Reader Favorites And Rogues January 13-February 14

5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield January-February ReFa/Ro showed 27.63% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again this time.

By yield, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: OFS; FSK, MRCC; PRT; NBLX; WES; IMBBY; MORL; CEN; GLOP. They averaged 14.84% annual yields. (Four made all-three lists: GLOP, NBLS, PRT, and WES).

January 13-February 14, readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 40 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news, so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately, readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however, praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is by method a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. This month I swapped McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) for Target (NYSE:TGT) in my Aristocrat top ten, thanks to a reader's sharp eye.

There was a time when Seeking Alpha editors caught that stuff before publication.

In past months, reader ire was raised by my continued inclusion of BPT as a top dividend prospect when its payout is structured to collapse in 2020. This month BPT was a no show. Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

Last month's REIT article drew the most flak for claiming a 17% annual dividend yield for SHO. That particular REIT does not pay equal Q dividends but pays three quarters at $.05 each and one at $0.56. I multiplied the $0.56 dividend by 4 to produce a 17% annual yield when the real yield was 5.54%. I also got into trouble for touting TLRD for a 6% yield after the company announced a cut off of all dividends effective in Q4 in favor of a stock buy-back program. Finally, sadly, readers pointed to the demise of OTCPK:MFCSF as a MoPay as of November.

I recall also being admonished in past months for not including four MoPay Funds CEN, EDI, EDF and ECC on the MoPay roster all but one of their yields (per YCharts) were below the 7.8% level that made my MoPay fund list of 80. I also discovered that YCharts doesn't necessarily count those as dividends and includes a distribution yield field to cover those payouts.

Three months ago I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Also readers months ago noted Q Pay JMP. In July I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another all of which were attributable to the aforementioned Y Chart policy.

My gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May. But another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm sticking with risk. Others called out blunders missing the dividend cut by Unity and botching HD's price in March; crediting ATVI with 4x its annual dividend in February; claiming DF.TO a monthly pay when it only paid four dividends last year; AVH on the January MoPay list when it stopped paying dividends in September; non-dividend paying Trez Capital (TZS.TO) and Canadian Life (LFE.TO) stocks in January; showing Chevron as both a low price and higher price stock in the Aristocrats in November, and giving General Mills (NYSE:GIS) the GM ticker symbol last year also come to mind.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise: "We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 40 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and from January 13 to February 14. The YCharts data for this article was collected as of 1/14/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 24.77% To 138.19% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Mid-February 2021

Five reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 13, 2021, were:

Source: YCharts

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $1,381.94, based on the median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 4% less than the market as a whole. In fact, the 50% yield projected for GLOP is unsustainable.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) was projected to net $845.09 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for PRT.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) netted $654.87 based on the median target price estimate from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 42% over the market as a whole.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) was projected to net $450.28, based on the median of target price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NBLX.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A) was projected to net $444.97, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 14% under the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.B) was projected to net $421.44, based on the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 12% under the market as a whole.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) was projected to net $381.05, based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for MFGP.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) was projected to net $263.26, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% over the market as a whole.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) netted $259.81 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 13% over the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) was projected to net $247.73, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 1% over the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 53.5% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 16% under the market as a whole.

Source: humanebroward.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 2/14/19 for 40 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend-paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

40 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, GasLog, Led 40 By Yield In February

source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 11 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the 40 selections along with an exchange-traded note and two closed-end investment companies.

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was the first of four energy representatives in the top ten, GasLog Partners LP [1]. The other three energy dogs placed fifth through seventh, Western Midstream Partners LP [5], Noble Midstream Partners LP [6], and PermRock Royalty Trust [6].

One of the closed-end investment companies (CEIC) placed second by yield, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN) [2], and the lone exchange-traded note placed third, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) [3].

The lone consumer defensive outfit in the top ten placed fourth, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) [4]. Rounding out the ReFa/Ro February top ten by yield were three financial services representatives, Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) [8]; FS KKR Capital Corp. [9]; OFS Capital Corp. (OFS) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 15.2% To 88.76% Gains To February 2021

source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 27.63% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Missing Stocks To February 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 1/10/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: energy (3); consumer defensive (1); CEIC (1), ETN (1) financial services (4).

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 57.76% Vs. (32) 45.26% Net Gains by All 10 To February 2021

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 27.63% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The very lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, GasLog Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 138.19%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for February 14 were: GasLog Partners LP; PermRock Royalty Trust; Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund; FS KKR Capital Corp.; Monroe Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $4.45 to $11.16 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for February 14 were: OFS Capital Corp.; UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT; Western Midstream Partners LP; Noble Midstream Partners LP; Imperial Brands PLC, whose prices ranged from $11.73 to $23.89.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 40 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Chamazza; forthelonghaul; FredDorfman; GeorgeFF; Gio949; Main Street Investments; Mawyai; Michael J Jaime; Minnesota72; Oldcarguy; Orangejulius; Pattier20; paw7800; Philip3; RickyC; RoyalAce; rsphillips; TheRoseLady; Vincent Larosa.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: humanebroward.com

