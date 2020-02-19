A-Mark Precious Metals: A Gem Uncovered

Price (as of close on Feb. 14, 2020)

$8.72

Rating

BUY-Long-Term

Price Target

$10.00

Company Description

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) is a full-service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. Products include gold, silver, platinum, and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers, and grain. Services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging, and a variety of customized financial programs.

The company reported solid Q2:20 results with a second consecutive quarter of net income profitability. However, sales were weak. Management sounded optimistic about the remainder of fiscal 2020. We increase our price target to $10.00 (from earlier $9.75). We maintain our rating of BUY Long-Term.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $7.47 – $15.15 7.0 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $544.8 mil 889% Insider/Institutional 43.2% / 32.7% ROE (LTM) 3.3% Public Float 4.6 million Book Value/Share $10.5 Market Capitalization $61.3 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 9,162

FYE June FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sep $0.21A $0.02A $0.02A $0.06E $0.08E Q2 Dec $0.08A $0.17A $0.09E $0.17E $0.12E Q3 Mar $0.14A $0.16E $0.14E $0.19E $0.18E Q4 June $(0.12)A $0.24E $0.22E $0.27E $0.26E Year* $0.31A $0.60E $0.47E $0.69E $0.64E P/E Ratio 26.8x 14.5x 12.6x Change NM 90.7% 15.5% FYE June FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Sep $1,565A $1,481A $1,481A $1,525E $1,555E Q2 Dec $1,100A $1,055A $1,156E $1,087E $1,214E Q3 Mar $1,267A $1,279E $1,330E $1,318E $1,397E Q4 June $850A $1,020E $1,020E $1,051E $1,071E Year* $4,783A $4,836E $4,987E $4,981E $5,237E Change -37.1% 1.1% 3.0%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q2:20 Highlights

Revenues declined 4% to $1.06 billion, primarily attributable to lower forward sales, lower gold (down 2.7% to 428,000 ounces) and silver ounces sold (down 29.6% to 14.1 million ounces), offset by higher gold and silver prices. Gross profit decreased ~2.2% to $8.1 million due to lower trading profits of the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, partially offset by the Direct Sales segment. Net income totaled $1.2 million or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $0.7 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter. Management does not provide any guidance, though the company’s CEO, Mr. Greg Roberts, sounded optimistic about the growth in the remainder of fiscal 2020. We marginally adjust our estimates based on the results and management’s commentary. Our rating of BUY Long-Term, and increase in our target price to $10, comes with an implied capital appreciation potential of 15%.

Primary Risks

The business is dependent on the price and demand for precious metals which can be highly volatile and can negatively impact earnings. The market is highly fragmented and competitive with the presence of large established multinationals which have larger resources than AMRK.

Quarterly Summary – Q2:20

Revenues decreased 4% to $1.06 billion, primarily attributable to lower forward sales of ~$0.2 billion and a decrease in gold and silver ounces sold, offset by an increase in gold and silver prices vs. the prior year quarter. Gold ounces sold for Q2:20 decreased 2.7% to 428,000 ounces from 440,000 ounces in Q2:19 and silver ounces sold decreased 29.6% to 14.1 million ounces from 20.0 million ounces during the same period. Selling prices for gold and silver increased by 20.5% and 18.4% during Q2:20 as compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit decreased 2.2% to $8.1 million due to lower trading profits of the Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services segment, partially offset by the Direct Sales segment (i.e., Goldline). Gross margin increased to 0.77% vs. 0.755% in Q2:19. The increase in gross margin was due to favorable market conditions and lower forward sales.

SG&A costs decreased 2.9%. SG&A was $7.9 vs. $8.1 million in Q2:19, primarily due to lower operating expenses incurred by the Direct Sales segment, lower consulting expenses, and recoveries of insurance claims, partially offset by higher compensation costs.

Pre-tax income was $1.7 million vs. $0.9 million last year. On a segment basis, Wholesale Trade and Ancillary Services and Secured Lending generated profits of ~$1.1 and $1 million, while the new Direct Sales segment reported a loss of ~$0.4 million.

Net income was $1.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, up 78.8% compared to net income of $0.7 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the same year-ago quarter.

Inventory turnover down to 3.3, a decline of 27% vs. 4.4 in the prior year quarter and down 15% compared to 3.9 in Q2:19. The decrease in the inventory turn rate was primarily due to lower volumes of ounces sold on forward contracts.

Wholesale trading ticket volume decreased 16%. Trading ticket volume represents the total number of product orders processed by the trading desk. The Wholesale trading ticket volume decreased 16% to 30,554 tickets from the prior year quarter and decreased 7% sequentially.

Secured loans higher. The number of secured loans increased 93% to 3,725 from 1,931 as of Q2:19 and increased 4% sequentially. The dollar value of AMRK’s loan portfolio totaled $152.3 million, which is up 45% from Q2:19 and up 1% sequentially.

Strategic initiatives. Management noted that they are continuing to invest in strategic growth areas to increase market share within the industry. This process includes expanding the Secured Lending segment to respond to favorable trends in the market as well as investing in a digital transformation to drive additional operational and financial efficiencies.

Earnings Estimates

We remain cautiously optimistic about AMRK’s prospects, especially given the macro backdrop, geopolitical environment, and election year. The Federal Reserve low interest rate policy should further support prices for precious metals.

Management noted of further diversifying AMRK’s revenue stream so that the company will provide even more predictable sources of income, regardless of the market environment. The company will continue to pursue strategic opportunities including M&A to drive growth.

The company operates in a high volume/low margin industry. Revenues are impacted by three primary factors: Product volume, market prices, and market volatility. A material change in any one or more of these factors may result in a significant change in the company’s revenues

For FY 2020, we model sales to increase by ~1.1% year-over-year to $4.8 billion. We expect a gross margin of ~0.69% during 2020. We forecast total SG&A expenses of $30.9 million, or 0.64% of revenue. We expect interest income of $24.0 million. As a result, we anticipate EPS to reach $0.60 in FY 2020. The company earned $1.30 in FY:16, so profitability is still much below historical levels and the company has the potential to reach those levels again if volumes materialize and the Goldline business reaches its potential.

Valuation and Recommendation

We value AMRK using a peer group multiple (P/E) methodology. We are comparing A-Mark to a peer group which includes CME Group (CME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR). We value AMRK at ~16.3x fiscal 2021 EPS of $0.69. In our multiple, we are using a significant discount to the peer group average, given AMRK’s smaller size and their volatility in earnings. We arrive at a price target of $9.99, which we round up to $10.00. We maintain our recommendation of BUY-Long-Term with an implied 15% upside from the most recent close of $8.72.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 1: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: A-Mark Precious Metals and Singular Research

In the exhibit below, we include a sensitivity analysis which displays share valuations across a range of EPS and P/E ratio scenarios. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/E multiples that are essentially all below the industry peer group average and above the current price of $8.72 as of Feb. 14, 2020.

Exhibit 2: Forward P/E Ratio Vs. Forward EPS

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRK.