We Should Get A Day Or Two Of Rally, Look To 'Sell The Rips', Also Possible Daylight For Energy

The best way to understand where oil demand is is to look at what the "pros" are doing. We see Asia traders stockpiling crude, and contango in the futures. We could see a recovery in prices going into the summer driving season.

After three days of chopping to the downside, I see a few days of rally. Use it to either take profits or preserve capital.

Is anyone really shocked by Apple’s negative revenue guidance?

The market was mooted to be impacted by Apple (AAPL) announcing being affected by the coronavirus. This is something we covered early last week. I'm sure that by that time Tuesday, Feb. 18, no one was truly taken by surprise that AAPL would be affected both logistically and by China retail? No, I think not. It might just sound like I'm a broken record, but again the sale of the prior three trading days is just typical of the corrective phase we are in. The selling started on Thursday and likely will temporarily halt today. So if you bought equity on the dip, look to sell the rip. I refer to this “Corrective Phase” a number of times. Let me try to illustrate what I'm talking about. First, with this one-year chart of the SPY, which is the S&P500 ETF. I'm using it to represent the index here.

The first set of parallel lines is the late summer volatility. It didn’t represent a bear market, the market was just struggling with the valuation. Going into August the Fed cut the rate again and stocks went off to the races. However, for a prolonged period, stocks went sideways because of the tariff situation. The corrective phase started with a sharp decline. Now look at the second set of parallel lines, it's also started with a sharp decline. The interesting difference is we seem to have a slight upward incline. In fact even though the Nasdaq today was up a tiny bit it still was an all-time high. Now let’s look at a three-month chart here.

Here we see that Friday where we had that precipitous drop. The Dow was down 600 points that day. Then the following Friday it sold down 300 points if I recall correctly, and just last week the selling started on Thursday, a bit more Friday and today the indexes bounced from the lows. What I'm saying is that the market sold off not because AAPL stated the obvious, but to the fact that the selling momentum from last week spilled into this week

I think we now get one or more days of positivity. If you have been buying the sell-offs look to take profits in the next few days. Accept smaller returns than you normally would. If you are using options look to spread your calls. If they already are spread roll them up and out. Look to rebuild cash and wait for the next dip. I'm concentrating on cloud-based stocks right now. Try not to speculate on hardware or goods-based businesses because of the state of China’s logistics. I know that some of you probably want to speculate on AAPL, I would be very cautious about that. AAPL is the poster child for China issues. On the other hand, as AAPL was falling yesterday Luckin Coffee (LK) and Alibaba (BABA) were up yesterday. So the market is still saying that the coronavirus is winding down. Perhaps these two contradictory notions can work at the same time. One, the factories are closed, and no one is going to go shopping for iPhones or able to go to the factories to work, but people need to eat, drink and get supplies, so LK and BABA will be the first to get back to normal.

The VIX went up yesterday, which gives us more time to speculate. That does not mean we should stretch the rise to infinity, but the more skepticism or fear in the market the bigger supply there is of future stock buyers.

Oil looks like it's going to firm up. The "pros" say so

The below is paraphrased from Oilprice.com, you can get their newsletter if you like to understand what's going on with energy supplies. At this point, I'm extremely wary of getting involved with this space as a speculator. However, understanding where energy supply is going and also pricing gives you an understanding of the health of the global macro-economic complexion. The following text buttresses the notion that China should have a “V” shaped recovery.

“Commodity trading houses and the trading units of oil majors have hired oil storage in South Korea to keep crude in tanks until Chinese and general Asian demand recovers from the blow the coronavirus outbreak has dealt to the market, trading sources told Reuters. Glencore, Trafigura, Mercuria, and the oil trading unit of France’s Total (NYSE:TOT) have rented a total of nearly 15 million barrels of oil storage tanks from Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), the sources told Reuters. The depressed demand flipped the Brent futures curve in early February into contango—the state of the market in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than prompt prices—a market situation signaling oversupply and one which traders use to store oil for delivery at a later date.”

My take, the thing I glean that's most interesting is the “contango” the savviest actors in the energy business use the futures to run their businesses. I can only conclude that we may actually get a significant spike in oil prices going into the summer. You are hearing a stream of news that the frackers are getting squeezed to run for cash flow, and not production. So what to do? Well, I want to synthesize the news that Warren Buffett bought more Occidental Petroleum (OXY). If you are a long-term investor looking for a nice dividend and a stock that looks depressed to me, OXY might be an investment. They need to demonstrate that they can squeeze out overhead from the Anadarko acquisition. If you are an intrepid speculator then EOG (EOG), Diamondhead (FANG), Pioneer Natural (PXD) are the three that I would look at. I'm not ready yet, thrice burned quadruple shy.

When elephants are in a shoving match, stay out of it

In the text below, I abridged some text for brevity. I'm sure you can google about this news from multiple sources. In this case, I paraphrase from the good folks at theStreet.com.

Shares of Intelsat (I) blasted off Tuesday after investor David Tepper scooped up nearly 3 million shares in the satellite communications company, which has been buffeted by the dramatic shift toward 5G. Intelsat's stock price rocketed 26.45% to $3.92 a share after news broke of Tepper's big investment. In a letter, the head of the hedge fund Appaloosa LP, contended I should take a tougher line with the Federal Communications Commission's plan to auction off some of the C-band airwaves controlled by companies like I for use by mobile providers amid the shift to 5G.

The FCC's current proposal requires satellite operators to spend billions of dollars over the next nine months to clear spectrum for the federal agency. At the same time, the proposal pushes off to the "back end" billions in compensation that would be paid to Intelsat and other satellite companies to later in the process, the hedge fund chief argued, calling the FCC's offer an "affront" and "manifestly unfair."

My Take: Here is the punch-line - “Tepper is urging Intelsat's board to consider bankruptcy or litigation unless it can win a better deal from the FCC.

"For a highly leveraged operator, such as Intelsat… the cash required to conduct that process imposes a hardship that could easily trigger insolvency," Tepper wrote. He further made the demand that I in-turn demand that the FCC pay $16 Billion up-front.”

Here’s the thing. If Tepper pushes I into bankruptcy that might work for him. He only has 2% in equity. I'm sure that in his discussions with I management he can just buy a huge chunk of debt and just sit back and wait while pushing for bankruptcy. Also, this can just be one big bluff. I guess I'm saying that you don’t want to be underneath elephants trying to decide who is the biggest tusker. You are likely to be trampled. Stay out of this one. Again, Tepper could profit by pushing I into bankruptcy. If you are looking to get into the stock with the hope that Tepper will represent your views, please understand that your interests are not necessarily aligned.

Please just don’t press your luck this week. It was wise to buy the sell off if you did. If you held back and are looking to buy today, please consider names that are below their all-time highs. If you are a fast money trader and think that can skate at the highs, great. Just everybody be careful out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.