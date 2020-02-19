ION Geophysical Will Not Take Off Until The Right Catalysts Are In Place

IO Is Still In Troubled Water

ION Geophysical (IO) provides geoscience products, services, and solutions that allow upstream energy companies to obtain earth’s subsurface images. In recent times, the company has been hit by a series of project delays and new venture program non-starts. The crude oil price volatility and policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama have kept the potential limited. Although higher offshore tendering activities in 2019 boosted investors’ expectations, it has not yet translated into any significant project activities in the near term. I do not find strong drivers than can soar IO’s stock price higher in the short run.

In recent times, new multiclient programs and higher revenues from the 3D imaging market can turn out to be robust drivers in the medium term. Plus, the expansion of the reach of its Marlin software in E&P and other industries can add to the revenue source. Investors should also be wary about the risks associated with the negative shareholders’ equity. I think you might want to wait before making any fresh investment.

Are New Strategies Working?

We need to understand the framework in which IO is functioning to appreciate the current drivers and its strategies. Investors may note that the continued delay of the Panama license round announcement and upstream companies’ focus on cash preservation have led to a change in IO’s stance. It has restructured the E&P Technology & Services segment’s multiclient strategy. The changes have reflected in the new 3D acquisition and a cost-reduction program. As an extension of this policy, it strives to bring the projects closer to the reservoir where it can achieve the scale and earnings potential. Plus, upstream companies’ capital investment tends to be more consistent near the reservoirs. As a result of adopting this new approach, its 3D data library, which started from scratch a couple of years ago, now spans over 350,000 square kilometers. Additional opportunities include 3D towed streamer and seabed programs.

The second leg of the strategy involves the adoption of Marlin in the core market. Marlin is IO’s offshore operations optimization software. The company has allocated resources to accelerate Marlin's adoption by ports and harbors. To know more about Marlin, read my previous article here.

The cost side of the equation has become even more critical after the top line growth prospect declined significantly, given the drop in crude oil price in recent times. So, in January, the company initiated a cost-savings program focused on reducing contractors and some of the discretionary spending. The program also entails reducing the workforce. The program is expected to reduce costs by $20 million annually. Although the company expects to realize the full benefits in Q4 2020, some of it can start to flow in from Q1.

The Current Obstacles And Strengths

In recent months, IO failed to launch multiple new acquisitions and multiclient programs. Where it did manage to acquire new multi-client programs, it faced government delays. We also know that Brazil, in its November 2019 licensing bidding round, fell short of the expected turnover. Among the four blocks on offer, two remained unsold. Plus, longer procurement processes and tighter E&P budgetary controls were driving the data library business lower in recent years. In Panama, there have been delays in license rounds due to the lack of diligence and coordination among the ministries. The next license round is expected to be announced in late 2020. More significantly, the company failed to close several data library deals, as demand remained subdued led by the lower oil price. Of the two large programs expected to be launched in 2H 2019, the company bagged one while one remains pending for permission.

On the other hand, during Q4 2019, the company sanctioned five new multiclient programs, which include a 3D reimaging program in Argentina, new 3D reimaging programs in offshore Brazil, and a 2D reimaging program in offshore Colombia.

What's The Outlook?

Since the company is strategically moving close to the energy production sites, as I discussed above, the company sees lower break-even opportunities and targeted frontier basins. In this effort, the company looks to leverage offshore opportunities by utilizing the SPAN library to expand its multiclient offerings to 3D reimaging. SPAN is the seismic program acquired, and depth imaged using the geophysical technology available. IO’s imaging services revenues were up 14% in FY2019. Given the trend in this business over the past years, we can expect the data library revenues to make a recovery in 2020, possibly in 2H 2020.

In the Operations Optimization segment, we saw strong demand for the company’s command and control solutions in combination with the Marlin-related deployments. During Q4, it renewed two long-term command and control contracts, which should help stabilize software business revenues. What would be encouraging from the company’s viewpoint is 20% of its FY2019 software revenues were from the commercialization of recent technology deployments. The number of companies committed to the use of Marlin doubled from three to six long-term contracts. In the Middle East, the company received an ocean bottom nodal data processing and imaging contract in November, which has a tenure of two years. It may announce the first 3D OBN multi-client program in the next few quarters.

E&P Technology & Services: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the E&P Technology & Services segment, revenues were down by 51% in Q4 2019 compared to a year ago. The gross profit margin deteriorated strikingly, turning to a negative 1% compared to 53% a year earlier. The revenue fall was due to lower multiclient sales and reduced new venture revenues, as I discussed earlier in the article. On top of that, upstream energy companies slashed capex on the data library.

Compared to Q3 2019, the segment Q4 revenue decrease was less pronounced. Despite the current obstacles, its efforts to distinguish multi-client offerings and deploying resources on challenging proprietary projects have created a premium brand in the industry. As a result, in FY2019, its data library revenues increased and sales stabilized in South America. In Imaging Services, the company will continue to invest in applications and basins based on advanced technologies.

Operations Optimization: Analyzing Recent Performance

In the Operations Optimization segment, revenues decreased by 8% in Q4 2019 compared to a year ago. The gross margin in this segment contracted modestly in Q4 compared to a year ago. Versus a quarter ago, revenues remained unchanged in Q4. The resilience in the performance, which contrasted the E&P Technology & Services segment’s steep decline, benefited from increased deployments and associated engineering services from Marlin. During FY2019, higher demand for marine equipment replacement and repairs helped offset the revenue decline in some of the other businesses in this segment. In my previous article, I discussed that the global offshore market is potentially huge, per the company’s estimates. So, the Marlin software can become a catalyst going forward.

Cash Flows And Debt

IO’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) in 9M 2019 was $34.2 million, which was a significant improvement compared to a year ago. Despite lower revenues, the improvement in the CFO was led by collections of accounts and unbilled receivable balances.

The company’s total liquidity (cash plus borrowing available under the revolving credit facility) was $72.3 million as of December 31, 2019. With an accumulated deficit ($974 million), which has been running for the past six years, the balance sheet is profoundly concerning. The company’s $88 million net debt does not help the situation, either.

What Does The Relative Valuation Multiples Imply?

ION Geophysical is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.8x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.9x, according to sell-side analysts’ estimates. The higher forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2016 and now, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 5.2x. So, the stock is currently trading at a premium to its past average.

IO’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the average multiple contraction for peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to fall compared to a rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is marginally lower than peers’ (PGS, CGG, and SLB) average of 6.0x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated IO a “buy” in February (includes “very bullish”), while one recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $9.5, which at the current price, yields ~121% returns. I think the sell-side analysts are overestimating the upside potential. I discussed the obstacles above in the article, and so, I believe the company’s current outlook does not support extraordinary returns.

What’s The Take On IO?

Ion Geophysical has been hit by a series of project delays and new venture program non-starts. The crude oil price’s recent downturn has rendered many projects unviable at the current economics; hence, the delays. On top of that, policy obstacles in Mexico and Panama have kept the potential limited. As a result, the company’s top line declined severely in Q4. The effect was more visible in the E&P Technology & Services, where gross margin turned to a loss in Q4. The negative shareholders’ equity continues to pose a significant risk.

Although higher offshore tendering activities in 2019 boosted investors’ expectations, it has not yet translated into any significant project activities in the near term. In Q4, IO sanctioned five new multiclient programs. The 3D imaging market can turn out to be a major revenue source. It has been expanding the reach of its Marlin software for both E&P and other industries.

I do not find strong drivers that can push IO’s stock price higher in the short run. I do, however, think the commercialization of software products and technologies will increase the revenue base in the medium-to-long term. Nonetheless, I do not see any major catalyst that can move the needle for the stock. Investors might want to wait out until the financial performance improves, and the balance sheet strengthens.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield has been at a low ebb, but has recently gained steam. We have been recommending these companies since late summer. Locking in a gain of about 20% in a single month, and we think there’s more to come in 2020. Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.