price any baby bond can be called with the following chart. Horizontally, at the top are all the call dates of all 7 securities. In the boxes below, you can see what is the call price of the issue (without the preferred stock) if the company decides to redeem it on the relevant date.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now, let's see the most important thing, how the 2 bubble charts that show how the YTC and YTM yield curves look like:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued notes due 2025 with the rest of RILY's baby bonds, we can see that RILYM, in regards to Yield-to-Worst, is the best notes of the family. With respect to the Yield-to-Maturity, it retreats to RILYZ, and RILYG but "G's" and "Z's" Yield-to-Call is lower than "M's." If we look at the Yield-to-Call of the group, RILYM is 2.4% higher than the second-best RILYN and even higher than the rest. Of course, as we saw, the higher YTC is mainly due to the higher call price of an earlier redemption and the short term until its earliest call date. As the closest to the newly issued baby bond, in terms of returns, I find them to be RILYN as its YTW is only 0.07% less than "M's." However, RILYN has a year longer maturity than the new IPO.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the RILY's securities and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is the bonds separate into two groups: the first with RILYG and RILYZ trading close to PFF, and the rest notably underperform the first. For a reference, all issues, except for RILYP, are part of PFF's holdings.

Source: Tradingview.com

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, that have a positive Yield-to-Call in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz.com). For a clearer view, the baby bonds, issued by Medley (MDLY) (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because they are the only to trade far below their par value.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Generally, the RILY baby bonds have the highest returns and are a lot better than their closest relatives.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next charts show a more global view of all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay a fixed distribution, and have stated maturity date of less than 10 years, with a positive YTC. Again, MDLY's baby bonds are excluded.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We anticipate using 20% of the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for the redemption of a portion of our existing 7.50% 2027 Notes (as soon as practicable after the 7.50% 2027 Notes are subject to optional redemption on or after May 31, 2020) and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying indebtedness, making capital expenditures and funding working capital. Pending such use, we may invest the net proceeds in short-term interest-bearing accounts, securities or similar investments.

Source: 424B5 Filing by B. Riley Financial Inc

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $115M, RILYM is a possible addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are not the best, which one can hope for, as the company is quite leveraged. As for the newly issued senior notes, they are with the lowest nominal yield of the family but provides the best Yield-to-Worst at a rate of 6.44% and much higher Yield-to-Call thanks to the higher call price on its earliest call date. Historically, RILY's issues had traded very close to the fixed-income benchmark, PFF, as they are part of its holdings. We should not forget the fact that these are term securities, which predisposed them to less volatile behavior as long as there is no increase in the credit risk. In regards to the comparison with all other baby bonds, issued by an asset management company, a significant advantage over the rest is observed by all RILY's baby bonds.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.