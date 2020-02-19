CyberArk: Playing Safe

Source: outreach magazine

CyberArk (CYBR) has consistently recorded strong growth (Q4 revenue +19% y/y) due to its niche strategy. There is hardly any company that has a similar go-to-market narrative in its league. In short, CyberArk is in a league of its own, and its marketing message to CISOs has consistently stood out. However, in the last quarter, it wasn't about convincing CISOs; it was about convincing Wall Street on three key issues which led to the sell-off.

Hesitance to guide for the SaaS segment to begin dominating

year with three bona fide SaaS products with Alero and as well with the Privilege Cloud as well in addition to the Endpoint Privilege Manager. The way we look at it from a financial perspective for 2020, we still believe it will be less than 10% of total revenue from SaaS. Yes. So I think that again we're still talking about that piece of the SaaS and the subscription being under 10% of the expected revenue this year. So we still see the overwhelming majority coming from perpetual with our maintenance and services component.

Analysts were excited to learn more about how CyberArk intends to grow the SaaS portion of its business. This is important because a transition from a perpetual licensing to a subscription-based revenue recognition model often comes with revenue modeling and recognition bumps. CyberArk's tone didn't impress during the earnings call. Though it was guiding for strong growth from products like Privilege cloud, Alero, and EPM; however, the SaaS portion of overall revenue was still expected to hover around 10%. This caused a mismatch in expectations as the Street was expecting a faster ramp in the SaaS business. The strong growth guidance is only due to the small revenue base comparison from last year.

Softness in EMEA

Yes. And as we think -- when we think about the macro, obviously, that's not in our control, and we're coming out of '19 seeing that. So that's baked into the first-quarter guidance. And as we kind of move forward, we'll see -- we'll be able to adjust. And it also has a component in the full-year guidance as well.

The macro weakness in EMEA comes at a time when the world is trying to eradicate a global epidemic. While management is guiding for a rebound in weak regions like France and Germany off the recent hiring and sales productivity ramp, the Street is still concerned if Asia can pick up the lapses in EMEA in light of the logistics headwind from the Coronavirus worries. Also, the guidance is for EMEA to rebound in the second half of the year. This means the first half of the year might be impacted by further weaknesses in EMEA. If the EMEA trend continues into 2Q'20, the sell-off might continue due to a mismatch in growth expectation.

Weak margin guidance

Yes. So there is a -- if you take the 6% on the operating margin, half of that is sales and market 2% would be -- 2% of the 6% would be R&D, which some of it is FX and then 1% on cost of goods related to our continued investment in deploying cloud infrastructure.

Operating margin guidance came below expectations. This was top-down as the assist from revenue growth weakened after management guided for 19% growth in 2020 below the observed industry growth of 20%. Gross margin is expected to come down slightly due to the investment in cloud assets to set up its growing cloud business.

Operating margin will be impacted by growth in operating expenses majorly driven by sales costs. The net income margin is going to be affected by an increase in tax payment.

The earnings call narrative capped the excitement from the growing SaaS products. This triggered a lack of optimism leading to the sell-off we've witnessed since CyberArk reported.

Going forward, investors should watch out for the performance of its SaaS business. The commentary around the licensing business was positive and reassuring. Maintenance revenue is also expected to drive strong growth as it is responsible for a huge portion of the double-digit growth recorded last quarter.

From my valuation, CyberArk has to maintain double-digit growth towards achieving its $1 billion in revenue guidance for the next five years. This is still within its reach due to its strong balance of growth (+19% revenue growth guidance), profitability, and leverage (current ratio of 5.95). I continue to find CyberArk to be an attractive investment. The current valuation is in line; therefore, investors should only accumulate more shares on further dips.

Conclusion

I will be initiating a hold rating in the near term (I remain a long-term bull on the strong demand for privileged access solutions) due to CyberArk's strong growth factor (double-digit revenue growth), strong profitability factor (double-digit income margin), and niche leadership in the privileged access space. I’m mostly worried about the light guidance for the SaaS portion of the business and the weakness in EMEA, which could affect 1H'20 results. Due to the volatile nature of CyberArk, investors shouldn't hesitate to equally play it safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.