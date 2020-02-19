ARKW: An Unconstrained Tech Fund In Disguise

We take a bearish view on the fund based on the extreme valuation of top holdings and overall concentration in high-risk stocks in the context of the current market environment.

The fund has outperformed the NASDAQ-100 since inception and is up 22% year-to-date in 2020 supported by a 102% gain in Tesla Inc. which is the largest holding.

ARKW is an actively managed ETF based on the theme of "next-generation internet," although we highlight that this strategy is broadly defined to include most tech sector stocks.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) invests in companies expected to benefit from the ongoing shift to cloud computing and mobile services along with related products. This is a theme-based actively managed exchange-traded fund that has favorably been able to outperform the broader market benefitting from its concentrated portfolio and strong gains in key holdings. While acknowledging the fund can serve a purpose for investors to gain tactical exposure to high-beta and momentum stocks, we think the strategy as implemented is too vague to represent a unique long-term investment thesis. Our view is that the fund is likely too risky for most investors and we expect it to underperform sector benchmarks during a future market correction.

The Thematic Strategy is too Vague

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF was previously known as the "ARK Web x.0 ETF" with the change becoming effective on November 4th, 2019. This was simply a marketing decision given the fund maintains the same strategy and investment focus with a different name. In some ways, the new name has a broader meaning, simplifying the appeal to investors compared to the old "Web x.0" which may have been confusing. The being said, we think the strategy is purposely vague which gives the manager wide-ranging flexibility in security selection. According to the ARK, within the theme of next-generation internet, the fund invests at least 80% of assets related stocks.

Companies within the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are focused on and expected to benefit from shifting the bases of technology infrastructure to the cloud, enabling mobile, new and local services, such as companies that rely on or benefit from the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services, internet-based products and services, new payment methods, big data, the internet of things, and social distribution and media. These companies may develop, produce or enable: Cloud Computing & Cyber Security

E-Commerce

Big Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Mobile Technology and Internet of Things

Social Platforms

Blockchain & P2P

We argue that nearly every "technology" sector company is involved either directly or indirectly with one of the above categories. ARKW is simply a tech-sector equity fund with security selection based more on momentum at the manager's discretion. The ETF with 38 holdings is overall more concentrated with a larger tilt towards emerging mid-cap companies compared to a more diversified tech index like the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), for example, is the largest holding in ARKW with a 9.4% weighting is an automobile manufacturer. The case for TSLA's inclusion in the fund considers that its vehicles are indeed high-tech and connected via the internet. ARKW shareholders won't be complaining as the stock is up over 275% in just the past 6 months, but we sense that the stock is given such a prominent role in the fund based on its momentum and not necessarily because it best embodies the internet theme.

Square Inc. (SQ) is the second-largest holding in ARKW with an 8% weighting. The company has been a pioneer of fintech and mobile payments. The stock is off to a strong start in 2020, up over 33% year to date. Our point is that it's hard to say that the recent performance of TSLA or SQ is based on its connection with the fund's thematic strategy or simply company-specific developments.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) is another big winner with the stock up over 150% over the past year. In this case, the streaming video platform better describes the spirit of the ARKW ETF in our opinion. Here, ROKU, SQ, and TSLA are each very different company with the defining commonality being they have exhibited strong stock price gains.

Again, there is nothing necessarily wrong about the particular holdings of the ARKW fund, but investors need to be aware that the strategy is more of a marketing device over any identifiable investing factor.

ARKW Picks Favorites in Tech

The other point here is that major stocks are missing from the portfolio holdings that we would argue are very relevant in the theme of next-generation internet. For every stock in the fund that is representing a particular market segment or sub-industry, there are other companies left out. Notably, Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Facebook Inc. (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOG) which are not in the fund are at least as identifying to the fund's theme as any current holding in our opinion.

Other examples include payment giants like Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard (MA) that are not portfolio investments but benefiting from trends in mobile payments and even e-commerce. There are some software application stocks in ARKW like Splunk Inc. (SPLK) with a 3% weighting or Alteryx Inc. (AYX) with a 1.5% weighting, but several other competing companies in the market that are not represented.

ARKW currently holds Tencent Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sea Ltd. (SE) each with a 3.5% and 1.5% weighting as a play on trends in mobile gaming. It's curious why the fund chooses not to hold Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) or Glu Mobile (GLUU) which are also important players in mobile gaming. ARKW holds Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), but not Intel Corp. (INTC) or Qualcomm (QCOM).

The result here is that ARKW is more or less unconstrained in its investment mandate by using the stated strategy theme as a catch-all for the portfolio managers' tech sector views. ARKW simply picks its favorite tech stocks with an actively managed mandate. The results have been good thus far, but our concern here is based on the high-risk portfolio composition and how the fund may perform going forward.

ARKW Performance

We won't argue with the fund's returns as ARKW is up by 273% since its inception in September of 2014 compared to 150% for NASDAQ-100 over the period on a total return basis. This is a case where higher risk has delivered higher rewards with the fund benefiting from the strong bull market over the past 6 years and outperforming tech sector benchmarks given a more concentrated portfolio in high-beta stocks. Still, it's unclear if "next-generation internet" really represents an alpha driving market factor or the fund has simply benefited from bullish trends in the broader market.

We highlight the fund's large position in Tesla Inc. which has been a primary driver of the fund's recent performance as the stock is up over 280% in just the past 6 months, including 102% year to date 2020. Considering the stock represents nearly 10% of ARKW, the fund's exposure to TSLA has led ARKW to climb 22.6% in 2020 compared to a more moderate 10.1% for QQQ. By this measure, most of the outperformance from ARKW is based on its holding in TSLA.

ARKW Underlying Holdings Valuation

Considering the top 15 holdings of ARKW which collectively represent 59% of the fund by weighting, we note that only 8 of these stocks are expected to be profitable in 2020. Considering the 7 companies with positive EPS estimates, the average forward P/E for the top 15 holdings is 100x. The forward price to sales ratio for the top 15 holdings is 10.1x which represents a significant growth premium the market is assigning to these companies. By excluding some of the mega-cap market leaders in tech, ARKW is higher risk and more speculative.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

With the broad market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) and NASDAQ-100 exhibiting strong gains in recent months and now trading near all-time highs, we take an overall more cautious view on high-growth tech stocks at the current levels.

While the market has largely looked beyond the recent emergence of the Coronavirus outbreak in China and potential economic impacts, we expect stocks to at least consolidate at current levels with overall risks tilted to the downside. The potential that the public-health crisis intensifies or the impact is longer-lasting and wider-reaching than currently expected sets up a bearish scenario for the market in the year ahead.

ARKW is concentrated in several stocks that not only have direct exposure to the Chinese economy but also trade with significant growth premiums that may be sensitive to changes in growth expectations. We will save a discussion on valuation of individual names like TSLA and ROKU for a different article but suffice to say that weaker than expected outcomes from these stocks at the current levels could lead to higher volatility or an extended move lower. We expect ARKW to underperform in the event of a broader market correction or even deterioration to the global growth outlook.

To the upside, continued momentum from top holdings would be positive for the fund. We recommend bullish investors to consider investing directly in the individual stocks with smaller positioning as a form of risk management. The fund's expense ratio of 0.76% is also unnecessary in our view to simply gain exposure to a select number of top performers.

Takeaway

Beyond our opinion on the market and generally bearish view on several of the underlying holdings in ARKW, we acknowledge the fund's impressive performance history. There is value in the fund as a trading instrument to gain short-term tactical exposure to a group of momentum stocks as a subset of the tech sector. That being said, we point to the fund's vague investment strategy theme and concentrated portfolio as limiting its potential as a long-term holding. The fund is overall high-risk that we expect to underperform the market going forward given extreme valuation while risks are tilted to the downside. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.