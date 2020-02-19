Silvercorp: My Thoughts After The Q3 2020 Earnings Release

Thesis

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM) has posted an unwelcome Q3 2020 (pertaining to the 3 months ended on December 31, 2019) in terms of revenues and EPS, and consequently lost more than 20% in price. The disappointing share price performance was triggered mainly by the declining lead and zinc prices during Q3 2020 that neutralized the impact of improving silver prices. However, despite having attractive cost dynamics, SVM's operational focus in China (in the current situation) has landed heavily on the share price amid global concerns over the 2019-nCov (read: coronavirus) epidemic. As the epidemic continues to spread in China, I see SVM to end FY 2020 with a major correction from its previous 52-week highs. Technically, this seems like a good accumulating point for this low-cost miner. However, I believe the stock is capable of continuing its upward trajectory once there's more certainty on the resolution of the prevailing 2019-nCov issue. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining Journal)

Fundamental analysis

SVM's recent dip has come as a surprise to many investors and analysts (including myself) who were expecting better price performance from the stock. The company's Q3 silver, lead, and zinc production was recorded at 1.7 Moz (read: a million ounces), 18.8 Mlb (read: a million pounds), and 8.4 Mlb, respectively. While silver production remained flat on a y/y basis, lead (up 6% y/y) and zinc production (up 103% y/y) saw a healthy increase. However, this could not bode well for the company since lead and zinc have recorded a reduction in prices (Figure-2), whereas silver prices have undergone a major upside during the past 12 months.

Consequently, SVM's Q3 2020 gross margins declined from 46% to 42%, y/y (quarterly EPS also decreased from $0.05 to $0.04) despite the fact that revenues have witnessed a moderate y/y increase of 5%.

Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

It's also important to note here that SVM is not a silver pure play since ~50% of its revenues are attributable to lead and zinc sales, as shown in Figure-3. Nevertheless, the lead and zinc output is classified as byproduct and helps lower the average cash costs and AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Costs) of silver production. SVM's Q3 2020 cash costs and AISC have also deteriorated compared with the prior two quarters, which, I believe, is one of the primary concerns for a miner that otherwise boasts low-cost production (Table-1).

Figure-3 (Source: January Presentation)

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The above table also reveals that mining costs have considerably increased during FY 2020, compared with FY 2019. In my view, the element of rising costs (net of by-products credits) has partially offset the impact of rising silver prices. Nevertheless, we should also check the company's production and cost guidance to evaluate its fundamental strength and outlook. Let's have a look at Table-2.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Based on the nine months ended December 31, 2019 (that is, SVM's first three quarters for FY 2020), SVM currently lies on the higher side of its production guidance for FY 2020. Further, the costs per ton of ore processed is also well within the guidance range, which leads us to deduce that SVM is still fundamentally strong despite the recent drop in share price after missing Q3 revenue and EPS estimates (note that expected EPS was ~$0.065, whereas actual Q3 EPS came out at $0.04). As we move into Q4 2020, the expected EPS is set to decline further to the range of $0.02/share but is expected to maintain its stance from the beginning of FY 2021 (Figure-4). As far as Q4 EPS expectations are concerned, the situation is surprising, especially, when we see that the company is in line with its production and cost guidance. However, I believe that, despite solid production and cost performance so far, SVM's Q4 top line revenues will remain affected in the near term due to a major negative catalyst in its operating jurisdiction; China (discussed in more detail in the next section).

Figure-4 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Since EPS is expected to be cut by half during Q4, one could raise questions about SVM's consistency in dividend payments. I believe that those dividends could continue smoothly as SVM has historically paid a trivial $0.0125/share semi-annual dividend (yield = 0.63%). Although the dividend is minimal, there's this element of dividend safety that stems from SVM's strong balance sheet and robust liquidity. On that note, the $540 MM balance sheet is essentially debt-free and is powered with $155 MM in cash and short-term investments ($24.5 MM operating cash flows for Q3 2019 strengthened from $19.7 MM, y/y). Moreover, an investment in SVM is also bundled with a couple of healthy exploration and development opportunities (discussed in more detail here).

Problems in China

SVM's current operations are based entirely in China (the company does have a 29% stake in the Silver Sand project run by New Pacific Metals but the future cash flows from this project are stretched far into the future). The Chinese economy has been badly hit with the prevailing epidemic (2019-nCov). An interesting report recently published in China Daily discusses the implications of the 2019-nCov on Chinese industrial production and highlights three key issues namely,

Activities may be delayed due to the postponements in work resumption, higher protection standards and supply shortages. The epidemic halted transportation in certain areas and created logistical challenges for delivery. Enterprises will suffer losses due to the delayed delivery of orders.

The report also states that the negative implications of this epidemic may reasonably stretch to Q2 CY2020 (Figure-5). For me, this implies that SVM's Q1 2021 may also not be fruitful for the investors, and revenues and earnings may largely remain flat, q/q. This is mainly due to the fact that SVM has limited operational diversity. Currently, its operational mines are located solely in China, and the recent economic slowdown witnessed in China has indirectly affected the company's operational and financial performance.

Figure-5 (Source: China Daily)

Until the 2019-nCov epidemic is controlled, almost all businesses operating in China will carry a risk tag on them, and I see SVM as being no different despite its fundamental strength (discussed earlier). While pharmaceutical companies are running the race to launch a drug for the virus, we are uncertain about the timing and/or effectiveness of any such drug. Therefore, I believe that the prevailing coronavirus situation could prove to be a key negative catalyst in the near term.

Valuation

That said, it makes sense to consider SVM's valuation in relation to peers. My selection of peers namely Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) and Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is based on the selected companies having a similar market cap. The resulting charts reveal that, despite having the most significant free cash flow position among the selected peers (Figure-6), SVM ranks lower on the PE ratio (Figure-7) and EV/EBITDA ratio (Figure-8), which gives the notion that SVM appeals as a buy with potential price gains in the coming quarters.

Figure-6 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Figure-8 (Source: YCharts)

Technical Analysis and Investor Takeaway

SVM's 52-week price range lies between ~$2 and $6. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $3.97, and this value was close to the median value of its 52-week range (Figure-9). The graph also shows that the stock recently tanked amid the release of troubled Q3 2020 performance. As we have seen in our discussion, the company's fundamental strength is not challenged except for the prevailing 2019-nCov that weakens China's economic outlook and may consequently impair the demand for metal production from SVM's mines since SVM's ore production is primarily sold to Chinese smelters.

Figure-9 (Source: Finviz)

Nevertheless, SVM does maintain an attractive valuation among peer silver miners especially at the current prices. Technically speaking, the line support at $3.95 may well be breached if the 2019-nCov worries elevate, and I expect the next support level to be around $3.50. Considering the company's strong balance sheet, robust liquidity (that enables it to maintain the semi-annual dividends), as well as the fact that SVM's production and costs guidance for FY 2020 is likely to be met, I believe SVM is a buy (for medium-to-long term gains) if it moves below the current price levels towards the next support at $3.50/share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.