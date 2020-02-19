Be Careful With Marathon Oil In 2020

The stock is extremely cheap but remains a "Hold" as the WTI price decline poses too much downside risks.

Marathon Oil (MRO), the U.S. exploration & production company, has recently undershot analysts' quarterly revenue & profit estimates; the share price slid more than 3%, as traders reacted to the news. During the days that followed, it edged close to a 52-week low.

Besides, as difficulties mount amid gyrations of the oil price, the 2020 capital budget, which encompasses both development and exploration expenditures, was revised down, and MRO will likely deliver flat or slightly decreased revenue in 2020.

In 2019, the stock dramatically underperformed my expectations. In November, I cut it to "Neutral," while in May I was more confident the share was due to recuperating.

Though in the past I was moderately bullish on underpriced and underappreciated free cash flow positive MRO, amid tumultuous times in the oil market caused by the coronavirus outbreak and uncertainty regarding the OPEC+ further steps to impose additional limitations on petroleum supplies to keep the market balanced and prop up oil benchmark prices, I am neutral on the stock.

The top line

The lackluster 2019 results made no surprise. As volatile WTI amid the trade confrontation and economic uncertainty together with pronouncedly weak gas prices caused troubles for upstream companies, both revenue, operating profit, and GAAP net income of Marathon Oil decreased materially compared to 2018. Operating cash flow was also not immune.

In 2019, Marathon reported total revenue and other income of $5,190 million, 21% below the 2018 level; after net gains (losses) on commodity derivatives and asset sales together with income from equity method investments (that reflects results of Alba Plant LLC, EGHoldings, and AMPCO in Equatorial Guinea; see page 6 of the 2018 Form 10-K for details) subtracted from the total, revenues were also noticeably weaker than a year ago and stood at $5,063 million, representing a 14% decrease year-over-year.

So, a 4.6% increase in 2019 average total production (inclusive of the U.S. and Equatorial Guinea) to 408 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (divestiture-adjusted) did little to bolster the top line.

In the Q4, the total output averaged 413 kboepd, spurred by a few gross Marathon-operated wells brought on stream during the quarter, e.g., 29 wells across Karnes, Atascosa, and Gonzales counties in the Eagle Ford, the company's Bulwark, and 16 wells across the Myrmidon and Hector areas in the Bakken.

Profitability under pressure

The higher volume of light oil and gas produced did not help MRO to more than excessively cover the cost of goods sold, operating expenses, interest, and tax, and deliver higher GAAP net income in 2019.

While Marathon Oil continued to scrupulously manage costs trying to ease the burden on the operating profitability, earnings before interest and tax were hammered and declined to just $4,554 million with an around 12.3% margin.

EBITDAX expressed as net income with exploration, depreciation, depletion & amortization, net interest expense, and tax added back, was $3,182 million. A $3,320 million adjusted EBITDAX, the alternative profitability metric, was materially higher but still below the 2018 result. Here it is worth noting that it specifies Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDAX multiple of around 3.9x. For my taste, it is undoubtedly cheap.

After all, the contraction of EBITDAX has taken a toll on net operating cash flow, which slipped 15% to $2,749 million.

In 2019, MRO had an effective tax rate of negative 22% that boosted its GAAP net earnings. Reduction in weighted average shares outstanding (thanks to buyback executed last year) also somewhat buttressed EPS, but GAAP profit per share still contracted 2.2x.

Nevertheless, adjusted EPS purified from a few one-off items (mostly unrealized loss on derivative instruments) even improved and rose to $0.75 compared to $0.71 a year ago. Still, it is crucial to understand that the first and the second quarters of 2019 made the highest contribution to the annual results, while in the fourth quarter, adjusted EPS shrank to only 7 cents.

Source: Marathon Oil 4Q19 Investor Packet, page 8

The silver lining

Of course, the 2019 and fourth-quarter results were not entirely disappointing. There were a few positive matters that deserve a more in-depth discussion.

First and foremost, Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average total capital), a profitability metric I frequently use in my analysis, amounted to 15.4%. Though I prefer CROTC of above 20%, I appreciate Marathon's ability to keep this metric in the double-digit territory even under pressure of weak commodity prices.

Next, MRO remained free cash flow positive. It is relatively rare in the U.S. shale industry, and Marathon's successful case deserves attention.

The company frequently uses its own performance indicator organic free cash flow (the definition was explained in the press release). I personally prefer the FCF formula that includes operating cash flow, working capital, and gross or net investments in PP&E; also, I sometimes take into account all investing activities to unveil if a company delivered a cash surplus after covering inorganic growth initiatives.

As of my analysis, the 2019 free cash flow to equity added up to $199 million, while all investing activities were barely covered, as inorganic FCF for the year plunged to negative $69 million. That is somewhat disappointing but, at least, $162 million in dividends were covered by FCFE.

2020 outlook: capital budget scaled back to protect FCF

One of perhaps the most essential matters in the recent press release was that the embattled company revised its 2020 capital expenditure budget down by 11% to $2.4 billion, in-line with the overall U.S. shale industry trend. $2.2 billion will be allocated to development activities. With lower capex, Marathon's 2020 total U.S. oil output will likely go up 6% at the mid-point of guidance.

For a broader context, during the fourth-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer of Helmerich & Payne (HP), the drilling company that heavily relies on capital budgets of the U.S. onshore-focused E&P companies, said

... customer conversations lead us to believe that there will be a decrease of approximately 10% in CapEx spend in calendar 2020 compared to calendar 2019 level.

While the budget was reduced, the company estimates its 2020 organic free cash flow breakeven to be around $47 per barrel of WTI (see slide 4 of the presentation).

As I am not a proponent of reckless investing in growth, especially amid the volatility in commodity prices, because I prefer to see balanced growth which does not jeopardize financial position, I support Marathon's decision to reduce the 2020 capital investments to secure free cash flow and protect the financial position and shareholder rewards.

A brief relative valuation

Among the peers, only Noble Energy (NBL) and Hess Corporation (HES) have already published their 2019 results. NBL is trading at around ~8x Enterprise Value/Net CFFO, HES is still far richly valued (thanks to the Stabroek Block premium priced in) with EV/Net CFFO of ~14.6x, while underappreciated MRO's multiple stands at ~4.7x.

Final thoughts

While gyrations of WTI and natural gas prices sent its sales plunging, Marathon Oil is not on the brink of the precipice. It is an efficient and disciplined company battered by macro uncertainties and oil traders' sentiment.

Its financial position is strong. In 2019, the total debt crept higher to $5.74 billion, but leverage expressed as net debt divided by adjusted EBITDAX was still healthy and equaled 1.4x.

However, I am highly skeptical that in the short term, the oil market and investor sentiment will be supportive of capital appreciation. There are too many headwinds for shale players.

For instance, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has recently downgraded its 2020 oil demand outlook as the coronavirus's pernicious effect had been factored in the models. According to its assumptions, this year, the world will consume 230 thousand barrels per day less than initially anticipated. It is uncertain how the organization and allies will act to keep the market balanced.

