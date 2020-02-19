Energizer May Be Powerless Before Amazon

The $2 billion acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting product businesses may not be enough to offset declining profits long term.

Energizer (ENR) may be a household name, but it is currently under threat from Amazon (AMZN). And despite efforts to increase market share to reverse declining profits and meet the threat Amazon poses, the current valuation does not make Energizer a compelling investment at this time.

The reason why Amazon has become a threat to this long-established battery kingpin is due to Amazon now having released its own brand of household batteries. In terms of performance and in terms of pricing, Amazon can seriously take market share from Energizer going forward.

The magazine Consumer Reports recently ran a performance test on fifteen different AA batteries, and the results (out of 100) were as follows.

Battery Test Score Energizer Ultimate Lithium AA 89 Duracell Quantum AA Alkaline 89 Rayovac Fusion Advanced AA Alkaline 85 Energizer Advanced Lithium AA 82 CVS Max AA Alkaline 82 Duracell Coppertop Duralock AA Alkaline 80 Kirkland Signature AA Alkaline 80 Rite Aid Home AA Alkaline 79 AmazonBasics Performance AA Alkaline 71 Walgreens W Alkaline Supercell AA 71 Energizer ecoAdvanced AA Alkaline 68 Energizer MAZ +Powerseal AA Alkaline 67 CVS AA Alkaline 62 Dynex High Capacity AA Alkaline 60 EcoAlkalines AA Alkaline 59

Results from Consumer Reports provided by Kim Komando.

While Amazon's alkaline battery trailed Energizer's lithium batteries, it did perform better than Energizer's own alkaline batteries. And considering that alkaline batteries are better for devices that are continuously used, and are also cheaper, the fact that Amazon has performed better than expected for a new entrant into the market does not portend good things for Energizer.

Energizer's lithium batteries may be top performers, but they are not cost-effective ones. Image provided by The Drum.

Cost is a particular consideration here as well. A pack of 48 AmazonBasics AA Alkaline batteries will cost $14.99, while a pack of 48 Energizer AA batteries will cost $20.45 - a 36% difference in cost that favors Amazon, as does the fact that for customers going to Amazon to buy batteries, the featured brand they will see is unlikely to be Energizer's.

That Energizer has been struggling in recent years is evident from the net income figures that have been reported in recent years. While revenues have healthily increased from 2016, net income has steadily decreased from 2017 onwards.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 1.63 billion -4 million 2016 1.63 billion 127.7 million 2017 1.76 billion 201.5 million 2018 1.8 billion 93.5 million 2019 2.49 billion 64.7 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Energizer's investor relations page.

To try and reverse this trend in declining profitability, in January 2019 Energizer acquired the battery and portable lighting businesses of competitor Spectrum Brands (SPB) for $2 billion. This deal put the Rayovac battery brand in Energizer's portfolio, but whether it is enough to aid Energizer is yet to be determined, even though Q1 2020 revenue of $736.8 million and net income of $45.8 million is an encouraging sign.

Another encouraging sign is the dividend, as shareholders have been rewarded with four years of consecutively rising dividends. This seems secure with a 39.24% payout ratio and free cash flow of $111.8 million, and should be so if Energizer can reverse its declining profitability going forward. However, the balance sheet is a concern with long-term debt of $3.45 billion overshadowing Energizer's net worth of $590 million. While short-term finances are in better shape, with total current liabilities of $1.14 billion offset by total current assets of $2.07 billion, cash-on-hand worth $293.5 million, and total accounts receivable of $430.6 million, whether it can maintain and improve this balance sheet depends on how well the Amazon threat is met.

The Rayovac acquisition does increase Energizer's market share of the battery market, and earnings-per-share growth is projected to be 11.10% over the next five years, but even if that pans out, I do not believe that this growth justifies the current valuation.

Energizer is currently trading at $51.47 per share, 58.17% above its 52-week low of $32.54. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Energizer trades at a share price of $51.47 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.18 with a dividend yield of 2.33%. The current P/E is significantly higher than the five-year average P/E of 15.31, but the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.12%. The current P/E is also higher than the electrical equipment, appliance, and component manufacturing sub-sector average and the average of the S&P 500 (SPY). Its price-to-cash flow ratio is also at a premium to both the sub-sector and the index. Energizer's price-to-book ratio and its price-to-sales ratio are higher than those of the index, though at a discount to the sub-sector.

Metric Energizer Sub-Sector Index P/E 150.18 58.62 25.39 P/CF 26.35 19.61 23.25 P/B 6.11 93.22 3.21 P/S 1.35 4.10 2.26

Figures collated from Seeking Alpha, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

On balance, it seems that Energizer is trading at a premium to fair value at this time, which prompts us to determine what fair value for Energizer is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market value of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 10.01 (150.18 / 15 = 10.01) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $5.14 (51.47 / 10.01 = 5.14). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 9.81 (150.18 / 15.31 = 9.81) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $5.25 (51.47 / 9.81 = 5.25).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.91 (2.12 / 2.33 = 0.91) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $56.56 (51.47 / 0.91 = 56.56). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $22.32 (5.14 + 5.25 + 56.56 / 3 = 22.32). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 131% at present.

In summary, while Energizer is attempting to claw back to increasing profitability with its acquisition of Spectrum Brands' battery and lighting products businesses, its less-than-stellar balance sheet and the formidable threat posed by Amazon leave me less than confident that it will succeed long term. Even if it does, its current valuation rules it out for consideration as a prospective buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.