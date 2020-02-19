Walmart: Flight To Quality Vs. Bland Results

Walmart's (WMT) fiscal 4Q20 performance and outlook for the upcoming year could be summarized in a big yawn.

The Arkansas-based retailer did not quite impress on earnings day with its unusual EPS miss, only the second delivered since late 2015 and the widest as far back as I can verify. Not a single key metric impressed as US comps lagged expectations and e-commerce growth slowed down to a two-year low of 35%. Even the outlook for fiscal 2021 failed to excite, with both revenue growth and EPS landing short of analysts' consensus estimates.

Credit: Arkansas Times

Not a quarter to brag about

As the chart below depicts, comparable transaction growth dipped to a quarter-end and full-year rate of only 1.0%, weak compared to the average 1.5% of the previous two years. The digital channel was likely responsible for all the upside, while physical stores probably saw transactions either dip YOY or stay flat at best.

It looks like Walmart faced issues leading to the last few weeks of the holiday, driven primarily by softness in key categories like toys, media, gaming and apparel. On the bright side, year-round items in groceries and pharmacy seem to have performed much better. Also, the international segment looked stronger than I had anticipated, despite the recent business disruptions in China. In the end, some investors may have breathed a sigh of relief to know that the quarter was not quite as disappointing for Walmart as it had been for its key peer Target (TGT).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Further down the P&L, gross margin dipped YOY as I believed would have been the case. The profitability pressure is more secular than cyclical, in my view, as most of it is driven by the inevitable revenue mix shift towards lower margin e-commerce and fresh products. The better news is that opex remained under check, while full-year metrics on cash flow looked solid.

See non-GAAP P&L below. Notice that an adjusted effective tax rate of 24.8% seemed rich compared to previous year levels, and accounted for what I estimate to be a three-cent YOY drop in EPS. On the other hand, share repurchases acted as a boost to the bottom line, fully offsetting the loss in earnings caused by the higher tax expenses.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

Thesis reinforced

Only a couple of days ago, I published an earnings preview article largely supporting an investment in WMT. Interestingly, the key pillar of my bullish stance is what I believe caused the stock price to rise 1.5% on earnings day, despite less-than-impressive fiscal 4Q20 results: the diversification factor.

Equities took a small hit following the holiday weekend due to renewed concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 and its impact on businesses around the world. Given the risk-off attitude in the markets, WMT seemed like a safe place to hide from all the troubles. Once again, shares headed in the opposite direction of the S&P 500.

Source: earnings slide

I maintain my position that WMT is likely to perform substantially better than the broad market during times of distress, as was the case in the 2000-2003 and Great Recession periods. For this reason, paying a current-year earnings multiple of 23.6x (using the midpoint of management's 2021 guidance, see above) for this stock does not seem unreasonable to me amid an environment of rich valuations.

While a share price spike in the foreseeable future seems unlikely, I believe WMT will continue to provide peace of mind to investors through good and, especially, bad times going forward.

