USL: Buy The Dip In Crude Oil

USL provides a compelling alternative to other oil ETPs at this time due to its 12-month exposure across an inflected curve.

Crude fundamentals continue to tighten which means that the price of crude oil is likely to rise.

The market has recently sold off against fundamentals in an emotional reaction to the coronavirus.

As you can see in the following chart, the United States 12-Month Oil Fund (USL) is off to a bad start for the year with its current YTD return clocking in at a negative 12%.

In this piece, I will argue that I believe that the recent selloff in crude oil makes for an attractive buy due to tightening fundamentals. Additionally, USL makes for a great buy at this time due to its broad-based structural position across the futures curve which protects against negative roll yield.

Crude Markets

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a very strong selloff in the price of crude oil due to concerns over the virus in China.

While this selling action certainly is noteworthy (which indicates the market is very spooked), I believe investors should take a step back and look at the big picture of crude fundamentals to get an idea of where the price of oil is likely headed.

I use a few different fundamental models to help assess the overall picture and one I’ve come to rely on as of late is the year-over-year change in crude inventories.

As you can see in the chart above, this metric has turned negative over the past few weeks for the first time since 2017-2018. The current trend of tightening stocks has been in place for over a year and it’s important to monitor this metric because it is directly correlated to the price change of crude oil.

What the chart above communicates is that when inventories decline, the price of crude generally rises. Additionally, the magnitude of the decline explains around 50% of the move in crude oil itself which means that this simple metric can explain a good share of what drives medium-term trends in crude oil.

All this said, we could perform a simple analysis of the prior chart showing changes in inventories and carry the trend forward. What we would find is that by the end of this year, we should be sitting on a year-over-year decline of around 20% in crude inventories. Over the last 25 years, on average when inventories decline by this amount, the price of oil rallies by 51% over the same time frame.

In other words, if the simple trend in place continues throughout the year and if the average fairly describes expectancy, then we can expect crude oil to rally somewhere around 50% during this year. It’s important to note that this is just an average – there are data points higher and lower than the number, but the key message to take away is that the current trend in place indicates that we will see the price of crude increase in 2020.

But what is driving this relationship? It’s important to understand the underlying causes for any particular relationship so as to generate an expectation of the trend continuing or not.

Put simply, there are two key supply risks which are driving this relationship: weak imports and slowing production growth. Let’s start with the weak imports.

The story behind the decline in imports is fairly simple. OPEC cuts went into effect in January of 2019 and they have been extended as well as deepened since onset.

These cuts have led to overall imports over the last year clocking in at one of the lowest levels in decades – and this year we are setting new lows.

The effect was uniformly felt throughout the year with almost every single week coming in below the 5-year range (and thus setting the 5-year low in the below chart).

It remains to be seen what OPEC will do in its meeting in a few weeks, but initial chatter suggests that at minimum, the current set of cuts will be extended with several members interested in deeper cuts to stem the current price decline.

It is my belief that OPEC will act and the price of crude will continue to rally based on the fact that we are currently sitting around the price level in which OPEC’s current set of cuts began. In other words, OPEC’s objective is to defend this price level and given that we’re back at that point, I believe OPEC will extend the cuts to continue to prop up the market once again.

And the second key supply risk is production growth – which is greatly slowing.

The reason why this matters is that in a typical year, demand grows on an outright basis which means that supply must grow as well to balance the market. The current trajectory will see us enter outright declines in production growth in around a year. I believe that price will respond before this point as demand growth will put pressure on inventories (and therefore prices).

The underlying driver for the drop in production growth is bankruptcies from operators which have been pressured to have capital discipline from lenders tired of negative cash flows. As these operators continue to go bankrupt, supply will continue to tighten until price rises. When prices rise, we will generate healthy cash flows and the cycle will start over again. But at this point, as oil speculators, we should be looking for buying opportunities because we are currently in the squeeze in which the undersupplied market tightens and therefore prices will likely rise.

Due to the fact that imports are weak and OPEC is likely to respond as well as slowing production growth, I believe it’s a great time to buy USL to capture the increase in the price of crude oil.

The Instrument

Before leaving we need to talk about USL’s methodology, because it is a pretty unique ETF in the oil ETP space. USL is a sister fund of USO (same issuer runs both) and it attempts to fix the problem of roll yield which afflicts USO. It does this through holding exposure across the first twelve months of the futures curve rather than only rolling exposure in the front two months (USO’s approach).

The concept here driving roll yield is that “futures converge to spot.” This means that in general, the futures market prices tend to move towards the spot price of the commodity as time progresses. If you’re holding long exposure in a contango market, you will lose from roll yield because futures held at higher prices will be declining in value in relation to the spot in a typical month. In backwardation, you see the opposite occur with gains from roll occurring.

USL holds exposure across a full year so it’s not dependent on the front two months for its roll yield. At present, this means that USL is holding contracts both in backwardation and contango which means that roll yield is flat to slightly positive. What this ultimately means is that the current market structure is allowing USL to more closely track the underlying price changes in crude without a large drag from roll yield. Based on this methodology and the underlying structure of futures, I believe that USL makes for a strong alternative to USO at this time.

Conclusion

The market has recently sold off against fundamentals in an emotional reaction to the coronavirus. Crude fundamentals continue to tighten which means that the price of crude oil is likely to rise. USL provides a compelling alternative to other oil ETPs at this time due to its 12-month exposure across an inflected curve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.