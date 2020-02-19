Despite Skepticism, Sangamo Is A Buy

There is more to Sangamo than hemophilia A. A positive clinical data for Fabry gene therapy is a potential of an additional $1B in market capitalization.

Introduction

The investment opportunity in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) arises from the current low valuation in comparison to peers, and an expectation that data flow from the phase 2 trial of SB-525, a gene therapy transferred to Pfizer Inc. (PFE) for phase 3 development, will continue to have a favorable profile. The proof of durability, combined with Pfizer's phase 3 competence of execution, in my opinion, will deliver approval by the end of 2021 or early 2022. If proven superior to Valrox, a gene therapy treatment from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Pfizer will gain a significant market penetration transferring benefits to Sangamo, via royalty-based payments of up to 20% of net sales.

In conjunction with the path to commercialization, Sangamo has the potential to receive up to $275M in milestone payments, extending the current cash runway from the end of 2021 to the end of 2022, when royalty payments would be expected. Secured financially, the company has a chance to explore other programs independently or in partnership.

Despite an excellent profile of SB-525 data and endorsement from Pfizer, including $25M for a transfer of IND, the company currently faces the loss of trust over the results of two trials conducted in 2019, and this condition is suppressing the value of shares.

The lost trust

In over 20 years as a public company, Sangamo only last December moved the first product into the hands of the partner for advancement into phase 3. It was not a proprietary platform designed with Zinc-Finger Nucleases or ZFN. None of them have produced therapeutic results.

In February, the in vivo gene edit used in the MPS II trial produced chimeric albumin-IDS PCR in two patients, but the levels of ZFN were sub-threshold to produce a therapeutic effect. Results were then described as "not good enough" by the CEO of Sangamo, Sandy Macrae.

The controversy started with Macrae, the most recurrent spokesperson for the company who, to the last minute, alluded to success. At first, the storyline had urine GAG levels as a confirmation of an effective treatment, which turned out to be a wrong read. Then, it became clear the company did not have sensitive enough assay to check for levels of the enzyme but continued to reassure traces will lead to an improvement. The confusion only deepened when the CEO admitted to self-blinding to the trial. In the end, in vivo, gene edit worked for the first time ever, but the behavior of the CEO and the perception of poor planning made a bigger impact.

The autologous cell therapy using gene edit for Beta-Thalassemia (BT), partnered with Sanofi (SNY), had only one prior announcement, in April of 2019, along with SB-525 results. The market reacted well to both, and the company took an opportunity to sell shares in the following days, a common practice for biotech companies when shares spike. In December, the announcement confirmed the production of fetal hemoglobin, but summarizing the CEO's message, again, it was not enough.

As a result of those two adverse events, the market demolished the share price first time, to the tune of a 30% drop, in February. From December 2019 till now, somewhat recovered shares gave away 30%, despite positive SB-525 data release, two days before the BT figures.

How good is SB -525 data?

Other than not having enough time points, it is quite good. In the highest cohort, patients achieved a "normal" range of FVIII activity, considered between 50 and 150 IU/dL, as soon as 5 to 7 weeks, compared to 26 weeks in the BioMarin trial. The durability confirmation showed up to 44 weeks. All five patients have similar uptake, except for patient nine who, as others reached normal level after seven weeks, but at week 13 fluctuated below to resume rise at week 18. No patient experienced bleeding, and no patient in this cohort required factor replacement.

In the BioMarin's study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, median Factor VIII activity levels in year one were at 60. For the second and third year, the highest cohort median was 26 and 20 IU/dL, therefore below normal. The study showed 6 out of 7 patients, having no bleeds.

BioMarin's phase 3 study GENEr8-1 appears even less impressive. Published in May 2019, data had seven out of 20 patients' cohort reach VIII level activity after 23 to 26 weeks. Seven would be only 35% of treated. Shortly after, the eighth patient reached 40 IU/dL, meeting an objective for an accelerated review. BioMarin requested a BLA review on the same day Sangamo transferred IND to Pfizer, submitting phase 2 data and what appears to be 13 months of data for phase 3 patients. On January 14, an update from BioMarin disclosed 130 patients dosed.

The company is planning to reveal the results of the fourth year of the phase 2 study mid-2020 and the phase 3 results by the end of the year or first quarter 2021, evidently after the anticipated date of approval.

For the Sangamo's phase 3, the design is in Pfizer's court. Pfizer is recruiting for the lead-in study in 65 global locations before actual dosing will start. The additional six months put the first patients to dose in Q2 2020 or April. The SB-525 rapid uptake could shave 16 to 18 weeks or more if the same 40 IU/dL is the benchmark. If one mirrored the timeline of BioMarin BLA submission, a similar point in time could be reached by Pfizer in February 2021.

Bob Smith, head of Pfizer global gene therapy sounded remarkably bullish, in the article published by BiopharmaDrive on December 7, a day of SB-525 release:

"We're very confident that we're going to hit on all cylinders, and we're looking to accelerate this in a manner that would put us into an even more competitive time window versus the BioMarin program. We're looking at ways to improve the enrollment, the follow-up."

On January 28, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Pfizer, Mikael Dolsten, concluded that a hemophilia A community will wait for better treatment. He spoke about it during the Pfizer's 4th quarter call:

"And as you so nicely alluded to, we also shared with our partners Sangamo some very much best-in-class data recently on the Factor VIII gene therapy. Our current portfolio has Factor VIII and Factor IX (with Roche phase 3 trial) gene therapy plus our TFPI antibody that has like an opportunity to provide a substitute alternative, but actually, TFPI can be applicable for both Factor VIII and Factor IX deficiency."

He continued:

"So the way we see it develop is that I think physicians will look at gene therapies that have durability and good tolerability. And that has really been the hallmark for the strategies when we developed Factor VIII and Factor IX best-in-class profile because there are alternatives for these patients. So once they see the data for drugs, the treatments that are approved, that have durability, and really good outcomes, which I think has been so far what we have seen with our gene therapies those will be the one that can be adopted, because there are alternatives that have less convenience, but will, at least until strong data is available to be used."

What does hemophilia A success mean to Sangamo?

The prevalence of hemophilia A is four times of hemophilia B (slide below).

Source: Sangamo

UniQure (QURE), a $2.7B worth company has a hemophilia B phase 3 study that started in January 2019. UniQure does not have a partner, but the way Sangamo competes with BioMarin, uniQure competes with Pfizer, and its new partner Roche Holding Ltd ADR (OTCQX:RHHBY). What is interesting to investors thinking of buying Sangamo, Roche became Pfizer's partner through a $4.4B purchase of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE), a company which at one point looked exactly like Sangamo does today, transferring IND to Pfizer and just in the time before Pfizer announced the start of phase 3 trial.

In comparing financials for Q3, 2019, uniQure had $404M in cash versus Sangamo's $408M. According to uniQure, its cash runway lasts till mid-2022, just a bit longer than Sangamo, but whereas Pfizer pays for everything for phase 3, plus will owe Sangamo $275M in milestones, uniQure is at least for now, on its own. Sangamo's up to 20% royalty from net sales can likely deliver 80% of QURE net sales based on the prevalence of each disease.

QURE's pipeline seems to have fewer targets, and they are all gene therapy based. Sangamo has 6 phase 2 programs to uniQure's zero. Even in preclinical research, Sangamo is ahead. Sangamo is also partnered with Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and already mentioned Sanofi. The deals with Gilead can bring up to $3B in milestones.

Sangamo's pipeline:

Source: Sangamo

uniQure's pipeline:

Source: uniQure

The table below contains a hypothetical portfolio of 16 gene edit and therapy companies I tracked from October 2018. As demonstrated, Sangamo has lost 49% in this period, and it is now very close to the bottom of the trading range. 52 week low at $6.95 was on January 31, 2020.

QURE is at the top of the list with 88.63% return and the market capitalization of 3 times of Sangamo. In my view, the only fundamental difference between the two companies is Sangamo needs to confirm the durability of SB-525 and Pfizer to confirm the start of phase 3 in Q2 2020, and I would expect a gradual increase in the value of Sangamo shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What to watch for in 2020?

Pfizer, in my opinion, will do everything to shorten time to commercialize the product, and updates from Pfizer are crucial to offering the hemophilia community an opportunity for a better choice. Two partners and the investors will be looking for levels of factor VIII activity in the range of 12 months to 18 months in phase 2 patients. The first two highest cohort patients crossed 52 weeks already, and their 18th month is June and August, respectively. The next two are October and November, with the last patient reaching 18 months in January 2021. I expect updates, and of course, an announcement from Pfizer starting phase 3 trial. All adding to share price when positive and having adverse effects if not.

The company has many irons in the fire, but the Fabry program becomes the most critical asset to the company in the next 12 months. It appears this program will remain in-house to the point of commercialization. In the presentation describing manufacturing, the slide below states Fabry will have phase 3 lots produced in 2020 and under the same indication commercial readiness by 2022. Until now, we have not heard from the company on dosing or enrollment. In a recently released brochure, Sangamo has revealed that a review of each cohort will take a minimum of three months. The information about the trial, updated on February 5, indicates completion in September 2021. Despite the slow start, I expect the time was well spent on preparation to avoid repeating MPS II mistakes. The company's silence is uncomfortable, but the behavior may also signal a change in the strategy. Going forward, the company will prefer to set low expectations.

Source: Sangamo

Beyond dosing the last patient in the BT trial, obligations end for Sangamo, and the future of this program is in hands of Sanofi. Sangamo's partner already manages a sickle cell disease trial on behalf of the two, and thus far, no updates have been made. This particular partnership may have a limited future, and I am somewhat pessimistic here. Information may not be forthcoming because the partner makes the decisions. Regardless of the relationship, Sangamo has learned many lessons in cell therapy, and future cell therapy programs will benefit from it. Any progression will be viewed as positive since Sanofi covers the bill.

MPS II program, which was the first reason for the loss of confidence, is set to restart sometime by the end of this year with five levers of optimization in place. Expectations this time may not be high, and I suspect if the strategy has changed, updates will be made cautiously. In my opinion, this program is critical to the gene edit platform and Sangamo's identity as a gene edit company. Success here will have an extraordinary impact. I do not expect any results until 2021, or even later, as the program may get delayed, so nothing is scheduled for 2020.

Another iron is TX 200 for the solid organ transplant, which at this time, I would consider as a risk. The trial is an early exploration, and the focus on safety may very well underwhelm the efficacy. I do not expect results this year.

Finally, Gilead may start a phase 2 trial this year, but no specific details are known, and Gilead will like to keep a small profile. If this happens, Sangamo will receive payments for achieving milestones, and those may be published in news release or perhaps made known in 10-Qs.

Finally, there is a potential for partnerships in central nervous system diseases. Sangamo has plans for IND for ST-501 in 2021, which is genome regulation for tauopathy to address Alzheimer's disease. Also, ST-502, genome regulation for α-Synuclein, having IND for treatment of Parkinson's, is anticipated for 2022. Those partnerships can be quite substantial from the perspective of the initial upfront payments, but at this time, without actual agreements, they cannot be quantified. A news release in this category could easily add hundreds of millions to market capitalization, but I do not expect one until 2021.

In my opinion, phase 2, SB -525 results, and perhaps Fabry are two price moving events of 2020.

Conclusion

My share price target is in the area of $17 to $18, or the market cap of $2B by the end of 2020, based on confirmation of the SB-525 program's durability, progression by Pfizer into phase 3. This is a conclusion of a conservative assessment of the gap between uniQure and Sangamo today. The recommendation is to buy/accumulate shares under $8.50 and evaluate conditions by the end of the year.

A subsequent run of successful Fabry trial would add at least $1B, but until dosing is made public, I do not expect much of action.

Finally, if there is fading of the factor activity, SB-525 will likely fade for much longer than Valrox. However, I do not expect a kind reaction from the market when this happens. I still think Pfizer will give a go, and SB-525 will be commercialized. The initial selloff, which will follow, will have a short-term impact on shares. The current price is so low that return to the same level has a reasonable probability, making the initial investment relatively secured for those who are patient and able to handle volatility and high level of risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.