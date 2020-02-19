CarGurus: The Bullish Thesis Has Not Changed At All

However, the main driver is that the company has decided to reduce ad load. This reduces revenue from consumers browsing the website, while strengthening the subscription business for the long term.

It didn't take very long for CarGurus (CARG), the leading U.S. used-car shopping site, to go from one of the hottest stocks in the internet sector to one stuck in the penalty box. Though it just closed out a strong 2019 in which exiting revenues grew at 25% y/y, investors' attention turned to 2020 and the company's below-consensus outlook for the year. In an expensive market climate where most stocks are priced for perfection, even the slightest whiff of bad news can send shares spiraling - and this is what happened to CarGurus, whose shares fell nearly 30% after issuing guidance:

Data by YCharts

Rather than fleeing this stock, however, I believe the situation requires a second look. Is CarGurus' guidance really as bad as it seems?

This is the revenue outlook that sent investors running for the hills:

Figure 1. FY20 Guidance Update

Source: CarGurus 4Q19 earnings release

CarGurus is forecasting FY20 revenue of $664-670 million, representing a growth range of 13-15% y/y over FY19 revenues of $588.9 million. This is a shock in two regards: first, CarGurus has been steadily growing in the mid-20s for all of 2019 with little hints of deceleration. Second, Wall Street consensus had been significantly higher at $706.9 million, per Yahoo Finance, representing 20% y/y growth (which would have been a far more "normal" deceleration pattern.)

Certainly, CarGurus' lowered outlook for FY20 presents plenty of risk for the stock. But now trading at ~$25 and at a market cap of just $2.80 billion (enterprise value of $2.62 billion after netting out $182 million of balance sheet cash), it is attractively valued at just 3.9x EV/FY20 revenues - an unthinkable multiple for a company that is generating >90% gross margins, has positive EBITDA and free cash flow, and has cornered the U.S. used car industry with few close competitors.

Essentially, the reward justifies the risk - especially when we consider the drivers underneath CarGurus' lower guidance outlook. I believe this stock can climb back up to its historical valuation multiples near 6x forward revenues, implying a price target of $38 and 52% upside from current levels (note that CarGurus had traded this high as recently as November).

The reason for lowered guidance: Any company can choose to add or reduce advertising load

CarGurus' fourth-quarter earnings call gives us plenty of context behind the disastrous revenue outlook for 2020, and it's the first place we should go to make sense of the company's numbers. In explaining the guidance drivers, CFO Jason Trevisan commented as follows:

Second, we are anticipating very little growth from our OEM and automotive partner advertising business in 2020 which represents the vast majority of revenue in our advertising and other line. There are several factors impacting the OEM ad business including the ongoing user mix shift from desktop to mobile, which creates downward pressure on ad impressions and CPMs that better service consumers on the devices they choose to use. Additionally, and as Langley referenced, we are making the conscious decision to reduce ad load on our site in an effort to improve the consumer experience, increase conversion, drive more leads to dealers and generate greater marketplace subscription revenue over time. While this decision certainly means forgoing short term transactional advertising revenue, we know this decision is in the best interest of both consumers and dealers and supports a healthier subscription business for CarGurus over the long-term. This impact is most evident in our first quarter guidance as we expect muted advertising revenue will yield relatively flat sequential total revenue growth from Q4, 2019 to Q1, 2020."

For investors who are relatively newer to the internet sector, "ad load" essentially refers to the volume of ads that users are shown on a page. Social media companies, especially, rely heavily on growing ad load in order to increase revenue growth (Pinterest (PINS), in particular, is one such culprit). But we've seen that as companies mature, ad load-dependent growth must reduce because ads can't take up 100% of a web page - as Facebook (FB) investors learned the hard way as the stock cratered in 2018 due to slowing revenue growth.

CarGurus, on the other hand, is making a conscientious choice to reduce ad load. The reason why is because the company has two reliable streams of revenue: advertising revenue from users landing on its pages, and the subscription revenue it derives from dealers who pay to be featured on its platform. By far, subscription revenues are more reliable and higher margin generators. In choosing to reduce ad load, CarGurus is protecting its number one ranking among used car sites and focusing instead on growing its subscription business.

We must also realize that the decision to reduce ad load isn't a statement about weak end-market demand. At any time that it chooses, CarGurus could decide to turn up ad load again in order to drive revenue growth.

To that end, I view a ~30% reduction in the shares as a knee-jerk reaction. CarGurus' phenomenal traffic growth and continued #1 positioning in the used car market continue to be strong moats for the company:

Figure 2. MAU Trends

Source: CarGurus Q4 earnings deck

In addition, CarGurus' efforts overseas have generated tremendous user growth: international MAUs are up 83% y/y in Q4. Over time, the company can replicate its success in the U.S. into its international markets.

High-margin business

Investors should also emphasize the fact that CarGurus is an incredibly high-margin business. In FY19, its gross margins came in at a sky-high 93% - essentially meaning that every dollar of incremental profit flowed down to the bottom line.

In an investment climate that has shifted far more attention to tech companies' bottom lines, we should draw attention to the fact that CarGurus grew its adjusted EBITDA by 55% y/y in FY19:

Figure 3. Adjusted EBITDA

Source: CarGurus 4Q19 earnings release

Free cash flow has also been strong, up 26% y/y in FY19 to $55.9 million (representing a solid ~10% FCF margin):

Figure 4. FCF

Source: CarGurus 4Q19 earnings release

As the company begins to tilt its revenue mix toward subscribing dealers, we can expect to see further margin growth. CarGurus has been incredibly successful at raising its average subscriptions per paying dealer, up 19% y/y in the U.S. and up 13% y/y internationally in Q4. The costs to support these dealers and run CarGurus' website, on the other hand, remains fairly stable - leading to tremendous margin growth over time.

Key takeaways

CarGurus is building a powerful subscription business that car dealerships, especially in the U.S., have come to rely exclusively on in order to gain exposure and attract traffic. The company's decision to temporarily self-inflict a revenue headwind by reducing ad load helps it protect its brand and strengthen its more important subscription business, which has the potential to generate tremendous margins over time (as we've already seen with CarGurus' latest EBITDA and free cash flow growth stats). Stay long here - a sub-4x forward revenue multiple is a great price to buy this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.