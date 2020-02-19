Ruger: Helping Drive The Industry

The company recently two new firearms for Shot Show 2020 which will have an impact on sales in 2020.

Source: Author's Ruger Precision Rifle 300 PRC, Catalyst Arms & Long Shot Precision Accessories

January wrapped up and it has now been a few weeks since I returned back from Las Vegas where I attended the industry's largest event, the NSSF's annual Shot Show 2020.

Over the next few weeks we will update the NICS data series and will continue with our Shot Show coverage. Today, let's discuss Ruger (RGR), both their Shot Show announcements along with what we can expect in this week's earnings results.

Shot Show 2020

Unlike in previous few years, there was certainly much excitement in Las Vegas in 2020. While 2018 and 2019 brought a few new models, I did not believe there were many, if any, new firearms released that would potentially drive gun owners to the stores.

This was covered in part in an article I wrote which was widely read and apparently hit a nerve, "Shot Show 2019: Ruger Is Boring, But Boring Is Good!" Since then, things have changed.

Over the last 12 months Ruger has released numerous firearms, many of which I believe are market moving. This Shot Show, and the prior two months have delivered more of such models.

As we know, most major manufacturers announce their new models in the month or two prior to Shot Show. This allows the media the ability to have reviews completed for launch and for the distributors to be acquainted with the new products. Ruger announced their new product launches in the last few days of 2019.

The first firearm that Ruger announced is the LCP II pistol in 22 long rifle.

Source: YouTube

While the LCP 2 22lr is not a new pistol, it is an expansion and a new chambering of the very popular, and one of the best selling pistols in the world, the Ruger LCP II pistol chambered in 380 ACP.

While a new caliber variety typically has the cannibalization effect on the existing product, in the case of the LCP 2 22lr, Ruger has created a complimentary product, firing a smaller cartridge.

What this creates is a product that is either going to have existing owners purchasing the new model as it makes a terrific training firearm, or attract new owners who were looking to purchase a concealed carry pistol in this caliber.

Bottom line, the LCP 2 22lr pistol is going to drive new sales and may even expand sales of the current pistol as they make a perfect pair.

The second firearm and the star of Shot Show was the brand new, Ruger 57.

Source: YouTube

The Ruger 57 is a brand new model for the company and a gun that I believe the majority of the firearms community did not expect. In a word, it is "cool."

What makes this gun unique is that it is chambered in the 5.7x28 caliber, developed by FN for the P90 and FN Five Seven pistols. The round is a high velocity cartridge that is both accurate and exceptionally low recoiling.

Unfortunately, in the past the cartridge and the firearms were out of most gun owners' budgets, hovering between $1,200 and $1,600 for the firearms. Ruger developed the model 57 to fire this cartridge, in what I believe is a better firearm, with an MSRP of just around $800 and a street price of about $600.

Both at Shot Show, Ruger's booth was filled to the brim with both media members and firearms dealers wanting to take a look at the Ruger 57. At the Shot Show Industry Day at the Range, Ruger's booth had constant lines of people waiting to shoot it.

From an investor's perspective, Ruger has created another product that people will think of when they think of the Ruger brand, to complement the Ruger 10/22 rimfire rifles, the Ruger Precision Rifles and the Ruger PC Carbine.

In the past I have brought up concerns that while Ruger has a very good reputation in the rifle world, there were product gaps within the handgun offerings. Don't get me wrong, the Ruger LCP pistol is a good concealed carry offering and the Ruger revolvers have a strong reputation for durability, however you don't typically think of Ruger as a leader in the polymer handgun space.

The Ruger 57 is now, in my opinion, the shining example of what Ruger can do in the polymer handgun market, and while the 5.7x28 cartridge is not at all practical for most purposes, the one thing that it is, is FUN! Being known for the fun, affordable pistol, is a good thing to be.

More importantly, I believe the industry as a whole is excited for these offerings, and the Ruger 57 in particular.

Another company that I met with at Shot Show, Diamondback Firearms also launched a firearm in the 5.7x28 caliber, their DBX pistol. Immediately following Shot Show, they announced that they were going to launch models that are compatible with the Ruger 57 pistol magazines, thus creating a complimentary offering.

At the same time, gun owners looking at the Diamondback firearm will now also be looking at the Ruger 57, and naturally, Ruger's other offerings.

Earnings Expectations

After market close on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, Ruger is set to announce their Q4 2019 and FY 2019 earnings results.

Despite having many meaningful product introductions in 2019, the company's earnings results have remained flat or came in below analyst's expectations over the last few quarters.

Source: Estimize.com, Blue line represents consensus estimate, Green line represents actual results

As per the earnings calls, we do know that the company did not go down the rabbit hole of massive discounts. At the same time, the company's new products were just started to get ramped up and into the distribution channels. This lead to lower than expected revenues.

I do believe that Q4 FY 2019 will be a better quarter due to a number of tail winds, including increased year over year NICS data in the second half of 2019.

Will the new LCP 2 22lr and Ruger 57 models be in the earnings results? Probably not as they were introduced in the last two weeks of 2019, I do believe however Ruger pushed some product packages based on the sales flyers received from distributors.

The current Estimize consensus is $93.48 million in revenue, down from the $121.1 million that Ruger reported in the prior year quarter.

On the earnings side, the Estimize consensus is for $.29 per share in income, down from $.69 per share a year ago.

While I do not have concrete numbers for expectations, I do believe they are a tad too bearish. While I do think around $.30 per share EPS seems reasonable, I do believe the $93.48 million is a tad too bearish, particularly as Q4 included the bigger distributor and wholesale shows such as NASGW.

Bottom Line

Just as I was one of the first to ring the warning bells a number of years ago, I am getting comfortable here that we have set a good base in 2019.

More importantly, I think the industry is finally releasing product that will not only get new gun owners interested, but will get gun owners to the stores and to the shooting ranges.

The Ruger 57 is one such model that I believe will help the industry overall.

While the FN Five Seven pistol was certainly evolutionary, it was largely unattainable for the majority of gun owners. The Ruger 57 improves on that evolution and is a product that not only are gun owners excited about, but one which they can afford to buy and add to their collections.

The industry is also excited for the product as you now have a broadly appealing firearm chambered in the 5.7x28 caliber. With more gun owners purchasing the Ruger 57, the more demand there will be for the cartridge which will in turn lower the ammunition cost. This will then get more gun buyers looking at the firearms, not just the Ruger 57, but other 5.7x28 chambered firearms as well.

The bigger opportunity here for Ruger is that they can do for the 5.7x28 cartridge what they did with the Ruger 10/22, becoming the standard. Manufacturers such as Diamondback Firearms can create firearms chambered in 5.7x28 to accept Ruger 57 magazines. While they can currently do so with FN magazines, Ruger's magazine design is steel and thus should be both, more durable and being Ruger, more affordable.

Lastly, smaller manufacturers and accessories companies are excited for the Ruger 57. Just like companies such as Catalyst Arms and Long Shot Precision have found their place producing accessories for the widely popular Ruger Precision Rifle, I have spoken with a number of companies excited to produce accessories for the Ruger 57. What investors need to remember is that gun owners will choose to purchase firearms based in part on how big the accessories market is. Seeing a vibrant accessories market develop for the Ruger 57 will be critical to taking what is undoubtedly a popular firearm, and making it a go to choice for 5.7x28 in the decade to come.

Bottom line, I believe the bedtime rhyme is appropriate here,

Today was fun, Today is done, Tomorrow is another one...

I suspect Ruger closed out 2019 fairly strong and am quite excited to see the company's transformation into a "Cool" brand start showing up the earnings results. With new products such as the Ruger Wrangler, the PC Carbine, the Ruger 57 and the custom shop offerings, the company has the tools to compete, and with a fiscally disciplined management team and a clean balance sheet, investors have a lot to love as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.