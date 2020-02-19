REM: Mortgage REITs Are Ripe For A Pullback

Mortgage REITs are susceptible to drop-off in book values in the event the Fed continues to cut rates, leading to elevated prepayment risks.

Mortgage REITs ETF (REM) surged to highest since 2018 on broad strength in real estate sectors and strong earnings in its top holding.

U.S. real estate sectors continue to be on a tear, as homebuilders (XHB) and major REITs ETFs including REZ, IYR and REM piling on between 7-8% YTD gains:

Source: WingCapital Investments

In the case of mortgage REITs ETF (REM), which has been highly correlated with 10-year Treasury yields for bulk of the past decade, the explosive rally is particularly worth mentioning as it was able to buck the trend with interest rates stuck near all-time lows:

Source: U.S. Department of The Treasury

Indeed, unlike other REITs which tend to benefit from lower rates, mortgage REITs are prone to prepayment risks resulting from increase in mortgage refinancing during periods of declining interest rates. Generally speaking, mortgage REITs are susceptible to high interest rate volatility which would not only incentivize refinancing but also cause uncertainties in their cost of capital:

Source: WingCapital Investments

That said, REM has been able to decouple from the unfavorable movements in interest rates, thanks in large to bullish macro fundamentals in the U.S. housing market as well as better than expected earnings reports in its largest holding NLY, which accounts for 16% of its allocation. To wit:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q4 core EPS of 26 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 24 cents. Separately, Annaly announced an agreement to internalize its management. "Although we are always prepared for uncertainty, our outlook for the year is constructive given a robust global economy, more accommodative Fed policy and increased role for private capital in the housing market," said Interim CEO and President Glenn Votek. Book value per common share of $9.66 at Q4-end vs. $9.21 at Q3-end. Source: Seeking Alpha

The report gave NLY a 3+% jolt and extended its recovery rally off its all-time lows set last year. In addition to the earnings beat and revamp in management, one of the more encouraging signs is the rise in book value per share, which is critical to a mortgage REIT's ability to generate higher profits and deliver dividend growth.

Stabilizing Book Value And Dividend Payouts In Top Holdings

The freefall from 2013 in REM has coincided with the precipitous decline in its dividend payout, which was the result of continually shrinking book value in its underlying holdings:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Symbol Name % Weight 2014 Book Value / Share 2016 Book Value / Share 2018 Book Value / Share 2019 Book Value / Share 1-Yr Growth 3-Yr Growth 5-Yr Growth NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 16.69% 13.10 11.16 9.39 9.66 2.88% -13.44% -26.26% AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.00% 25.77 21.21 17.57 18.69 6.37% -11.88% -27.47% NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.44% 11.28 13.00 16.25 16.21 -0.25% 24.69% 43.71% STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.19% 17.27 17.44 16.70 16.51 -1.14% -5.33% -4.40% BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc A 4.46% 25.15 26.38 27.25 27.87 2.28% 5.65% 10.82% CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.40% 17.55 15.87 15.90 21.11 32.77% 33.02% 20.28% TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.35% 22.21 19.57 13.21 14.63 10.75% -25.24% -34.13% MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.25% 8.66 8.16 7.59 7.53 -0.79% -7.72% -13.05% IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.82% 18.89 17.53 15.44 16.44 6.48% -6.22% -12.97% ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.79% 18.23 21.13 18.75 17.13 -8.64% -18.93% -6.03% HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 3.13% 10.21 12.27 13.24 13.71 3.55% 11.74% 34.28% PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.79% 21.18 20.26 20.78 21.47 3.32% 5.97% 1.37% RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.63% 15.05 14.96 15.89 15.92 0.19% 6.42% 5.78% LADR Ladder Capital Corp Class A 2.57% 16.96 13.57 13.90 13.56 -2.45% -0.07% -11.20% NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.17% 7.09 6.18 5.72 5.82 1.75% -5.83% -17.91% Top 15 Holdings 83.68% 3.84% -2.54% -6.16%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Nearly half of REM's top 15 holdings, which represents over 80% of its exposure, have a dividend payout rate lower than 5 years ago:

Source: TIKR.com

The good news is that fundamentals are gradually on the mend, based on the fact the top holdings' book value has grown last year on a weighted average basis by close to 4%. Although it is just one data point, it is plausible that the secular decline in dividend payouts may soon draw to a close.

Overvaluation Based On Price-To-Book And Dividend Yield

While the renewed growth in REM's top holdings' book value suggests that the tide is turning on the long-term prospect of mortgage REITs, the nearly 40% surge in REM since the 2016 all-time lows may have more than priced in the optimistic outlook. Indeed, the price-to-book ratio on most of the 15 names are now at the most elevated level since 2010:

Source: TIKR.com, WingCapital Investments

Furthermore, REM's trailing 12-month dividend yield has likewise compressed to the lowest level since 2010 at just above 7.5%. As observed from the below chart, intermediate tops have tended to follow in REM whenever its dividend yield crossed under 8% since 2010.

Source: WingCapital Investments

Hence, the reward-to-risk of being long REM is no longer compelling, especially considering the risks of Fed cutting rates further to combat a global economic slowdown and ever-strengthening U.S. dollar. In that scenario, according to MSCI, an additional refinancing trend on top of the 2019 wave will most likely occur, which would dampen mortgage REITs' growth potential in their book value.

Source: MSCI

All in all, the room for upside in REM is limited given rich valuations, while a significant pullback is highly probable in a dovish Fed scenario. On that note, we reiterate our previous recommendation that homebuilders (XHB) and the well-balanced real estate ETF (HOMZ) would be more compelling vehicles to capitalize on a continued strength in U.S. housing market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.