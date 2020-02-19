Is A Recession Coming? My mREITs Indicate Flight To Safety After Yield Curve Inversion

Something very unusual is occurring in my (50%-BDC, 50%-mREIT) portfolio since the yield curve spread began to increase.

Introduction

Some of you already know, I invest in BDC (Business Development Company) and mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) type of investments. I believe both types will generate enough income during a bull or bear market. I've been doing this for over 6 years now, buying, holding and collecting dividends to be reinvested and grow my income stream.

In my 2019 year-end performance report I provided a display (Chart-3 Post-Inverted Results) that plotted both BDC and mREIT group of stocks in my portfolio. They started to diverge in price after the 3-month and 10-year Treasure yield curve reached a maximum negative 47 BPS (Basis Points) on August 28th 2019.

This article continues with this same chart now five and a half months after the maximum yield curve decline and illustrates a continuous flight to safety into the mREIT sector. In the 6 years since building my portfolio this event is unusually, it shows the divergence between BDCs and mREITs clearly expanding. This year and since the yield curve inversion investors are bidding up price in the high yield market as shown in the enclosed charts.

I'm also including two articles from a well-known author that has been on-top of the recession hedging strategy using mREITs that I currently own in my own portfolio. He goes into more detail about both stocks that will provide increased income during a downturn in the market.

Inverted yield curve mREIT price recovery

The three charts I'm about to present are taken from the POT (Portfolio Online Tracker) I developed to track my actual investments. The tracker not only provides daily stock quotes, but also provides trend analysis.

Chart-1; BDC, mREIT spread

This chart starts one day before the lowest yield spread on August 28th 2019 and ends February 14th 2020 about 5-1/2 months in duration.

Looking at the blue chart-line on the chart (right lower axis), what is interesting is the spread between the 3-month and 10-year rates. The blue chart-line below the yellow dotted line indicates yield curve inversion. The 3-month and 10-year curve was inverted for months before the FED stepped in and lowered the overnight lending rates three times in 2019.

As shown on the chart the spread reached a maximum negative 47 BPS August 28th 2019. When the spread began to increase from this starting point, pricing for the mREIT group of stocks also began to climb, green chart-line (left top axis). The mREITs are trouncing the BDC assets (red chart-line) by a whopping 13%.

I run this chart not only to track my BDC and mREIT progress but also watch both Treasures to determine when the yield curve spread inverts. From the inversion date a recession may occur in 12 to 18 months later. An article from a Seeking Alpha contributor "Yield Curve Inversions by Ploutos"describes the 3-month and 10-year spread relationship to market recessions.

Chart-2; Price Change from August 28th 2019 Source; Chart and notes created by author

The time frame for this chart is from August 28th 2019 to February 14th 2020. This chart shows the total price gain/loss of both BDCs and mREITs since the negative 47 BPS on August 28th 2019. This is the beginning of the spread widening helping the mREIT group of stocks as shown in Chart-1 above. Just by looking at this chart many of the mREITs are advancing well over 20% in just 5-1/2 months than the BDCs.

Chart-3; Year-To-Date 2020 price change Source; Chart and notes created by author

The 2020-year continues with price increases for both the BDC and mREIT stocks. Even from this chart it is apparent the mREIT group of stocks continue their price increases well above the BDCs. Investors are not just jumping into high yield investments, but specifically targeting the mREIT market. This might be telling us something is happening under the disguise of a never-ending S&P 500 reaching a 52-week high every week.

Articles supporting mREIT hedging strategy

On June 22nd 2019, Rida Morwa wrote an article "Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession"that touched on the premise this agency mREIT (NLY) was a good candidate to hedge against a bear market or worse a recession.

As quoted from Rida's "Annaly Capital"article:

"Today, we are looking at a stock that has a history of booming in recessions, that provided investors with an increasing price and increasing dividends during the 2000-2003 bear market and the 2007-2010 recession." "This stock has recently pulled back sharply creating unique buying opportunity! This stock is currently paying a yield in excess of 11%, and in the upcoming recession, we could expect the dividend to be doubled. It is a true example of an investment that is truly counter-cyclical. In other words, it performs very well in bear markets but tends to unperformed in bull markets."

In a second article dated January 19th 2020 he wrote another article "AGNC: Another 11% Yield That Could Double In A Recession"another one of my favorite bond-substitutes of mine that happens to be an agency mREIT (AGNC) to weather the storm during the next recession.

As quoted from his second article:

"Fundamentally, NLY and AGNC are in the same business. They borrow utilizing low rate repo loans, buy relatively low yielding agency mortgage-backed securities, and due to using substantial leverage are able to provide high cash yields to their equity." "Since the principal of the MBS is guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), the mREITs are taking on very little to no credit risk. If mortgages start defaulting, the GSE is obligated to make up the difference. This was tested under the harshest conditions ever seen in the housing market in 2007-2009."

I own both agency mREITs and many more in my portfolio not knowing when a bear market or a recession will occur. It just so happened I purchased both NLY ($8.24) and AGNC ($14.75) on August 29th 2019 based on the technical analysis parameters set up in my "Portfolio Online Tracker".

The evidence presented in this article is leading the way to a gradual accumulation of mREITs by investors that seek safety in their portfolios in case of a bear market or worse a recession. I'm not here to predict the future, but only report what is now occurring in my own portfolio as a change in direction of my assets.

Portfolio Background Design

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull or bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Conclusion

Since the beginning of the year special events have bubbled up to the top, that might interrupt future economic activity. The FED is already accommodating and aware of any potential problems that may occur during the year when investors begin to lose confidence in the market.

The advent of the coronavirus interrupting manufacturing in China the U.S. depends on, may take a toll on international companies later in the year. We also have a presidential election this year. If it looks like a viable candidate emerges along with their running mate to challenge the current president, will produce increased volatility in the market.

Perhaps this is why investors are flocking to mREIT investments, using them as a bond-substitute guaranteed by the U.S. government. The uncertainties of the longest bull market in history and the 2020-year of uncertainties have set the stage for hedging this market. As a by-product collecting high income in the 10% range doesn't hurt waiting for unknowns to play themselves out.

I have a quarterly report coming out the first week of April that will show the same Chart-1 displayed in this article, and we will see together if this trend continues.

