Schlumberger Is Still Not A Value Play

Schlumberger (SLB) would seem at first glance to be a value opportunity, but I would contend that this is a mistaken assessment. Globally, it is the top provider of oilfield services and technology in drilling, production, and processing. It has operations in 120 countries. And its share price has dropped considerably.

Schlumberger's share price is down 29.07% from its 52-week high of $48.88. Chart generated from FinViz.

The energy sector in general has taken a hit in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, with crude oil prices (BNO) (USO) tanking nearly 20%.

Crude oil is down nearly 20% from a recent high in early January. Chart generated from FinViz.

With the Chinese economy effectively stalled as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, demand for crude oil is shrivelling, leading to an excess of supply. The epidemic will be contained, though when is a question no-one can definitively answer at this time. Consequently, seeing this event, and the resultant drop in Schlumberger's share price, could be viewed as a value opportunity - of being "greedy when others are fearful" as Warren Buffett phrased it.

In the case of Schlumberger, however, I am not convinced that such an opportunity is in fact being presented. After all, prior to the outbreak, Schlumberger was not exactly performing well, as the revenue and net income figures for the past five years illustrate. Revenues are relatively consistent, but net income is an entirely different story.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 35.48 billion 2.07 billion 2016 27.81 billion -1.69 billion 2017 30.44 billion -1.51 billion 2018 32.82 billion 2.14 billion 2019 32.92 billion -10.14 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Schlumberger's investor relations page.

Schlumberger has had a difficult time ever since the 2015 downturn that the entire energy sector was hit with. The key problem it faces is that methods in oil production have undergone considerable technological improvement, meaning that oil firms can now extract more oil from their wells.

That means that the services of firms such as Schlumberger are availed of less, meaning that they generate less revenue at production level than was previously the case. The business model, in short, is deteriorating. Indeed, while overall revenues for 2019 were not out of line with previous years, revenue for North America was $10.84 billion, down from $11.98 billion in 2018, as demand for shale drilling in the U.S. oil and gas sector is dropping.

Schlumberger's balance sheet seems relatively strong, with long-term debt of $15.69 billion offset by a net worth of $24.17 billion, and total current liabilities of $13.1 billion offset by total current assets of $15.53 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.14 billion, short-term investments worth $1.03 billion, and total accounts receivable of $7.75 billion.

However, earnings through the long-term sustainability of this balance sheet is in question, given earnings-per-share of -$7.32 and especially with a dividend that currently yields 5.77% with a 126.55% payout ratio. Given that return on equity (trailing twelve months) is -33.83%, the dividend is one of the few things that would draw investors here, and while positive free cash flow of $3.71 billion is encouraging, it will take more than that to ensure the dividend is sustained long term.

New CEO Olivier Le Peuch is hopeful of reversing the trend by focusing on international projects to offset the decline in the U.S. sector, and with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be 11.03%, there may be grounds for confidence. However, he has a hard road ahead given the diminishing returns that oilfield providers in general are likely to generate, and the uncertainty of that road leaves me cold on the prospect of Schlumberger as a prospective investment.

Even with the fall in share price, it is difficult to call Schlumberger a value play at this time. It cannot be estimated on the basis of a price-to-earnings ratio as Schlumberger's earnings-per-share are -$7.32. Schlumberger's price-to-cash flow ratio of 8.80 is at a discount to the mining support activities sub-sector average of 10.59, but its price-to-book ratio of 2.01 is at a premium to the sub-sector average of 1.68, and its price-to-sales ratio of 1.45 is at a premium to the sub-sector average of 1.25. These last two metrics throw doubt on the idea that Schlumberger is a value opportunity.

All told, Schlumberger certainly has plenty of attractive features to it - the recent drop in share price seems to provide a bargain entry point to the top oilfield services provider in the world, and offers a 5.77% dividend yield. However, the diminished business model, negative earnings, and uncertainty over how well Schlumberger will perform going forward incline me against recommending Schlumberger at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.