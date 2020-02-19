Datadog: Time To Call The Top, Based On Valuation

Datadog's ~20x forward revenue multiple is one of the most expensive in the tech sector.

Datadog now has a market that is 4x its nearest competitor New Relic, which is of a similar revenue scale.

This is despite the fact that Datadog blasted past current-quarter estimates and guided well above consensus for FY20.

Datadog (DDOG) has always been one of my favorite IPOs. As a product, Datadog's infrastructure performance monitoring software distinguishes it from many other enterprise software companies, many of which seem to be doing different versions of the same thing. Datadog's first-mover advantage in infrastructure monitoring forced industry incumbent New Relic (NEWR), which initially focused on application performance monitoring (APM), to hastily throw together a response - and now, New Relic has seen fading growth, a falling share price, and weakening market share.

But at the same time, market euphoria for Datadog has also seemed to reach its peak. Since its IPO just last September, Datadog has climbed a stunning 75% versus an original IPO price of $27. And year-to-date, Datadog is up 28%, squarely outperforming the S&P 500 at ~3.5%.

So it was with little surprise that, after reporting broad-based Q4 beats and guiding well above consensus for 2020, Datadog shares slipped from all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

To me, there's no clearer signal that investors think Datadog has reached its peak valuation. There can be no arguing that the company's fundamental performance is tremendous: Datadog's ~85% y/y revenue growth exiting Q4 puts it in the highest echelon of growth stocks in the enterprise software sector, beating even Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) (+75%), which is another perennial investor favorite. It's also free cash flow-positive and growing its operating margins consistently.

But to what extent is all this outperformance already baked into Datadog's share price? In my view, Datadog's current valuation already prices it for perfection. The bottom line on this stock: gains are likely to be capped, especially in an expensive market environment where investors have begun to prioritize profitability and value over growth. It's a good time to lock in gains and invest elsewhere.

Zooming in on Datadog's fundamental strengths

It's important to emphasize just how well Datadog did in Q4, and how rosy its FY20 outlook is, to make the point that shares of Datadog should have risen after earnings if they weren't already so expensive. Other than valuation, there's no other explanation for why Datadog shares behaved as they did.

Take a look at the company's fourth-quarter results below:

Figure 1. Datadog 4Q19 results

Source: Datadog 4Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew by a towering 85% y/y to $113.6 million, decelerating only slightly from last quarter's 88% y/y growth rate and absolutely demolishing Wall Street's consensus of $102.4 million, or +66% y/y growth, for the quarter. The company has found tremendous success chasing deals upmarket, where it now has 50 customers with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of greater than $1 million, up 72% y/y.

The company has also been incredibly agile on the product development front. The company released in beta a new product called Security Monitoring, which as its name would suggest extends Datadog's capabilities to analyzing customers' cybersecurity stacks. Datadog's Network Performance Monitoring tools, meanwhile, entered into general availability this quarter.

Olivier Pomel, Datadog's CEO, noted on the Q4 earnings call that Datadog's growing platform of products has been successful in generating cross-sales in its customer base:

Additionally, as of the end of the year, approximately 25% of our customers are using all three pillars of observability combining infrastructure, APM and logs, which is up from 5% a year ago. This is especially impressive considering that our third pillar logs has been in the market for less than two years. And this makes it clear that customers are finding value by adopting our platform in full and benefit from coalitions and workflows that can cross boundaries between teams and systems. Finally, one of the greatest surprises to us this year has been the success of newer products and initial land deals. In 2019, approximately 65% of our new logo deals had two or more products, up from only about 25% in 2018. This demonstrates the pent-up demand for our integrated platform and our ability to add value from the very start of a customer relationship. To summarize, we believe we have a very significant opportunity to further expand our product portfolio and increase our wallet share with customers. We are a product-driven company and investing in innovation is a core part of our business strategy."

This growth trend isn't expected to slow down in 2020, either. For FY20, Datadog is guiding to $535-$545 million in revenues, representing +53% y/y growth at the midpoint - and far above Wall Street's consensus of $503.9 million (+42% y/y):

Figure 2. Datadog FY20 guidance Source: Datadog 4Q19 earnings release

Profitability has been on the rise as well. Key to note is that Datadog achieved full-year free cash flow breakeven in FY19, despite an FCF loss of roughly -$5 million in the prior year. Q4 cash flows, which contribute a >100% majority of the full year's FCF due to the tendency of software companies to hit their strongest billings quarters in the last quarter of the calendar year, in particular grew to nearly $11 million despite a -$7.6 million loss in the prior year.

Figure 3. Datadog FCF

Source: Datadog 4Q19 earnings release

Datadog's pro forma operating margins also hit near-breakeven at -1.5% in FY19, up 120bps from -2.7% in the year-ago quarter, while Q4 pro forma EPS of $0.03 surprised Wall Street analysts that were expecting a consensus loss of -$0.02.

Overfull valuation

Despite Datadog's strength across FY19 growth and profits, as well as a robust FY20 outlook, the market's reaction seems to suggest that Datadog's shares have already priced in that outperformance. Let's now dive deeper into the company's valuation.

At current share prices near $47, Datadog has a market cap of $13.9 billion. A quick gut-check here: close competitor New Relic, which is similarly at a ~$600 million revenue run rate in 2020 (albeit at a much slower ~20% growth rate), only has a $3.6 billion market cap. Datadog, long considered the underdog (no pun intended) in the performance monitoring market, has now eclipsed the value of its incumbent peer by 4x.

Another way to look at it: New Relic trades at a modest 5.5x forward revenue multiple, while Datadog's valuation is much, much richer.

Data by YCharts

After netting out the $774 million of cash on Datadog's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $13.13 billion. This puts Datadog's current valuation multiple at an astounding 24.3x EV/FY20 revenues, based on the $540 million midpoint of Datadog's FY20 guidance range.

Of course, for a company growing as quickly as Datadog, near-term valuation multiples are imperfect barometers of valuation and are muddied by the fact that Datadog's revenue base will look so different two or three years out. But the simple fact that Datadog is trading at a richer multiple of revenues than the S&P 500 is trading as a multiple of earnings is jarring.

When we stack Datadog up against its fellow hyper-growth SaaS stocks, we also find that Datadog clings to the upper echelon of software valuations, and in some cases trades several turns above similarly-growing peers:

Data by YCharts

Despite Datadog's obvious fundamental strengths, it's difficult to believe that the company can continue to sustain its rally when it's already trading at such a ludicrous revenue multiple.

Key takeaways

The bottom line on Datadog is quite simple: great performance, extremely risky valuation. Most investors are of the opinion that 2020 will see an intrayear decline in valuations and that the richest-valued growth stocks will suffer (indeed, we've already seen hints that investors are rotating to value, with the best-performing sectors this year being "boring" sectors like utilities and industrials).

Steer clear of this stock until its valuation recedes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.