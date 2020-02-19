Significant Turnaround In B&G Foods' Dividend

I have been writing articles on B&G Foods (BGS) on Seeking Alpha since 2011, and have been long the stock for well over a decade. The main attraction has been the income produced by the equity. Initially it was a blended security composed of an interest-bearing note and one share of stock. After the note was called for early redemption, I continued to own the stock for its $0.85 dividend. That dividend was subsequently cut to $0.68, and it took two and a half years before it was restored to $0.84. Since then, it has grown to $1.90.

During that period, the dividend yield on this packaged food company has been higher than that of most of its much larger competitors. And it's the growth and yield of that dividend that is the reason I continue to hold B&G as key component of my dividend income portfolio. The share price weakness this past week has pushed the yield to nearly 14%, and clearly the market is convinced, as are many contributors on Seeking Alpha, that a dividend cut is overdue and imminent. The B&G board and management and board have disagreed, and during the Q3 conference call, CEO Ken Romanzi said:

Furthermore, we remain committed to returning cash to our stockholders. Yesterday we paid our 60th consecutive quarterly dividend. And two days ago, our Board of Directors declared our 61st quarterly dividend, which will be paid in January 2020.

Choosing to side with management, I have maintained my dividend-producing position, and over the past several months have been actively trading large blocks of shares around that B&G dividend holding. Even if the bears are correct, I believe that any cut will be less than expected by the market, and the share price will rebound. As a result, I am moderately bullish, and the reader should carefully consider that bias due to my large vested interest in the stock.

As far as actively trading shares, I plan on liquidating most of the trading position as we get closer to earnings. The past few years, B&G has declared its quarterly dividend a day or two ahead of the release of its annual results and its conference call. I expect to see the dividend declared on a similar schedule this year, and failure to do so could indicate a cut. Whether there is a cut or whether the dividend is maintained, I would expect that announcement to have a major impact on the stock price.

Regardless of what happens with earnings and the dividend, you may be wondering about the title. Many long-term investors are aware that much of B&G's past dividends have been characterized as return of capital, and that the return of capital portion was typically reported after brokers had sent out their 1099-DIV statements to clients. Those that filed their taxes quickly would then be required to file an amended return.

In fact, 2018 was the only time since 2011 that 100% of the dividend was, for tax purposes, a pure dividend. That 2018 characterization of the dividend was not particularly surprising, since the sale of the company's Pirate's brand in late 2018 generated a very significant one-time gain. Neither was it a total surprise last week when B&G issued a press release and filed its IRS Form 8937 indicating the dividend breakdown for 2019:

7.52443% (or $0.142964 per share) will be treated as a taxable dividend and 92.47557% (or $1.757036 per share) will be treated as a return of capital under Section 301(C)(2).

It was, however, somewhat startling that the percentage that was return of capital was so high. A few years ago, I began writing about this return of capital because it comes up so often in comments on Seeking Alpha. Last year, I wrote:

Almost a year ago [2018] this was discussed in an article titled, A Whopping 70% Of This Packaged Food Company Payout Wasn't A Dividend. That 70% was the result of just over $1.29 of the $1.86 2017 dividend being classified as ROC. I wrote: In 2011, 70.4% of the $0.78 payout was a dividend and 29.6% was a return of capital. By 2012, the numbers had flipped, with 58.2% of the $1.04 distribution classified as return of capital. Since 2013, the return of capital portion has been as erratic as the dividend, with 75.8% of $1.19, 66.6% of $1.35, 37.7% of $1.37, and 34.7% of $1.61 being classified as return of capital for the periods 2013-2016.

As you can see, while the figure had often been above 50%, it had never surpassed 76%, and the 92.5% is not only a new high but also represents a significant turnaround from last year. For most investors that own shares, this is not a significant issue. Instead of having dividend income, their cost basis is reduced, and most brokers will keep track of that for them. However, for those that bought shares in the low single digits more than 10 years ago, their cost basis has been reduced to zero, and the dividend payout now represents a capital gain.

Looking at the detailed IRS Forms 8937 filed by B&G, we can see that the return of capital from 2011 (the year I started writing on Seeking Alpha) through 2017 was $0.2366, $0.6057, $0.901851, $0.899097, $0.516269, $0.557673, and $1.293528.

So, what does this mean? Since the cumulative return of capital had reached more than $3.15 by the end of 2015, those that were fortunate enough to buy shares at the lows back in 2008-2009 when the stock could be purchased at prices below $3 have already had their cost basis reduced to zero by the end of 2015, and even those that purchased below $3.72 had their cost basis go to zero by 2016. With 2017 reducing the cost basis by another $1.293528, those that purchased at prices below $5.01 joined that group, and now, with another $1.757036 in 2019 being classified as return of capital, anyone that purchased shares from that time period and paid less than $6.77 has now joined that group.

The IRS Section 301(C)(2) referenced above states:

that portion of the distribution which is not a dividend, to the extent that it exceeds the adjusted basis of the stock, shall be treated as gain from the sale or exchange of property.

Since one's cost basis cannot go below zero, their return of capital portion in excess of these cumulative amounts has been, or would now be, reported as a capital gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively trading BGS around a core dividend income position.