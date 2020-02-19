Laredo Petroleum: Note Offering And Acquisitions Have It Well Positioned For A Few Years

It will need improved Permian natural gas prices and NGL prices for 2023/2024 when it runs out of its new inventory, though.

It still did well to refinance in January as it probably wouldn't have been able to issue unsecured notes now, given that its new notes are yielding 14% to maturity.

Laredo has pushed out its debt maturities by several years, at the cost of around $50 million in additional annual interest costs.

Laredo Petroleum's (NYSE:LPI) strategy for the next few years is continuing to take shape. It has made a couple acquisitions of oil-heavy inventory that it will focus on drilling over the next few years. It also issued new unsecured notes due in 2025 and 2028 that will replace its existing 2022 and 2023 notes. If Permian natural gas and NGL prices rebound by 2023, then it can start drilling its legacy inventory again and refinance its 2025 notes.

The new notes come at the cost of an additional $50 million in annual interest costs, though. Laredo's stock appears to be a bet on at least low-to-mid-$60s oil in 2023/2024 with current Permian gas and NGL prices, or low-to-mid-$50s oil with a $6 per BOE increase in natural gas and NGL prices (to a bit under 2018 prices).

Laredo does come with a significant amount of risk, but it has done well to push out its debt maturities and also give itself drilling inventory that offers solid returns at current strip prices. Thus, I'd consider its stock to have speculative buy potential.

Minimal Contributions From Non-Oil Production

Laredo's guidance for its Q1 2020 realized prices shows that non-oil production is expected to garner minimal prices. Laredo may be able to realize close to $54 per barrel for its oil in Q1 2020. However, it may only realize an average of around $4.40 per barrel for its non-oil production during the quarter.

If Laredo's lease operating expenses and marketing and transportation costs (estimated at $5.15 per BOE in Q1 2020) were applied evenly across each BOE, the margins for its non-oil production would be negative at the moment. This does not include the impact of production taxes and G&A as well.

Laredo's Note Offering

Laredo issued $600 million in 9.5% unsecured notes due 2025 and $400 million in 10.125% notes due 2028. The proceeds are going to help pay for the tender offers for $800 million in unsecured notes due 2022 and 2023, as well as to help pay down its credit facility debt, which reached $375 million at the end of 2019.

Laredo had pretty good timing with its note offering, as improved oil prices gave it a window to refinance its debt with new unsecured notes. Laredo's 2023 notes had a yield-to-maturity of 12% in early October, but this had dropped to 8% at the beginning of January. Laredo's new notes are yielding around 14% to maturity now, so if it had waited into February to refinance its notes, that window would have been shut.

Laredo has pushed back its next debt maturity by three years and has also given itself plenty of liquidity. It should probably be able to get its credit facility maturity (currently April 2023) extended now that its 2022 and 2023 notes are taken care of.

This does come at a hefty price though, with Laredo's interest costs increasing by around $50 million per year.

Inventory Economics

Laredo's decision to acquire oil-heavy inventory should help it over the next few years. Its legacy inventory offered RORs in the 20s with low-$50s WTI oil (and $2.25 Henry Hub gas, combined with large WAHA differentials), due to the minimal revenue currently generated by non-oil Permian production. Laredo's UWC/MWC type curves called for 148,000 barrels of oil production over the first two years. It believes it can deliver around 36% (for Glasscock County) to 57% (for Howard County) more oil than its legacy UWC/MWC type curves for a similar well cost, thus resulting in RORs in the 40s with low-$50s WTI oil.

The cost of acquiring the inventory does narrow the gap, but with current NGL and natural gas prices, Laredo is still quickly better off drilling the oil-heavy inventory (compared to its legacy inventory), even after including the acquisition cost.

Conclusion

Laredo has positioned itself to drill oil-heavy inventory for the next few years (from 2020 to 2023) that offers good returns at current strip prices. It is betting that Permian natural gas and NGL prices will improve by 2023, and then, it could generate solid returns from its legacy inventory and, then, refinance its 2025 notes at a lower interest rate.

With current Permian natural gas and NGL prices, Laredo probably needs low-to-mid-$60s oil in 2023 to be in good shape. If those prices for natural gas and NGLs rebound to near 2018 levels, then Laredo could be in good shape, then with low-to-mid-$50s oil.

The current environment isn't good for Laredo, with a combination of low-$50s oil and weak NGL and natural gas prices. This is reflected on its $1.47 share price and its new unsecured bonds trading at around 83 or 84 cents on the dollar. Laredo's large hedge position (with a value of $150+ million at $50 oil and $2.25 natural gas), combined with it pushing out its debt maturities by a few years, does give it the ability to survive the current commodity price weakness. Thus, I'd rate Laredo as a speculative buy at its current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.