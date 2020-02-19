The 6 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy For 2020

Annual rebalancing is the optimal long-term strategy for enjoying both strong income/total returns BUT also managing risk over time.

This article walks you through how I screen for dividend growth streak, valuation, return on capital (quality), and PEG to arrive at these six names.

PII, MDP, CAT, GD, GWW, and MO represent the six best dividend aristocrat/kings/champions you can buy for 2020 and well beyond.

Short-term pullback/correction risk is very high, so good risk management is more important than ever.

The S&P 500 is once more back to record highs, as has been the case 34% of the time since 1945. The broader market is 14% to 24% overvalued.

I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating bi-weekly schedule. This means an update every two weeks on:

The best dividend Kings and Aristocrats to buy now (this article) will become a monthly series that screens for all dividend stocks with 25+ year dividend growth streaks based on various investor needs (growth, yield, quality, etc.).

I've also broken out the "Why Valuation ALWAYS Matters" intro to this series.

The Market Is At All-Time Highs But There's Always A Great Aristocrat To Buy

Just because the market is at all-time highs doesn't mean market timing is reasonable.

Stocks are always climbing the wall of worry, ignoring supposedly "major" events and "crises" that pundits proclaim could lead to the next great market crash.

Today the bricks in the wall of worry include

high market valuations (justified but not a reason to market time)

the 2020 election uncertainty (overblown)

the Wuhan viral outbreak (likely overblown)

fears of a 2021 recession (also not supported by recent economic data and trends)

Market timing just doesn't work.

The Cost Of Market Timing For Average Investors

Across every time period and even for bond investors, market timing is a siren's song that will almost certainly cost you dearly.

I can't stress enough that market timing doesn't work.

Nick Maggiulli, an analyst for Ritholtz Wealth Management recently published a wonderful article explaining why even if you COULD do market timing with perfect precision, it wouldn't be worth it.

Since 1970, investors who could have perfectly predicted market bottoms would have enjoyed a grand total of 22% superior total returns. That's 0.4% CAGR superior results... NOT counting taxes or trading costs.

So rather than thinking like gamblers speculating about what the market is going to do next, let's instead think like the business people all smart investors actually are.

The 6 Best Dividend Aristocrats, Kings And Champions You Can Buy For 2020

Dividend aristocrat are S&P 500 companies with 25+ year growth streaks (plus some that were grandfathered in under new rules created by S&P).

Dividend kings are companies with 50+ year growth streaks.

Dividend champions are any company with a growth streak of 25+ years.

As part of my quest to build the Master List into the 400 best blue chip quality dividend growth stocks worth owning at the right price, each week I screen 9/11 blue chip quality dividend achievers (10+ year streaks). That's so I can replace lower quality 7/11 average-quality and 8/11 above-average quality names on the list with superior companies.

As a result, the list of 25+ year dividend growth stocks that I've updated thus far (Master List is 50% updated for 2020 at this point) is far larger than the official aristocrat list of 57 companies.

So for this week's screen let's look for the best dividend aristocrats, kings, and champions you can buy for 2020 and beyond.

First, here are how all 85 25+ year dividend growth streak companies look.

Fundamental Stats

average quality score: 9.6/11 blue chip vs average aristocrat 9.7

average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 very safe vs 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 2.4% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

average valuation: 13% overvalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 42.4 (almost a king)

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.1% CAGR

average long-term analyst consensus growth forecast: 8.0% CAGR (vs 6.3% S&P 500 EPS growth rate since 2000)

average forward PE: 20.8 vs 19.1 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 2.62 vs 2.25 S&P 500

average return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy): 93% = 17th industry percentile (better than 83% of industry peers)

5-year return potential: 2.4% yield + 8.0% long-term growth - 2.8% CAGR valuation drag = 7.6% CAGR (6% to 10% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

These 85 companies represent some of the best dividend stocks in the world, as seen by their blue chip quality scores, very safe dividends, almost 43-year average growth streak, and returns on capital in the top 17% of their respective industries.

They are also likely to keep outperforming the market over time, despite being 13% overvalued. I expect about 6% CAGR long-term returns from the S&P 500 over the coming decade, in-line with what BlackRock expects.

That's half the returns seen over the past decade, and some asset managers expect much lower returns than that.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital, and it's Joel Greenblatt's favorite proxy for quality/moatiness. A company that can sustain top 20% returns on capital over time is a wide-moat business that is likely to make you a lot of money over the long run if you buy it at the right price.

These 85 companies are less overvalued than the broader market but they are still overvalued, hurting long-term return potential.

So let's next screen out all the aristocrats/champions that are overvalued, leaving us with 27 aristocrats/champions that are reasonable buys or better.

Fundamental Stats

average quality score: 9.2/11 blue chip vs average aristocrat 9.7

average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 3.8% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds

vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds average valuation: 14% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 37.8 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.7% CAGR

average long-term analyst consensus growth forecast: 7.0% CAGR (vs 6.3% S&P 500 EPS growth rate since 2000)

average forward PE: 13.3 vs 19.1 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.9 vs 2.25 S&P 500

average return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy): 76% = 19th industry percentile (better than 81% of industry peers)

5-year return potential: 3.8% yield + 7.0% long-term growth +3% CAGR valuation drag = 13.8% CAGR (11% to 17% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

Merely eliminating the overvalued aristocrat/champions leaves us a group of companies that would probably make a fine portfolio. We lose 1% long-term growth, but with nearly 4% yield to compensate for it.

Plus the average PE is down to just 13.3, which is nearing private equity valuations.

A 13.3 PE means

earnings yield: 7.5%

10-Year Treasury yield: 1.6%

earnings yield risk-premium: 5.9% vs 3.7% S&P 500 average since 2000

160% better reward/risk ratio than S&P 500 in the modern era

28 companies of this caliber can't all go to zero (same as the S&P 500) meaning that simply creating an equally weighted portfolio of these companies is likely a reasonable and prudent long-term decision.

But I promised you the six best aristocrats for 2020 so let's keep going. Next, I'll crank up the quality factor to 11 by selecting just the companies who have returns on capital in the top 25% of their industries or better.

This leaves us with 13 names with the following fundamentals.

(Source: Master List) green = possibly good buy now, blue = possible reasonable buy now, yellow = hold, red = potential sell/trim

I've color-coded all our valuation tools to show potentially good buys or better, potential reasonable buys, hold and sell/trim stocks.

That's based on this table, which determines an appropriate margin of safety for each classification based on quality and risk.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Reasonable Buy Price Discount To Fair Value Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount Ultra-Value (Anti-Bubble) Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), Meredith Corp. (MDP) 0% 20% 30% 40% 50% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health Corp. (CVS), ViacomCBS (VIAC) 0% 15% 25% 35% 45% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 0% 5% 15% 25% 35% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT), Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 0% 10% 20% 30%

Fundamental Stats

average quality score: 9.5/11 blue chip vs average aristocrat 9.7

average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe vs 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 3.6% vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds

vs 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds average valuation: 15% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 39.1 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 8.2% CAGR

average long-term analyst consensus growth forecast: 7.0% CAGR (vs 6.3% S&P 500 EPS growth rate since 2000)

average forward PE: 13.9 vs 19.1 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.98 vs 2.25 S&P 500

average return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy): 80% = 14th industry percentile (better than 86% of industry peers)

5-year return potential: 3.6% yield + 7.0% long-term growth +3.4% CAGR valuation drag = 14.0% CAGR (11% to 17% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

We keep boosting expected long-term returns but let's do one final screen, this time for PEG ratio, popularized by Peter Lynch. This is the essence of "growth at a reasonable price," a strategy that made Lynch into one of the greatest investors of all time.

For my final step in selecting the six best aristocrats/champions for 2020 let's eliminate all companies with a PEG of 1.75 or more.

1.75 is 0.5 below the S&P 500's 2.25. This leaves us with six aristocrats/kings/champions that combine quality, valuation, and growth at a reasonable price to deliver what is likely to be superior long-term returns as well as generous dividends you can depend on.

(Source: Master List) green = possibly good buy now, blue = possible reasonable buy now, yellow = hold, red = potential sell/trim

These six stocks are:

Fundamental Stats

average quality score: 9.7/11 blue chip vs. average aristocrat 9.7

average dividend safety score: 4.5/5 very safe vs. 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 4.0% vs. 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds

vs. 1.8% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most "high-yield" ETFs/funds average valuation: 18% undervalued vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 14% to 24% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 34.0 years

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 7.5% CAGR

average long-term analyst consensus growth forecast: 8.5% CAGR (vs 6.3% S&P 500 EPS growth rate since 2000)

average forward PE: 12.6 vs 19.1 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.49 vs 2.25 S&P 500

average return on capital (Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy): 124% = 13th industry percentile (better than 87% of industry peers)

(Greenblatt's favorite quality/moat proxy): (better than 87% of industry peers) 5-year return potential: 4.0% yield + 8.5% long-term growth + 4.1% CAGR valuation drag = 16.6% CAGR (13% to 20% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

Note that Meredith is a 7/11 average quality dividend champion that I recommend capping at 2.5% of your portfolio or less.

That's based on the risk management guidelines I use to run all Dividend King portfolios and my retirement portfolio (which owns MDP as 1.7% of the portfolio).

What if you did buy all six of these companies (not your entire portfolio mind you)?

These 6 Dividend Aristocrat/Champions Total Returns Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = These six aristocrats/champions

These six companies outperformed the broader market by 5% or 50% annually over the past 32 years. Their reward/risk ratio (excess total returns/negative volatility = Sortino ratio) was 28% better.

1988 yield on cost: 1.9%

2019 yield on cost: 32.8%

$10,000 invested in these six companies in 1988 is now paying $33,000 per year in safe and steadily growing dividends. Not to mention that this $10,000 is now worth over $900,000.

What's most remarkable is that these six companies are trading at such attractive valuations that they could potentially generate long-term total returns similar to what investors have enjoyed for the past third of a century.

Don't Forget About Prudent Risk Management

The past performance I just showed you is with a portfolio that was equally weighted in 1988 and then left untouched (other than reinvesting all dividends).

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

As you can see, these six stocks had very different performances since 1988.

As a result, a pure buy and hold portfolio would have begun with 16.7% allocation in each and ended up looking this over time.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

There is nothing necessarily wrong with "letting your winners run" and ending up with a portfolio that's 24% MO and 47% PII. Unless of course, you're bothered by volatility.

Polaris and Altria ran into major bear markets in recent years creating massive swings that could have cost you a lot of sleep and made remaining disciplined much harder.

Un-rebalanced Portfolio Peak Declines Since 1988

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = un-rebalanced portfolio of these six aristocrats/champions

This portfolio began very defensively, outperforming the market significantly in every period of market stress. It barely fell at all during the Asian financial crisis, and during the dot com crash, it outperformed the broader market by 26%.

By 2007, it was concentrated 58% in MO, PII, and CAT. PII and CAT's share prices tanked during the Great Recession and so this portfolio suffered a 50% peak decline. That still beat the S&P 500's 57% drop, but the point is that when you don't rebalance, your risk profile increases over time.

The same is true of 60/40 stock/bond portfolios. Here is how one of those would have looked without rebalancing.

By the end of last year, that portfolio was 80% stocks, which works fine during a bull market. But bear markets are inevitable which is why rebalancing once per year is the optimal strategy for most.

60/40 Rebalancing Strategy Comparison 1994 to 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

Over the past 26 years, annual rebalancing was the optimal strategy for most investors using a 60/40 balanced portfolio as seen by both total returns (not counting taxes or trading costs), and the volatility-adjusted return (Sharpe ratio).

What about rebalancing these six stocks?

Rebalancing Strategy 32-Year CAGR Total Returns Standard Deviation Peak Decline Sortino Ratio (Reward/Risk) No Rebalancing 15.1% 19.1% 50.4% 1.09 Annual Rebalancing 15.6% 17.7% 52.0% 1.23 Semi-Annual Rebalancing 15.7% 17.7% 52.5% 1.24 Quarterly Rebalancing 15.8% 17.8% 52.8% 1.24 Monthly Rebalancing 15.8% 17.8% 52.7% 1.24 Rebalance When Stock Becomes 21.7+% of Portfolio 15.8% 17.7% 52.0% 1.24

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these nine fast-growing blue chips

Rebalancing of any kind resulted in superior returns and lower standard deviation (volatility). The reward/risk ratio also improved significantly.

BUT what's important to note here is that rebalancing more frequently didn't improve your returns significantly, nor alter this portfolio's volatility or risk-adjusted returns.

Factor in trading costs (no longer an issue) and short-term capital gains taxes (a major issue) and annual rebalancing would have been the optimal strategy.

We can't know ahead of time which rebalancing strategy will be the best for any given future time period. But using the best available historical evidence is a reasonable and prudent way of managing your portfolio's risk.

Bottom Line: The Right Watchlist Of Companies Means You'll ALWAYS Be Able To Buy Great Dividend Growth Stocks No Matter What The Market Is Doing

Even with the market so overvalued, there are still plenty of great dividend aristocrat/kings/champions trading at reasonable or downright attractive valuations.

Polaris, Meredith Corp., Caterpillar, Altria, General Dynamics, and W.W. Grainger represent the best aristocrats/champions you can buy for 2020 due to

generous, safe and steadily growing income in all market/economic/industry conditions

trustworthy and competent management

reasonable/attractive valuations (and thus high reward/risk ratios)

low PEGs

modest/strong long-term growth prospects

excellent quality as seen by industry-leading returns on capital

These six companies have proven themselves excellent long-term income growth investments over the past 32 years. From their current valuations, they are likely to deliver similarly strong results in the future, potentially about 16% to 17% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

(Source: AZ Quote)

The purpose of these articles is to show you that no matter what the broader market is doing, something great is always on sale. As my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say, "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

Disclosure: I am/we are long PII, MDP, CAT, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns PII, MDP, CAT, GD, and MO in our portfolios.