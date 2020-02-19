Cummins: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

I'd advise against purchasing now, as better opportunities will likely arise.

The industry is in a downcylcle, but the stock price doesn't reflect that.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

In July, I wrote an article on one of my favorite industrials: Cummins (CMI). While I am continually impressed with the company’s track record, I warned that investing in industrials at the top of the cycle is rarely a good idea.

Source: Open Domain

Yet so far, the stock price has held up incredibly well, declining only 4% since last summer. Given that the transportation recession only started in the 3rd quarter of last year, and these downcycles usually last 12 to 18 months, I’m surprised that investors have shrugged off the fact that 2020 will be a massive down year for Cummins.

It isn’t rare that investors get confused when investing in cyclical stocks. A closer look at Cummins reveals that there is good, bad & ugly with this stock.

CMI has a dividend yield of 3.14% & trades around $166.78. Based on our MAD Scores, CMI has a Dividend Strength score of 97 and a Stock Strength score of 96. Therein lies the good and the bad.

While the stock has an excellent dividend policy and is an attractive investment at a 3% yield, the stock strength score is misleading. Like fellow Seeking Alpha author Cory Cramer, who specializes in cyclicals says: “For cyclicals, when valuations look bad, it is often time to buy, and when the numbers look good it is usually time to take profits.”

Source: mad-dividends.com

The ugly lies in the fact that Cummins earnings and revenues are about to take a massive hit, yet everyone, even analysts at Goldman Sachs (who should know better…) are shrugging it off.

In the latest earnings call, CEO Tom Linebarger said:

We are forecasting total company revenues for 2020 to be down between 8% and 12% from 2019, driven by a decrease in heavy and medium-duty truck production in North America, Europe, China and India.

Of the past 4 CMI articles published on Seeking Alpha, two were bullish, and two were a lot more cautious. I must say that I side with Michael Boyd & Stephen Simpson, who both wrote excellent articles about the downcycle, and why the worst is likely yet to come.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see CMI decline to around $145 during the upcoming year.

So with that in mind, let me give you our usual run through the stock’s dividend profile before moving on to our factor analysis of the stock.

Dividend Strength

As you’ll see, Cummins is somewhat a poster boy for our concept of “dividend strength”. It has a super well covered dividend which they have been paying and growing for a long time. And they also have a very attractive combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Bring these two aspects, dividend safety, and dividend potential together, and you have the makings of a strong dividend stock.

Dividend Safety

34% of Cummins's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 59% of US dividend paying stocks.

CMI pays 23% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 57% of dividend stocks.

Cummins has a free cashflow payout ratio of 30%, a better ratio than 64% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends p.s. $3.5200 $4.0200 $4.2200 $4.4400 $4.9020 Net Income p.s. $7.84 $8.23 $5.97 $13.15 $14.48 Payout Ratio 45% 49% 71% 34% 34% Cash From Operations p.s. $10.87 $10.94 $12.01 $13.99 $21.77 Payout Ratio 33% 37% 36% 32% 23% Free Cash Flow p.s. $6.60 $7.55 $8.91 $9.15 $16.23 Payout Ratio 54% 54% 48% 49% 31%

Source: mad-dividends.com ( p.s. = per share)

Cummins dividend is super well covered, whether we look at the amount of cash it generated during the peak of the cycle these past two years, or during the trough in 2015 -2016.

Management has been committed to increasing the dividend every year since 2006, yet has managed to keep payout ratios at super manageable levels, not an easy feat by any account.

Furthermore, using last years numbers, CMI can pay its interest 27 times, which is better than 90% of stocks. This level of coverage puts at bay any concern about servicing the stocks debt.

There is no doubt in my mind that Cummins dividend is super well covered. You can sleep well at night knowing that through thick and thin, you’ll get paid your dividends. Like the CEO said in the last earnings call:

As always, we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders through the economic cycle.

Dividend Potential

Cummins's dividend yield of 3.14% is higher than 65% of dividend paying stocks.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This last year, the dividend grew 15% which is higher than their 5 year CAGR of 11%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This level of long term dividend growth has been spectacular, and can be understood by looking at the long term evolution of Cummins’ revenues.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see in the chart above, comparing the peak revenues of 2014 to peak revenues of 2018, Cummins has been able to aggressively increase its business from one cycle to the next. As long as the stock maintains its moat and position in the industry, it will continue to do well.

The stock’s shareholder friendly management guarantees that investors will get their fair share of the spoils. The stock has great dividend potential.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives CMI a dividend strength score of 97 / 100. The super well covered dividend, the fantastic history of dividend growth combined with a juicy 3.14% yield make CMI a superior dividend pick. It is a stock which everyone should want to own in their portfolio.

Stock Strength

But that doesn’t mean it is a stock which you should want to own now. Among the strongest dividend stocks, there are those which have a constant position in my portfolio. Among utilities, WEC Energy is an example. Among industrials, CMI has the spot. That doesn’t mean that the weight CMI takes in my portfolio won’t change over time. Had I had a larger position in CMI, It would be possible that I would be trimming right now in the expectation of increasing the position at some point in the future.

Yet my position in CMI is still quite small, so for the time being it will be a hold, with the expectation of purchasing more at a better price in the future.

As I analyze our three factors: value, momentum & quality, you’ll come to see why , in spite of the numbers looking great, I expect the stock to drop.

Value

CMI has a P/E of 11.52x

P/S of 1.03x

P/CFO of 7.66x

Dividend yield of 3.14%

Buyback yield of 4.2%

Shareholder yield of 7.34%.

These values would suggest that CMI is more undervalued than 96% of stocks, which is fantastic. Looking at peak numbers, CMI looks cheap. And remember like we mentioned above, with cyclicals, that is usually the worst time to buy.

As CMI prepares for a weak 2020, all of these metrics are likely to look worse. Nonetheless, even if earnings and operating cashflow were to be cut in half, the stock wouldn’t be trading at extremely high multiples.

This suggests that this time around, a weaker recession, and stronger peak numbers make CMI less likely to drop by as much as it did in the 2015-2016 transportation recession when the stock dropped 45%.

Investors like me, might just be in for a softer landing this time round.

Value Score: 96 / 100

Momentum

Cummins trades at $166.78 and is down -7.77% these last 3 months, despite being up 15.43% these last 6 months & up 10.17% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

CMI has better momentum than 48% of stocks, which, when looking at the chart, suggests that CMI might already have started its descent.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Looking at the 20, 50 and 200 day SMAs shows that CMI is in a bit of pickle. While the stock found some support at the $160 mark, where the 200 day SMA lied a few weeks ago, it is now climbing back up towards its 20 day SMA, which is quickly closing in.

It looks like CMI is set to be stuck in a continuation pattern with the range closing in from $160-$170 to $163-$166 in the next few weeks. I see it unlikely that the stock gets enough investor support to break above the 20 day SMA, and see it likely that the stock breaks below the range, which could send it down to $150 before seeing any support. If the transportation recession is more severe than predicted by management, the stock could easily descend all the way down to $140-$145 by the end of the year.

Of course it is also possible that it remains range bound until new information arises, in which case the price would go nowhere, staying stuck between $160 and $170.

Momentum score: 48 / 100

Quality

CMI’s gearing ratio of 1.5 is better than 49% of stocks. Cummins's liabilities have increased by 4% this last year, yet Operating cashflow can cover 28.2% of CMI's liabilities which is fantastic. Each dollar of CMI's assets generates $1.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 82% of stocks. 96.0% of CMI's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 42% of stocks. Cummins’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.5% puts it ahead of 59% of stocks. The combination of all above metrics suggests CMI’s quality is better than 92% of stocks.

This is fantastic. Like I’ve mentioned time and time again, CMI is a swan stock as far as operations go. Sure you get the cyclical ups and downs, but in the end, CMI is a fantastically operated and run company, the type you want to own a piece of.

Quality Score: 92 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 96 / 100 which is encouraging, but somewhat deceitful. It is extremely likely that momentum evaporates from here and the stock goes lower. It is inevitable that the stock’s multiples will worsen in upcoming quarters. Yet the stock’s high quality and operational excellence might make for a softer landing this time around.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 97 & a stock strength of 96, Cummins is a fantastic stock, but not one that I would advise investors to purchase at current prices. I’ll be holding on to my position, while expecting to top it up in upcoming months at a more attractive price.

If you liked this article, then consider hitting the orange “follow” button at the top of the page, so that we can notify you when we next release articles on top dividend stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.