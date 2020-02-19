Atlassian Has Likely Peaked For The Short Term

The stock is very overvalued based on the forward sales multiple, but not the forward earnings multiple. The stock price should drop if margins fall in the future.

The total debt-to-equity ratio has ramped from 0 to 1.3 in 1 1/2 years due to M&A activity.

There is no doubt that Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a top-notch company, one that is dominating the IT collaboration market. The company's revenue growth of 37% and a similar free cash flow margin spell out just how successful it is.

I must confess that I have had a really difficult time in assessing this company. On the one hand, Atlassian has tremendous fundamentals and the stock appears to be in breakout mode.

On the other hand, I see headwinds in the future that could knock the stock down a notch, at least in the short term. In the long term, I expect further greatness from this company.

My basic problem with Atlassian in the short term is that the stock valuation is only justifiable based on future earnings. Its future sales multiple is very overvalued. But there are issues that will play out in Q3 and the remainder of the year that could potentially reduce margins and hence reduce earnings. This should translate into a lower stock price.

For this reason, I am giving Atlassian a "Neutral" rating.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Atlassian's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, Atlassian is extremely overvalued relative to its peers.

While this chart indicates that Atlassian is overvalued, I arrive at a different conclusion when I look at next year's earnings estimates instead of sales estimates.

This second scatter plot that is based on earnings estimates shows that the company is actually fairly valued.

My interpretation is that Atlassian stock price is driven by anticipated earnings, not by the forward sales multiple. And the anticipated earnings are huge. Any disappointment could send the stock tumbling.

Issues that could affect 2020 performance

There are several issues that could potentially affect Atlassian's performance in Q3 and the rest of the year.

Recent Price Hike

The most prominent issue is related to the recent price hike in data center products. This resulted in a pull-forward of revenue into Q2.

... there's a pull forward benefit in the aggregate of approximately $50 million, 5-0. And I would expect that to most primarily reflect that revenue would be drawn away from Q3.

In addition to revenue being pulled forward, I expect that the price hike may result in some customer churn.

Revenue Headwind

Company management has indicated that the proportion of subscription revenue relative to the overall revenue mix is increasing. Therefore, an increasing proportion of revenue will be recognized over time, rather than upfront.

Rising Debt

Atlassian has been achieving its stellar revenue growth partially through M&A activity. But that comes at a price. The company's total debt level has been ramping up fast.

It is not only the debt level but the debt-to-equity ratio that investors need to keep an eye on. For Atlassian, the total debt-to-equity has ramped up from 0 to 1.3 in 1 1/2 years.

This debt has to be serviced, of course. Not only will this eat into margins, but the high level of debt may curtail future M&A activity to some extent. Either that or there will be shareholder dilution.

R&D Investment

Company management indicated that they were unable to hire R&D staff according to plan, as mentioned in this excellent Seeking Alpha article:

The management mentioned on the earnings call that it fell short of expectations regarding R&D expenses. In fact, the ratio of R&D expenses to revenue fell to 42% from 48.4% in Q1 2020. This decline, along with similar declines on S&M and G&A margins, helped the bottom line soar enough to impress the market. To be precise, the operating margin was 10% (31% non-IFRS) and the free cash flow margin was 49%. Keep in mind that very few public SaaS companies feature profitability margins like these.



the management stated that this quarter was better than expected (even for itself), and that it expected revenues to decrease sequentially from $409 million in Q2 to $395-399 million in Q3. It would mark sort of an inflection point as it would be the first time (publicly speaking) that TEAM delivers a sequentially negative growth quarter.

I expect that the R&D shortfall will result in one of two possibilities: (1) increased share-based compensation; or (2) increased M&A activity. The latter option will likely result in shareholder dilution due to the high level of debt that was mentioned previously.

Summary and Conclusions

Atlassian is a superb high-growth company with a promising future. That being said, I have some concerns regarding its short-term performance that could cause the stock price to fall from its current valuation.

The stock is being valued by the market based on anticipated earnings, not on sales multiple. There are several issues that could impact earnings in the coming quarters. These issues include:

The pull-forward of revenue from Q3 into Q2

Possible customer churn as a result of the price hike in data center products

Slowing revenue growth as a result of the changing revenue mix

Increased R&D spending

In order to sustain historical levels of revenue growth, Atlassian may look to M&A activity. Given the high level of debt, such actions would likely result in shareholder dilution.

For the above reasons, I am giving Atlassian a "Neutral" rating.

