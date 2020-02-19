L'Oreal Is Not Worth It At The Moment

L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) (OTCPK:LRLCF) is a top-tier company in the cosmetic beauty market and performs well in every area. However, it is also a company that shows you should not pay any price for a stock no matter how good the underlying company is, especially at the valuation that L'Oreal's stock is currently trading at.

The reason why L'Oreal shares have been bid up is due to the unmistakable quality of the underlying company. This French firm is a diversified behemoth which divides its operations into five categories: cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, hair color, and skin care. In these areas, L'Oreal holds a dominant market position with established brands such as Clarisonic, Essie, Garnier, Lancôme, Maybelline, and of course, the L'Oreal brand itself, which is the leading personal care brand in the world and is valued at $28.38 billion.

The L'Oreal brand is the most valuable personal care brand in the world. Image provided by Interbrand.

L'Oreal also benefits from its geographical spread. It is among the top five firms operating in the European beauty care market and is the number one cosmetics group worldwide. By revenue, L'Oreal is the top ranked beauty manufacturer, and the revenue and net income figures show the steadily healthy trend of profitability the firm has enjoyed over the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 25.26 billion 27.36 billion 3.3 billion 3.57 billion 2016 25.84 billion 27.99 billion 3.11 billion 3.37 billion 2017 26.02 billion 28.18 billion 3.82 billion 4.14 billion 2018 26.94 billion 29.18 billion 3.9 billion 4.22 billion 2019 29.87 billion 32.35 billion 3.75 billion 4.06 billion

Figures collated from annual reports and presentations available on L'Oreal's investor relations page.

This profitability, further illustrated by the 18.46% operating margin (trailing twelve months), has been a boon to long-term shareholders, who not only benefit from return on equity (which, trailing twelve months, is 15.34%) but from consistently rising dividend income. L'Oreal's own website shows consecutively rising dividends since 2014, and the estimable Mark Dockray states that the dividend has consecutively risen since at least 1994, making L'Oreal a de facto dividend aristocrat. With a payout ratio of 43.00% and free cash flow of €3.1 billion ($3.36 billion), that dividend streak should continue.

The security of the dividend, and indeed of the firm in general, is further guaranteed by L'Oreal's excellent balance sheet. Long-term finances are healthy, with long-term debt of €1.64 billion ($1.78 billion) dwarfed by a net worth of €29.43 billion ($31.88 billion). Short-term finances are excellent too, with total current liabilities of €10.87 billion ($11.77 billion) offset by total current assets of €13.92 billion ($15.08 billion), cash-on-hand worth €5.29 billion ($5.73 billion), and total accounts receivable of €4.23 billion ($4.58 billion).

Going forward, L'Oreal sees growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific market, where every division reported double-digit growth in 2019; in its new upmarket brand L'Oreal Luxe, which has grown 1/3 faster than the overall beauty market; and in e-commerce, which represents 13% of revenues at this time. However, these growth areas would need to justify the current valuation for prospective investors to start a position with L'Oreal, and I am not convinced that this is the case.

In looking at L'Oreal's valuation, it should be noted that neither ADR which trades on the over-the-counter markets are sponsored - either LRLCF or LRLCY. It is to the shares trading on the primary Euronext Paris exchange that I will be looking, where L'Oreal trades under the ticker OR.

Currently, L'Oreal trades at a share price of €268.10 ($290.38) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 31.76, and the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.74%. Furthermore, by every other metric, L'Oreal is trading at a premium to both the chemical manufacturing sub-sector and to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Metric L'Oreal Sub-Sector Index P/E 38.17 27.01 25.39 P/CF 27.72 18.68 14.07 P/B 5.51 11.06 3.21 P/S 5.31 2.87 2.26

Figures collated from Morningstar and TheStreet.

It seems, then, that L'Oreal shares are significantly overvalued at this time - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.55 (38.17 / 15 = 2.55) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $113.88 (290.38 / 2.55 = 113.88). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.20 (38.17 / 31.76 = 1.20) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $241.98 (290.38 / 1.20 = 241.98).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.18 (1.74 / 1.48 = 1.18) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $246.09 (290.38 / 1.18 = 246.09). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $200.65, or €185.25 (113.88 + 241.98 + 246.09 / 3 = 200.65). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 45%.

L'Oreal is a quality holding, no question about it. Its dominant position in the global beauty care market, its excellent balance sheet, and its status as a de facto dividend aristocrat make it an excellent stock to hold in your portfolio if you have it. If you do not, its growth prospects - while promising - do not justify paying a 45% premium. Keep an eye on this one for a pullback.

