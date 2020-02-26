Macerich: Debunking Three Bear Theses, Including Why I Want A Dividend Cut

Macerich (MAC) is a landlord of high-quality mall real estate. Whereas "Class A malls" have tenant sales psf of around $525 or over, MAC's portfolio has an average sales psf of $801, or $916 on a net operating income ('NOI') weighted basis. Malls are out of favor, but is the selloff overdone? I think so, as MAC's A-mall portfolio is selling for a dividend yield of around 12%. Many malls will not survive in the changing environment, but I think that high-quality malls will adapt and thrive. In this report, I do my best to refute three of the main bear theses against MAC. MAC is a conviction buy.

Malls Are Dying - Wrong!

It is almost common knowledge that malls are dying at the hands of e-commerce. Is this really true?

There is some truth to it. 2019 saw an unprecedented amount of store closures, from companies such as Forever 21, GameStop (GME), Payless ShoeSource, and others. That said, are the store closures really solely due to e-commerce? And perhaps more importantly, do these store closures imply that all brick and mortar retail stores are in trouble? Not so fast.

When I look at the list of store closures, many names stand out to me as being struggling in their own right irrespective of e-commerce. These include the aforementioned GameStop, Payless ShoeSource, as well as Charlotte Russe, Dressbarn, and Things Remembered. These stores arguably would have eventually closed down due to either having poor business models or having brands that have been long out of fashion.

How has this impacted MAC? MAC reported same-store NOI ('SS NOI') growth of 0.65% in 2019. MAC's occupancy rate dropped from 95.4% in 2018 to 94.0%. This lower occupancy rate plus rent concessions given to retailers like Forever 21 counteracted their 2%-3% annual lease escalators to arrive at the aforementioned 0.65% SS NOI growth. MAC guided for 2020 SS NOI growth of 0.5% to 1.0%, with an acceleration into 2021. In an environment with so many store closures and negative headlines, you'd think that MAC would have reported drastically declining occupancy rates and lower cash flows - that isn't the case. Some of the lower-quality peers indeed have guided for terrible 2020 numbers, including guidance for SS NOI growth of -7.25% from Tanger (SKT) and -8.75% from CBL (CBL). Clearly, the financial results of high-quality malls have diverged from those of lower quality peers. When struggling brands close stores or declare bankruptcy, malls of all levels of the quality spectrum are hit. High-quality malls, however, may have a significantly easier time leasing out the vacant space to new tenants.

One can also argue that A-malls are playing offense. What did I just say? Are malls putting up a fight?

When the common person sees an empty Sears box, what do they see? Arguably, the death of malls.

MAC, however, sees such anchor bankruptcies as an opportunity. Just see below their plans for the closed Sears in Washington Square, which is slated to feature a "theater, large-format entertainment, dining, select retail, a hotel, and potentially co-working."

A Sears box that was performing so poorly that it went empty is being replaced with new compelling concepts. No one can say for certain if even high-quality malls will survive, or if these redevelopments will be enough to stop the secular headwinds. However, few can argue that redeveloping a former Sears store with new vibrant tenants and restaurants won't be a definitive positive. MAC projects that they will earn an attractive 10% ROI on this project. There will be an increase in foot traffic, which benefits the rest of the mall. This, in turn, has the effect of helping MAC boost occupancy rates and raise rents at that property. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is not going anyway, but A-malls aren't going down without a fight. I expect these redevelopment projects and time itself will lead to improving occupancy rates and cash flow growth at MAC, which may eventually help justify a higher valuation multiple.

High Debt Limits Growth Redevelopments - Wrong!

As of the end of 2019, MAC's debt to EBITDA totaled around 9.5 times, admittedly quite high. Many have stayed away from MAC due to the high leverage and low retained free cash flow, including yours truly. Let me explain the reasoning which allowed me to become comfortable with the high leverage.

First things first: "secured debt" refers to debt which is borrowed against a property for collateral. In layman's terms, it's like a residential mortgage. If MAC defaults on the loan, they lose the property but the company itself has no liability.

MAC has had to rely on secured debt refinancing in order to finance redevelopment projects - they don't have any free cash flow left over after paying the dividend (when the debt maturity becomes due, MAC extends the maturity date and takes on more debt).

I wrote previously that MAC typically structures its debt at 55%-60% loan-to-value, with asset value being calculated using an approximate 5.6% cap rate. This means that if the property is worth $100 million, then MAC borrows $60 million, with the property generating $5.6 million in NOI. The logical question is: will lenders continue to be willing to offer MAC financing at these terms? I now show the math which explains why the answer is a clear yes.

We need to think of things from the lenders' point of view. Their biggest risk is if MAC defaults on the loan. Because MAC borrows at a 60% loan to value, this means that in the worst case, the bank would receive the foreclosed property at a 9.3% cap rate (5.6% / 60%). Given MAC primarily owns A-malls, the critical question now is: will banks be willing to "buy" A-malls at a 9.3% cap rate? The answer is of course, yes.

Based on the above mathematics, I have no doubt that barring a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis, MAC should be able to continue not only rolling over secured debt maturities but also extract additional capital upon refinancing. Banks have little reason not to allow MAC to bring up leverage on these properties from 45% to 60%, given that in the worst case they'd be buying an A-mall at a 9.3% cap rate.

The above math explains why one need not overstate the high leverage at MAC. But does the high leverage prevent MAC from redeveloping their properties?

Let's compare MAC's redevelopment efforts with that of the gold standard in the mall REIT industry, Simon Property Group (SPG), another stock rated "conviction buy" in the Best of Breed Portfolio. SPG spent an astonishing $961 million on development and redevelopment activity in 2019. When compared to the $322 million at MAC, one might be tempted to just conclude that MAC is indeed limited by its high leverage. We need to however take these numbers into account relative to their size. MAC invested 36.8% of NOI into development activity, significantly dwarfing the 16.6% spent at SPG. Clearly, MAC is spending more than its fair share on redevelopments regardless of the high leverage.

Fear A Dividend Cut - Wrong!

But can they spend more? Before I answer that question, let me address the final and surprisingly popular bear thesis: MAC may cut the dividend. MAC has guided for 2020 to see FFO of $3.45 per share, or approximately $524 million. Excluding $13 million in straight-line rent and $35 million in recurring capital expenditures, MAC would have about $486 million of free cash flow to service $456 million of dividends. Dividend coverage is tight and shareholders cannot be blamed for being a bit worried.

Many readers on this site seemed to have focused on the following phrasing by CEO O'Hern on the conference call:

"But if you're asking about the dividends, that's a board action, that's not my decision. So I can't speak for the board here, but I will tell you that last week the board did approve and we declared dividends of $0.75 per share, which was consistent with prior. And that's a board decision, and the board addresses it quarterly before they declared the dividends that they're aware that there's room of about a dollar a share in terms of the nontaxable part of the dividends that could be used if they deem it's so appropriate. But to date the Board has not been interested in making that change, but it's their decision."

Previously CEO O'Hern has been adamant in their intention to maintain the dividend, but now he seems to be wavering in his conviction. Time for panic?

Not so fast. What is the worst thing that could happen if they cut the dividend? Why should one fear a dividend cut?

For one, let's note that a dividend cut would likely reduce the dividend from $3 to $2 per share, due to MAC needing to pay out 90% of taxable income. Even at $2 per share, MAC would still yield around 8%. That $1 per share in reduced dividends amounts to about $152 million. A reduction in the dividend is not the same thing as a reduction in earnings. Dividends are just one way in which a company can reward shareholders with profits.

Would MAC use the $152 million to pay down debt? We saw above that MAC has no need to pay down secured debt as 60% loan to value appears very reasonable for A-malls. What about unsecured debt? MAC does have $817 million in debt outstanding on its line of credit, which represents all of its unsecured debt. MAC, however, has already indicated that they intend to pay that down through sales of non-core assets. MAC does not need to cut the dividend to pay down debt but if it does do so in order to pay down their line of credit, this could help lead to a re-rating of the stock due to the lower perceived risk.

MAC could use some cash to buy back stock. Investors should welcome any such measure as it would represent the most direct way for a company to prove that its stock is undervalued.

The most exciting option, however, is for MAC to use the saved dividends to accelerate anchor redevelopment activity. We already saw above that MAC is investing $322 million on developments - this $152 million can boost development activity by 50%. This would in turn accelerate MAC's ability to stabilize occupancy and drive cash flow growth. A quick return to SS NOI growth of 2% to 3% could lead to a re-rating of MAC stock. While $1 spent on share repurchases is worth $1, $1 spent on redevelopments could be worth $2 (assuming a re-rating).

MAC's insistence on high leverage is about as shareholder-friendly a policy as one can hope for. That said, I don't fear a dividend cut - if MAC decides to cut the dividend to pay down unsecured debt, buy back shares, or accelerate redevelopment projects, any of these measures could lead to a re-rating of the stock and significant returns for shareholders.

Rock-Bottom Valuation

MAC trades at around a 12% dividend yield, and 8 times AFFO. This valuation appears to be pricing in a no-growth scenario. This could occur if MAC is unable to fix declining occupancy rates and raise rents. I don't think that will happen, and I anticipate a return to 2%-4% SS NOI growth in 2021 or 2022. This would justify a valuation of 5.5% cash flow yield - MAC would trade at $55 per share - and that's before including any cash flow growth. That represents upside of over 100% from current levels.

Risks

I might be wrong about the retail landscape. It may take longer than expected to work through the struggling retailers. This may make it difficult for MAC to maintain such an aggressive capital allocation policy (they may need to aggressively pay down their line of credit). Even worse, it's possible that occupancy rates never return as new struggling retailers emerge to offset any new tenants. In such a scenario, valuation won't protect MAC - there's 100% downside, mainly due to the high leverage.

While I don't fear a dividend cut, I can speak for everyone. It's possible that shares collapse upon news of a dividend cut even if this is best for shareholders. Those who have a weak stomach for volatility are advised to take this under consideration.

SPG's merger with Taubman (TCO) may have unforeseen consequences on MAC, though I see this as a lower risk due to MAC historically being a smaller entity as compared to SPG.

Conclusion

MAC's shares trade like they are junk, but a close examination of the bear theses reveals that the pessimism may be overstated. I reiterate my conviction buy rating. Shares have over 100% upside to fair value.

