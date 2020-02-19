Yum China: A Comprehensive Analysis On Coronavirus
About: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), Includes: SBUX
by: Aiden Research
Summary
Coronavirus will cause more than 50% of revenue decrease for YUMC in Q1.
The operating losses will be around $300M for Q1.
The market is over-optimistic about the company, and we should see a significant drop in share price when Q1 results are out.
Investment Thesis
As one of the leading food chains in China, Yum China (NYSE: YUMC) is among the companies that were hit badly by the outbreak of the coronavirus. Our detailed analysis shows that