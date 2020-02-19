Revisiting My Bearish 3M Sentiment

Introduction

The history of my analysis of 3M (MMM) over the past 2 years has been a really interesting thing for me to examine lately, because it traces the development and refinement of my investing process. I've been fortunate that all my bearish 3M articles have turned out to be correct, and I am proud that I was one of the few authors, if not the only one, to be bearish on 3M's stock near its peak, and consistently warned investors about the dangers of stock even as the price kept falling. I'll take investors through that history in this introduction before I reassess where the stock stands today. Even though I have been generally correct about 3M the past couple of years, there are things I could have done better, both as an analyst and as a writer.

I don't typically write about a stock unless I feel I have something important to add to the conversation that is taking place around the stock, or if it is a stock I have recently bought or sold myself. Often, with investing, a herding effect can take place where everyone starts thinking the same way about a stock or using a similar process as other investors based on similar assumptions about a business's future prospects. That was the situation we found ourselves in on January 30th, 2018, when my first bearish 3M article, "How Far Could 3M Fall?" was published.

Leading up to that article, there had been almost no bearish coverage of 3M on Seeking Alpha the previous year. It had become a dividend growth darling and had produced great returns for many years for investors. My bearish thesis was fairly simple at the time - 3M had experienced a big run-up in price in the previous three years, and its earnings growth had not matched the price growth. It was trading at a high P/E ratio of 27.9, the price had experienced previous declines of 35-50% during recessions, and I felt we were late in the business cycle. It was a fairly straightforward and simple analysis. In retrospect, I think I should have made the bearish case more forcefully, but at the time, my techniques for evaluating stocks weren't much more sophisticated than the basic thesis - and relative to the extreme bullishness on the stock at the time, my mildly bearish thesis seemed controversial enough.

Here is how 3M stock has performed compared to the two alternatives I suggested 3M stockholders might do better with instead since the publication of that article:

Data by YCharts

I tracked this idea until 3M's price had fallen quite a bit in October 2018, and I examined it closer to see if after the price had come down, it might be worth a "Buy." During that examination, I didn't like the combination of 3M's rising debt combined with slow earnings growth, so I held off buying the stock at that time. Then, I took another look at the stock in April 2019 using a new analysis technique and found that 3M still looked like an underperformer, and I was still bearish even though the stock was no longer clearly a "Sell."

3M has certainly underperformed since that article, mostly due to the exceptional performance of the S&P 500 index.

Since it has been 9 months since my last article on the company and I only see one bearish 3M article published during that time and I have made a few changes to my analysis over this time, I've decided to take another look at 3M.

In this article, I will take readers through my valuation process so they can see where I think 3M stands today. I'll calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns for stock investments: Returns that come from changes in market sentiment, and returns that come from earnings. I calculate these expected returns based on the previous economic cycle, and then I combine the two return expectations to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. I also check to see if there is anything that might make this cycle different from those in the past. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR greater than 12% a "Buy," in between 4-12% a "Hold" and less than 4% a "Sell."

Source

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession.

3M's current blended P/E is 17.96, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 18.24. With most stocks, unless there is a dramatic change in their business over time, their P/E will fluctuate up and down around the long-term mean, which F.A.S.T. Graphs labels "normal" P/E in blue. If, over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to its normal 18.24 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +0.15%. So, if the market simply changed its mind about how it feels about the stock and reverted to its long-term "average" feeling over the course of 10 years, and nothing else changed, an investor buying the stock today should expect a very modest gain of about +0.15% per year for 10 years with this investment, based just on sentiment alone.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple - we want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield, and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield.

Data by YCharts

3M's forward earnings yield is currently +5.91%. The way I like to think about this is if I bought the company's whole business for $100, I would earn $5.91 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

But that's not the end of the story. Business earnings do not typically stay the same every year. Sometimes earnings grow, sometimes they shrink, and sometimes they fluctuate both up and down. So, in order to estimate how much money the business might earn over 10 years, one needs to estimate how the annual earnings might change over that time period.

There are as many ways to estimate this as there are investors. My approach is to base my forward expectations on the earnings of at least one full previous economic cycle (so that at least one recession is included in the estimate) for businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. For businesses whose earnings are highly cyclical, earnings history is not very reliable, so I use the price history from at least two previous economic cycles for those highly cyclical stocks. 3M's earnings are affected by recessions and do suffer during these time periods, but not enough for me to consider the earnings "highly cyclical." For that reason, it is appropriate to historical earnings and P/E ratios as a guide for future returns, so long as those fluctuations in earnings are taken into account.

At this point, I check several things in order to see if there is anything that stands out to me that might be different this time about 3M which will prevent it from behaving similarly as it did during the last cycle (things like extra debt, changing revenues, acquisitions, etc.)

Data by YCharts

One issue that stands out is the company's free cash flow to equity/market cap yield, which is essentially zero. Also, there has been a pretty steady long-term decline in this metric over the last decade, with 3M having lower highs and lower lows. I have found that increasing debt can contribute to lower yields.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the company has seen its financial debt increase 471% since 2007. Rising debt can put pressure on future shareholder returns. I won't be taking this into account in my estimates today, but if 3M were to look like a "Buy" at some point in the future, this is something I would revisit before I invested and try to take it into account as best I could.

Earnings Growth

Now we know what 3M is currently earning. The next step is to estimate its earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Let's start by looking at how much shares were reduced since 2007.

Data by YCharts

3M has reduced its shares outstanding by almost -22% this cycle. I will back those out of my earnings growth estimates because I'll be using earnings per share, and reducing the number of shares will inflate the EPS growth number if I don't. When I go back to 2007 through today, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate for 3M of +3.53%, which is a pretty slow earnings growth rate, but one I might be able to accept if the price of the stock was cheap enough.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought 3M's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $5.91 the first year, and that amount would grow at +3.53% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $171.94. When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +5.57% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, it will produce a +0.15% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.57% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +5.72%. This is a little worse than where it stood during my last analysis. I have simplified my ratings system since my previous 3M article, though. I used to use 5 categories, but I have done away with the "Underperform" and "Outperform" categories, and now simply issue a "Buy," "Sell" or "Hold" rating. Currently, a stock must have an expected 10-year CAGR under 4% to get a "Sell" rating. Since 3M is above that, I'm giving it a "Hold" rating with "Neutral" sentiment.

Conclusion

I think there are two factors, one pushing and one pulling, that aren't captured in the basic 10-year CAGR expectation. The bearish factor was the low free cash flow yield and increasing debt that I mentioned but did not factor in. Obviously, if we used a zero percent free cash flow to equity yield, 3M would be a "Sell." The bullish factor not taken into account here is that the S&P 500 has risen almost +20% since my last article, most of that as a result of multiple expansion. So, on a relative basis, 3M is about 25% better valued versus the index since my last article, even though its expected forward returns are about the same. Unlike my first article, back in 2018, when there were some pretty clear alternatives where a 3M stockholder might place their money with a high probability of better returns, there are fewer of those alternatives now. During the last recession, EPS only fell -9% for the company. If the company could manage only a small EPS decline during the next recession, the stock might be able to do better than SPY on a relative basis. Additionally, we shouldn't forget the prospect that 3M could improve its earnings growth in the future. It has a pretty steady base to work from. So, for the first time in the two years I've been covering 3M, I'm giving it a "Hold"/"Neutral" rating because it at least has a reasonable chance to perform as good as the wider market over the next decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.