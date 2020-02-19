Teva: The Road To Perdition Has Turned Into A Path Towards Redemption

With rates and yields near historic lows, the next big move should be extending the duration of its debt, something that would put the biggest market concern to sleep.

Although the opioid litigation is still hanging over, and in spite of many states flexing their muscles, Teva keeps climbing the recovery ladder.

More than anything, the recent earnings report has proven that the company remains on track to execute just according to plan.

Only 6.5 months have gone by since we assigned a BUY rating to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) and the stock hasn't disappointed us.

A total return of 54.1% isn't only a phenomenal return for itself, but it also significantly outperformed the performance of benchmarks such as Health Care Select Sector SPDR® ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) or SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The recent earnings boosted the stock price by more than 10%. However, the stock has given back the entire post-earnings gain, mostly due to reports regarding 21 States rejecting the $18 billion proposal by various drug wholesalers, including TEVA, to settle the opioid litigation.

Back in October, TEVA said that it had principally agreed with several states to resolve all its legal claims by donating ~$23 billion worth (based on retail-market prices) of addiction-treatment drugs and paying $250 million in cash.

The opioid litigation saga was, and remains, the main drag on the company's shoulders, and the eventual outcome would very much dictate whether the stock price may resume its run-up.

Nonetheless, in this article, we would like to focus on what we know, rather on what we neither (and can't) know, nor in position to assess. There's enough meat on the earning and debt bones for us to chew on, without the need to guesstimate what the opioid liability will eventually look like.

Q4/2019 Earnings

There were three main messages coming out of Teva's results for the fourth quarter (as well as for the full year) of 2019:

1) Free Cash Flow ("FCF") of $1.0 billion for Q4 and $2.05 billion for FY 2019.

Source: TEVA, Q4/2019 Presentation

(Note that all slides in this article, unless otherwise indicated, are taken from this presentation)

Teva's ability to generate FCF on a continuing basis is crucial for its most-burning issue: Too much debt.

Positive FCF = Lower debt. As long as Teva is capable of generating that kind of FCF (around $2 billion a year), the concern over its debt load is likely to fade away over time.

2) Debt pile keeps shrinking.

Over the past 2.5 years, net debt has declined by about $9 billion, or over one-fourth of the net debt pile that the company faced back in mid-2017.

Out of this significant decline, $2.2 billion were shaved during 2019:

3) Debt-to-EBITDA ratio is going down, but, more importantly, the company expects it to be below 5x (which is usually seen as a problematic level) by the end of 2020.

Unlike a regular company, when it comes to TEVA, we are much less focused on revenue and EPS. Instead, the spotlight is on the debt and liquidity.

While profitability remains the basis for assessing the valuation, cash flow is the basis for assessing the path towards recovery, and TEVA is still much more in survival rather in growth mode.

Debt Structure

During Q4/2019, Teva managed to refinance $2.1 billion of its debt.

Issuing $1.0B of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 and €1.0B of 6.0% Senior Notes due 2025 replaced were used (as part of a tender offer) to replace shorter-dated bonds that were supposed to mature in 2020 and 2021.

Following that move, the debt structure of Teva has become simpler and more manageable.

Over the next three years (2020-2022), Teva is facing $6.5 billion of debt reaching maturity. With ~$2 billion in cash and cash equivalents and an FCF of ~$2 billion a year, the company shouldn't have a problem to clear the debt schedule until 2023.

Then, in 2023, the company has a much higher wall - $4.3 billion worth of debt - to climb over. In the following three years, 2024-2026, Teva will need to pay $3.5 billion of debt, each year, on average.

This means that the company will have to take a significant (refinancing) action prior to 2023. Indeed, during the recent conference call, Kåre Schultz - TEVA's CEO and President - has said the following:

The debt stack in '23 will call for some refinancing. So sometime in '22, you should expect that we will do refinancing, similar to the one that we just executed to handle that situation.

Based on that, the market assumes that, over the next two years (at the very minimum), Teva won't make a significant move when it comes to refinancing its debt.

We, however, believe that the market might be surprised by the company taking action way before 2022. As a matter of fact, we would be surprised if Teva won't make another move inside 2020!

Curly/Curved Kåre

The first name Kåre comes from the Old Norse name Kári, and it means "Curly" or "Curved". When it comes to Teva and its most burning debt issue, the yield curve, in general, and the premium/spread that the market requires from Teva, specifically, are the most important aspects in the company's path for recovery.

Teva has already come a long way in recent months, and there's no need to look at anything but its existing bonds and how they trade. Here are few examples:

TEVA bonds maturing in 2028 are currently trading with a YTM of 5.3%. Last week, they already traded at about 5% YTM, less than half the yield they were trading at less than five months ago (late September 2019)!!!

TEVA bonds maturing in 2028 are currently trading with a YTM of 4.9%. Last week, they already traded at about 4.3% YTM, 5% (!) below the 9.3% yield they were trading at only 4.5 months ago (early October 2019)!!!

Source: Finra

TEVA bonds maturing in 2028 are currently trading with a YTM of 5.3%. Last week, they already traded at about 5% YTM, less than half the >10% yield they were trading at less than five months ago (late September 2019)!!!

Source: Finra

Even the bonds that Teva issued only 3 months ago, as part of its refinancing for the 2020-2021 debt, have come a long way from the 7.125% stated coupon to a yield of only 5% right now (and 4.8% last week).

Source: Finra

The company is clearly moving in the right direction, but the task isn't over, and we believe that, instead of waiting until 2020, Teva has a unique opportunity to tap the market way sooner and get the job (of handling with its debt structure) done.

Here's how.

TEVA bonds maturing in 2021-2023 are currently trading with a YTM of only 2.6%-4.2%. That's very much in line with the yields you can get on BB-rated bonds with similar maturities.

Data by YCharts

As a matter of fact, you can clearly see that the market is very confident when it comes to the very short-term maturities (TEVA yields are lower than the average), and the longer-dated the maturity is, the less certain the market is.

When it comes to maturities of 2020-2022, the market has confidence in Teva's ability to pay those without a problem. However, as soon as we reach to the 2023 "debt wall", the market is hesitant, asking the company to pay a premium.

Therefore, what the company needs to aspire for now is to remove the "2023 fear" off the way, by "flattening" its debt structure, until the yearly scheduled payment would be no more than ~$2.5 billion, an amount that the market is likely to view as a reasonable, and more importantly - achievable, target, based on the current FCF as well as the expected trajectory.

This means that TEVA needs to refinance about $3.2 billion from its 2023-2025's $10.7 billion debt structure and "push" it to 2027-2029 (the longer - the better, of course). This would leave $7.5 billion for 2023-2025 ($2.5 billion on average) and would provide the company with another 4 years (on average), which would mean that the company is basically free to focus on its operational goals and stop being (mostly) bothered with addressing its debt.

Such a move, while not an easy one, is likely (if successful) to push yields down so that, in 1-2 years, Teva will be in a position to issue new debt at very attractive levels (assuming no change to the benchmark yield curve).

In addition, such a move, combined with the reduction of total debt levels (that the company's anyhow committed to), would also likely to end with the company gaining an upgrade from the credit rating agencies as its debt/EBITDA as well as debt structure would be back in line with higher rated corporations within 2 years, if things go according to plan.

And if all the pieces come together - again: not easy, but certainly not an impossible mission! - we don't rule out that Teva would become a buyout target, just like Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

We already mentioned this possibility 6.5 months ago, and many commentators laughed at us (back then). Now, this doesn't look that funny/out of question anymore, is it?

Let's not also forget that, in 9 months, the US elections will be behind us, and there will be more clarity regarding what drug-makers may expect out of the US administration over years to come.

Until then, we also expect the opioid litigation to either end (with a settlement) or for the liability to be determined (through the court). While we can't know what's going on behind closed doors, we still believe that reaching a national settlement before the start of a New York trial next month is in the best interest of all parties.

Assuming such a settlement would be, more or less, within the stated amounts that we're aware of right now (which mean a very manageable liability for Teva), this would be a huge boost for the shares, too.

Technically Speaking

TEVA is looking promising not only fundamentally, but also technically.

As a matter of fact, even after a 50%+ run-up, we still see a lot of potential for the stock to gain more, purely from a technical perspective:

1) The 200-DMA (on its way down) just crossed the 50-DMA (on its way up), while the stock is on its way up, crossing both moving averages at the same time (That's the green circle at the right-hand side of the below chart.)

The last time this has happened, Q2/2018 (green circle at the left-hand side), has seen the stock rising 40%-50% over a couple of months.

2) The downtrend has clearly come to an end, and a new uptrending channel (parallel yellow lines) has been formed. As long as TEVA stock price remains within the channel, the move up would remain intact.

3) There are still two immediate levels that the stock "supposes" to reach.

The first is a gap to the ~$14 level. This gap was created following the earnings report in May 2017 (not part of the below chart), and this is the bear-term target (few weeks/couple of months).

The second is the ~$17-18 level, which is a level that was formed around the same time that the "green circle" happened. For now, we would mark the $17 level as the next target, if and when the stock is being able to take the $14 out of the way, first.

This isn't a matter of weeks, rather months, perhaps even 1-2 years. Nonetheless, it's within the foreseeable future, and from a level of $12.22/share, that's about 40% move up, just as we expect per the first (technical) point we've mentioned above.

Bottom Line

All there's left to do is to replace "He" with "Teva" in below the lyrics of " He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother" and you get a perfect description of the current situation.

The road is long, with many of winding turns

That lead us to (who knows) where, who knows where?

But I'm strong, strong enough to carry him - yeah

He ain't heavy - he's my brother

Source: The Hollies - He Ain't Heavy He's My Brother

The debt load of Teva is indeed heavy, but it's not a weight the company can't carry and handle successfully over years to come.

Kåre Schultz has already shown that he has a good sense of smell, and we wouldn't be surprised if he strikes while the iron is hot. The market isn't expecting the company to take action for at least two more years, but we believe that the company should take advantage of the very favorable environment that it benefits from right now and make another, very big, step on its path towards recovery.

Refinancing $3.5 billion of short-term debt with long-term debt, even if this means higher financing costs over the next couple of years, would remove any remaining uncertainty regarding Teva's ability to deal with its liabilities.

Time is Teva's most precious/desired asset, and such a move would give the company that much-needed grace period, to deal with the challenges it's facing that don't end with the debt reduction.

Aside of the opioid litigation, Teva is still making extreme efforts to convince the market that it has what to sell (literally and figuratively) beyond the Copaxone, that its sales keep sliding.

Nevertheless, Teva is expecting the increase in the 2020 sales out of its current two main, new, drivers - Austedo and Ajovy - to fully compensate (and then some) for the decline in the global Copaxone sales.

That would be very encouraging, for itself, and that's obviously before we account for the pipeline, including Herzuma, that already been approved at the end of 2018 and is expected to start contributing to sales this year.

When we published our bullish piece on TEVA 6.5 months ago, there were many skeptics who said that this company has no hopes and is heading to bankruptcy. I guess that, now, there are less skeptics, but are there more believers?

We remain big believers not only in the company's ability to survive, but also in its ability to thrive. It will take more than 6.5 months, but we expect that it will take much less than 6.5 years to see that. Nevertheless, when you see it, the stock price won't trade at low teens.

Therefore, unlike the common "seeing is believing" phrase, we strongly suggest that, when it comes to TEVA, it's better to adopt the part of "believing" way before the part of "seeing"...

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA, MYL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.