Quick Picks & Lists | Services  | China

Yum China: A Comprehensive Analysis On Coronavirus

|
About: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), Includes: SBUX
by: Aiden Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Aiden Research
US-listed Chinese Companies, long/short equity, research analyst, foreign companies
Summary

Coronavirus will cause more than 50% of revenue decrease for YUMC in Q1.

The operating losses will be around $300M for Q1.

The market is over-optimistic about the company, and we should see a significant drop in share price when Q1 results are out.

Investment Thesis

As one of the leading food chains in China, Yum China (NYSE: YUMC) is among the companies that were hit badly by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Our detailed analysis shows that