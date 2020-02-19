Berkshire Hathaway's Good Bet On Kroger

Kroger is not a firm likely to make you rich, but for investors looking for a solid long-term play, it's an attractive business to consider.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has decided to go shopping. Unlike individuals, though, it doesn’t buy food. It buys up part of the store. The store, in this case, is Kroger (KR), one of the largest grocery chains in the US. In a recent filing, Berkshire revealed its purchase of 18.94 million shares of the company, amounting to about 2.4% of the chain’s outstanding stock. Though a small purchase relative to the company as a whole, and relative to Berkshire’s own capacity, this move appears logical and it suggests that value does exist for current and prospective shareholders of Kroger.

A look at the purchase

To be clear, the acquisition of shares of Kroger is unlikely to have been directed by America’s favorite investor Warren Buffett. These days, he’s largely focused on significant acquisitions. The individuals making smaller deals tend to be Ted Weschler and Todd Combs. Years ago, both investment professionals were brought into Berkshire to help Buffett decide how to allocate the conglomerate’s large and ever-growing cash hoard.

The reason why this deal is likely attributable to one of them is its size. At 18.94 million shares, that amounts to only 2.4% of Kroger’s outstanding stock. It’s also, at today’s current pricing, just $534.68 million in value. In theory, it could be Buffett building up a stake, but even this is unlikely. When Buffett has worked to build up stakes over time, Berkshire has often sought a waiver from the SEC on reporting the stock ownership. No known waiver was denied that the news has reported.

An interesting purchase

By all accounts, Berkshire’s Kroger acquisition is an interesting one. Retail outlets are largely struggling, and even food-centric ones like Kroger are not exactly cash cows. To understand why this is a sensible purchase, though, we need to think not like your typical investor, but like a value investor. At the end of the day, the goal is to acquire a company at a discount relative to its cash flows. What we have to test, then, are two criteria: 1) is Kroger a healthy firm and 2) is it trading at a cheap price relative to cash flows? The less true the first item is, the truer the second must be, and vice-versa.

To answer the first question, we should discuss a few vital metrics. The first is sales. Rising sales is generally a good first indication that the company in question is healthy. As you can see in the graph below, there are two different measures of sales I covered for the firm’s 2014 through 2018 fiscal years. The first and highest are revenues as reported by the company. The second are revenues after making an adjustment for the sale of Kroger’s convenience store business that occurred back in 2018. As a note, sales specific to the convenience store business were not available for 2014 through 2016, so I had to use comparative financials from 2016 to approximate what those revenues likely were.

*Created by Author

The bottom line here is that, looking at 2014 through 2018, revenue did rise, but it really did decrease modestly in 2018. After removing convenience store sales, though, you see a nice, steady increase in revenue associated with the firm. Between 2017 and 2018, for instance, adjusted sales grew 1.8%. That’s not great, but for a large retail chain in a large and developed market, it’s far from bad. In the next graph, shown below, you can see the same comparison for the first three quarters of the company’s 2019 fiscal year.

*Created by Author

Once again, the adjusted figures here look better, with sales going from a decrease of 0.2% to an increase of 0.8%. Even this, though, can be deceptive. With a company as large as Kroger, you can find limitless adjustments to make. One such example relates to fuel sales. During the first three quarters of 2019, fuel sales for the business stood at $11.04 billion. This was down from the nearly $12 billion seen a year earlier. This disparity was due to a 4.5% decrease in gallons sold, combined with a 3.7% decrease in fuel pricing. Actual retail-only sales, adjusted for everything, actually managed to rise by 2.3% compared to 2018.

To help push sales higher long term, management is dedicated to embracing different strategies. One of these was just announced earlier this month. In a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT), and using that company’s PromoteIQ, Kroger is launching Kroger Precision Marketing. The technology allows companies that sell goods through Kroger’s stores to see how their brands perform when certain campaigns or promotions are offered. The technology uses only verified in-store and online sales to gauge success, but the key point here is that the firm allows the quick tracking to further optimize its own operations and to help their brands’ providers to do the same.

*Created by Author

Top line is important, but it’s not the only thing that matters. Investors should also be cognizant of bottom line results as well. In the graph above, you can see net income and operating cash flows for Kroger for the past five fiscal years, while in the graph below you can see them for the first three quarters last year compared to one year earlier. No, Kroger is not some superstar. Its results are volatile, but what matters most for Berkshire, as it looks to deploy capital in companies that can preserve capital first and only then grant it upside, is consistency. Kroger is generating consistent profits and cash flows within a fairly narrow range.

*Created by Author

Taking things to the next step, we arrive at valuation. As of this writing, Kroger’s market cap stands at $22.6 billion. Using 2018’s results, the firm is trading at a price/earnings multiple of just 7.3. Admittedly, 2018 did include some unusual items, so a more realistic amount of income given the company’s sales might be $2 billion. That would push the multiple to 11.3. Not exactly deep value territory, but not bad either. Using operating cash flow for 2018, the firm is trading for a multiple of just 5.4. In the first three quarters of 2019, operating cash flow was $4.05 billion. This was 8.4% higher than the $3.73 billion seen the same three quarters a year earlier. If we assume the fourth quarter will show a similar year-over-year increase, the firm’s price/operating cash flow multiple for 2019 would be only 5. That starts to get awfully appealing.

Takeaway

Right now, Kroger is an interesting player in a tough market. The company certainly is not exciting, but that’s part of the goal when talking about the value investing philosophy pioneered by Berkshire. So long as nothing unexpected happens, shares of the business look reasonable relative to earnings and they are downright cheap on a cash flow basis. No, it’s not a company that’s likely to make you rich, but given what I discussed here and given Berkshire’s decision to throw some capital into the stock, it looks like it’s priced for upside down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.