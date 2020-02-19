Buffett-Style Free Cash Analysis Of Dividend Aristocrat: Procter & Gamble

An industry outlook: Defensive stocks such as Procter & Gamble may benefit in the short term (3-6 months) from investors enticed by safe haven aspects.

Procter & Gamble (PG) is currently overpriced by both FCF (free cash flow) and many traditional valuation methods due primarily to its defensive posture. But that same reasoning may buoy the stock further in the short term. Long term, the stock has limited appreciation potential, in my opinion, even though the dividend yield is above the market average, likely to continue its rise and is well covered.

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid a rising dividend (with increases every year) for at least 25 consecutive years. When a company cuts its dividend (or fails to increase it) in any given year, it falls off the list and cannot get back in this elite company again for 25 years. An example of a widely owned company that fell off the list is General Electric (GE) after management decided it needed to cut the dividend to preserve capital for operations and to lessen its need for additional debt.

Company Overview

PG is a consumer staples company producing and distributing household products in 180 countries around the globe. The company is organized into five reporting segments: Beauty (19% of 2018 sales; 22% of earnings), Fabric and Home Care (33%, 29%), Baby, Feminine & Family Care (27%, 23%), Grooming (9%, 13%) and Health Care (12%, 13%). Earnings from outside the U.S. accounted for 73%.

Strength of the U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies has created a drag on earnings thus far in 2020. The stock has traded in a range between $122 and $128 since the year began even though reported earnings surged 37% over the same six-month period last year.

Management has positioned the company well for continued operational improvement in 2020 and beyond. The divested slower growth, low margin products resulting in a better product mix with higher margins for the future.

The company is investing in its ecommerce operations which should improve its distribution network and reach more consumers globally in an ever increasingly digital world. PG has a strong balance sheet and has provided investors good returns over the past year, having risen 25% along with a nice dividend.

However, it appears that much of the future appreciation potential is already baked into this stock. Trading at a trailing P/E (price to earnings ratio) of 70 and forward P/E of about 25, the stock is somewhat expensive by most traditional measures. Its appeal as a defensive stock is probably what has driven the price to a premium and may confound traditional measures for a while longer, though.

Industry Outlook

Two major headwinds should affect both the top and bottom lines for at least the next six months: negative currency translations and questionable demand from China and Japan.

The U.S. dollar has been gaining strength against most major currencies lately and is likely to continue to do so for much of the first half of 2020. The reason is multi-faceted: higher interest rates in the U.S. relative to much of Europe and Japan, higher expected GDP growth in the U.S. relative to other major currency economies and a tendency for money to flow to assets denominated in safe haven currencies during times of economic uncertainty or stress.

The last point is less ambiguous than it sounds. Uncertainties abound emanating from the COVID-19 (Wuhan novel corona virus) outbreak in China. Companies are extending closures of offices, plants and retail outlets across the country, especially in areas in and adjacent to Hubei province in central China where the majority of infections and fatalities have occurred.

Apple (AAPL) recently announced that it would not attain the revenue guidance for the current quarter that it reported just three weeks ago due to uncertainties emanating from COVID-19. Many migrant workers in China are unable to return to work in factories because of quarantines and travel restrictions. Once those workers find their way back to work, many are being quarantined for an additional 14 days before they can resume work.

I expect more announcements from companies with operations in China over the next week or two warning of lowered guidance for at least the first quarter and possibly longer.

Public transportation (airports, buses, trains, subways, etc.) have been shut down to and from major cities in central China, making travel difficult. A great discussion of how the economic impact on the U.S. and global economy could unfold can be found in this article from the Harvard Gazette.

Europe appears to be on the verge of entering a recession led by Germany, France and Italy. Last quarter, German GDP growth was flat while both France and Italy contracted. This quarter and next will find those major economies under even more pressure due to lower exports to China.

Japan inventories rose significantly last year due to Japanese companies stocking up ahead of the latest increase in a VAT (value added tax) that went into effect. That helped PG and other industry giants then but will have a negative impact in the first half of 2020 as those inventories are worked down.

Dividend History

The current dividend of $2.98 per share provides investors with a forward yield on investment of 2.38%. PG has increased its dividend annually for 63 consecutive years. Forward EPS (2020 estimated earnings per share) estimates are around $4.99, which equates to a forward payout ratio of about 60%. This is a reasonable and manageable payout ratio for a company of PG’s size and quality.

The most recent year’s dividend increase was 4% while the five-year compound average growth rate has been 3.1% and the ten-year has been 5.6%. While the rate is likely to fluctuate from year to year, I expect the rate over the next five years to be about 4%, well ahead of my expectations for inflation over the period. The dividend is well covered and investors looking for income should consider the payouts to be safe.

Buffett-Style Free Cash Flow Analysis

First, we need some inputs before we can start the calculations:

Market Price Per Share = $126.14

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $18,917,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $30,164,000,000

Working Capital = $-11,247,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $18,950,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 2,630,100,000

Next, we need to adjust the market price (Wall Street) for the company’s use of debt (excessive or reasonable). We do this using our Sherlock Debt Divisor.

The debt divisor rewards companies that use leverage judiciously by lowering the price; while, for companies that use what our algorithm considers excessive (or potentially dangerous in times of economic contraction), it raises the price that is used in calculating our other ratios.

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/ (Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $126.14 - (($-11,247,000,000 - $18,950,000,000)/ 2,630,100,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $126.14- ($-11.49) = $137.63

Wall Street Analysis of PG

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $137.63

Net Income per diluted share = $4,814,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.83

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,931,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.11

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,250,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.23

$1.83 + $1.11 - $1.23 = $1.71

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $137.63/$1.71 = 80.49

A ratio this high flashes a sell signal by the algorithm. However, I believe the ratio will improve significantly over the coming 12-month time frame. Even then, it will be relatively high and only command a ratio of about 26, still higher than we consider good, resulting in a weak hold.

Main Street Analysis of PG

Here, we want to determine how well MMM is allocating capital to create additional free cash flows for future growth. For this we use FROIC, FCF (free cash flow) Return On Invested Capital. It is very similar to the traditional return on invested capital ratio except that the FCF calculation is different in that we eliminate annual changes in balance sheet items because these vary little over the long term and we are really interested in just the things that are sustainable and completely within the control of management. This method ignores one-time events and focuses on operational efficiency as opposed to accounting efficiency.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $4,814,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.83

Depreciation per diluted share = $2,931,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.11

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,250,000,000/2,630,100,000 = $1.23

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = 3%

[(($1.83 + $1.11) (103%)) - $1.23 =$1.80

Long-Term Debt = $18,950,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $45,538,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 2,630,100,000

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$1.80/$24.52 = 7.34%

FROIC = 7%

A FROIC of 7% is considered average by Friedrich. One year from now, assuming the global economy does not fall into recession, this ratio could climb into the high teens. That would be considered good by the algorithm. It all comes down to whether management can execute and deliver the expected results in the face of headwinds and how much the impact of those winds will have on PG results.

Friedrich Algorithm Assessment of MMM

Based upon recent results, PG fails the value test based upon FCF analysis. If forward guidance can be achieved, after a year of restructuring its brands and product mix, improvement could be in the offing.

Source: Friedrich Global Research

Based upon recent results, the stock is priced too high for consideration. The stock generally trades at a premium to its valuation, but not to this extent. The company is considered a defensive stock and management has made a lot of changes in the past year, so the key is execution going forward. The potential is there if PG management does its job.

Conclusion

There is reason to expect the stock price to continue higher and there is also reason to fear that it could drift lower from here. My guess is that it will be range-bound for the next six months, just as it has since the start of the year. Uncertainty in the global economy and strength in the U.S. dollar could weigh on earnings causing the company to underperform expectations. On the other hand, investors looking for safe haven assets may flock to blue chip companies with good visibility on earnings, like PG.

I am no gambler so, if I did not already own PG stock, I would stay on the sidelines until some of the uncertainties become known and quantifiable.

At Friedrich Global Research, we stick to the numbers. We do analysis like what you saw in this article, but for 20,000 stocks from 36 counties around the world. We also provide model portfolios ranging from ultra conservative to aggressive growth, so you can apply our research to your investing easily. Interested? Go here to sign up today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.



Mark Bern, CFA, and Mycroft Friedrich collaborate on the Friedrich Global Research marketplace offering.