Tenable Earnings: It Is Time To Show Some Profits

The valuation is low, but it seems right for the company's fundamentals, and may not expand unless profitability shows significant improvements.

When revenue growth starts to fade away, investors begin to focus on profitability and margin improvements. If a company at its late stages of growth is not able to turn a profit or, at least, to consistently improve its profitability ratios, then we should question holding its shares. Tenable Holdings (TENB) may be in such a situation.

TENB is a software company in the Vulnerability Management (VM) space. In its short trading history, the stock has gone through a bumpy ride, not enjoying the success of other SaaS peers. Still, it is up roughly 20% over that period. Here is a chart:

Two weeks ago, the company reported its quarterly and full year results, beating on both revenue and earnings per share estimates, albeit not enough to move the needle on the stock price. Analysts expected the company to show revenues of $94.3 million (+25.3% Y/Y) and non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.12, while the actual numbers were $97 million (+29% Y/Y) and -$0.11, respectively.

Quarterly Details

As I mentioned before, the revenue for the quarter was $97 million, up 29% Y/Y. The company continues to experience significant growth deceleration. Indeed, over the last few quarters, revenue growth has decreased from almost 40% to less than 30% of late. The chart below shows the growth trajectory of the last five quarters for revenue and current billings.

One thing to like here, although revenue growth is declining, is the recent rebound in billings (see the last three quarters). If the growing momentum in the growth of billings continues, revenue growth could stop declining and may even rebound. Although I would not count on this, as the management said that it expects revenue growth of 23-24% for fiscal 2020 (more on this later).

The main driver for the high growth of TENB has been the switch in model from perpetual license to cloud-based subscription. The latter showed strong growth during fiscal years 2017 and 2018, but has been decelerating tremendously over the recent quarters. This quarter the growth in subscription revenue was 37% Y/Y, significantly down from 50% in Q4 2018, and now represents more than 83% of total revenue, up from 79% in Q4 2018.

(Author)

Moving to profitability, investors may not like the recent performance of the gross margin as it has been contracting over the last four years (see the chart below), and there is no sign of an inflection point. Just in Q4 2019, the margin decreased 240bps and 250bps from Q3 2019 and Q4 2018, respectively. The company's closest peers are featuring gross margins in the 70s. Maybe the competition is affecting TENB's margins.

Contracting gross margins are not helping the overall profitability profile of TENB. Over the last few years, the operating margin (GAAP) has gone nowhere. In fact, it has been in the range of -29% and -21%. The guidance from the management gives a little hope to investors, as the ratio is expected to improve to -22% in 2020 from -25.6% in 2019. The operating margin for Q4 2019 was -28.4%, and was affected by acquisition related expenses by 400 bps.

Investors should be wondering what happens with profitability after 2020, or, when the company will generate a profit. Well, this writer expects the company to continue unprofitable for at least five years - although it may achieve positive free cash flow on its way to GAAP profitability, as the management stated on the earnings call. I think that it would take a significant transformation for the business model to achieve profitability without sacrificing growth (which is already slowing down).

Some may say that as TENB reaches the revenue growth of Qualys (QLYS) - or ~14% - it will probably find profitability. But QLYS has significantly better unit economics than TENB (although having a lower gross margin). As an example, over the last twelve months, QLYS has spent ~22% of revenues on sales & marketing (sales from now on) expenses, while TENB is struggling in the 60s.

And I say struggling, because the company seems to need that level of sales spending just to show some revenue growth. As a matter of fact, since 2017 to 2019, TENB has spent between 62% and 65% of revenues on sales expenses, while the revenue growth has decreased from 51% to 33%.

With the need to maintain high levels of sales spending relative to revenue, the company seems to be lowering the ratio of research and development expenses instead, as a way to improve profitability. Look at the chart above. The only operating expense item that has been steadily declining (relative to revenue) over these years is R&D. Therefore, TENB may fulfill its promise in 2020 by reducing R&D spending, but investors know where that leads to. Reduced R&D spending could threaten the leadership position of TENB in the VM market.

Such a leadership position helped TENB to be recommended by BeyondTrust, a private company, to its customers, as it exits the VM space. This may be immensely beneficial to TENB, since BeyondTrust has a customer base in excess of 20,000 - that is 67% of TENB's customer base. TENB has made special offers directed to those customers, which include different types of discounts and professional services to facilitate the transition.

But, do not get excited. On the earnings call, the CEO said that the company may land some of those customers. But he was not very optimistic about the opportunity, thus, TENB did not "materially" account for it on the guidance. Here are the details.

Wall Street analysts may adjust their revenue expectations someway higher than TENB when they analyze the probabilities of success with these new customers. If that does not materialize, then the company would have a great chance to beat analysts' expectations going forward.

I have pointed out that Wall Street expectations may be low for TENB, and this may be an opportunity to take advantage of such an inefficiency of the market. If analysts adjust their expectations to the upside, the stock will benefit. If they play along with the management guidance, then the company has the chance to outperform itself and Wall Street, thus the stock will benefit as well. It seems like a win-win scenario.

Valuation Update

Up to now, we have that revenue growth is declining, profitability is immaterially improving, and the opportunity to grab a large share of BeyondTrust VM customers is unknown. The only thing that can save TENB as an investment is its valuation. And I find it difficult to say it is undervalued. The table below shows clearly that the difference between TENB and other SaaS stocks within its growth cohort is profitability. If TENB is able to advance on this matter and show material improvement in the next quarters, the revenue multiple could expand to around 7-9x. Of course, as I stated before, I don't believe that TENB is able to show substantial improvements on profitability because of its need to keep high levels of sales spending.

(Author)

* Rule of 40 = Revenue Growth (TTM) + FCF Margin (TTM). The ratio measures the balance between growth and profitability. A healthy growing software company should score at least 40%.

Although I mentioned that the outcomes of the transition of BeyondTrust customers to TENB solutions should play well for the latter, I would not recommend the stock until I see how the management drives the needed profitability improvements and gives some comments on the success at onboarding those customers.

Takeaway

As seen in its latest quarterly report, Tenable's revenue growth is declining at a rapid pace. The company was benefiting from a switch in revenue model from perpetual license to subscription, but its subscription revenue growth is now decreasing at a fast pace. The gross margin has been contracting at the same time, while the operating margin has been in a range without a certain direction. The company's guidance indicates an improvement on this matter for fiscal 2020, but the degree of improvement is not enough to back the declining rate of growth. Also, I think that the company may not achieve profitability for at least five years from now. That will be difficult to achieve without reducing the amount of revenue used on sales and marketing expenses. Although the company may reduce its ratio of research and development expenses to improve its overall profitability profile, but it may have negative implications. The valuation is right for the company's fundamentals, and I am not buying the stock until I see some improvements on profitability ratios and early results relating BeyondTrust customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.