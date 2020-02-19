Sandstorm Gold: The Price Of Gold Is A Good Stimulant

SAND may be an excellent long-term opportunity, but the stock seems overbought. Trading a good portion of your position is recommended.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, were 16,113 ounces compared with 14,182 ounces for the comparable period in 2018.

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $23.995 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $17.458 million for the comparable period in 2018.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is one of the "streamers" that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. The company is similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Sandstorm Gold is one of the smallest in revenue size amongst the five streamers indicated above. However, with the fourth quarter results out, the stock is underperforming the whole group, except Osisko, with a 31% increase on a 1-year chart.

The investment thesis is still a difficult one when it comes to SAND, even with such a gold price runup.

Honestly, I am not very excited by the company, which presents some risk due to its size, especially now at above $7.

But I have to be fair, and I recognize the potential growth that the company has to offer, which may justify a bet in the long term.

Importantly, the company is set to profit from the substantial positive momentum that the gold price has experienced in the past few months.

So far, my strategy was to trade SAND short term and eventually accumulate a midterm position slowly and sell out my entire position on any strong rally, like the one the company is experiencing now. It has worked out many times before, and I do not see why this trend should change in the next few months.

On a side note, the gold price is a crucial element when it comes to investing in SAND. Sandstorm stock seems acting as a weak proxy for gold, but more often, the stock behaves more like equity. Today the price of gold reached $1,605 per ounce, which is a multi-year high.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of over 191 streams and royalties.

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

Sandstorm realized $89.4 million in revenue for the year ended 2019. This is a 22% increase over 2018 and an all-time record for the company. The increase in the price of gold over the course of the year has amplified these production results.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 4Q'19 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Revenues in $million 18.93 17.29 17.55 18.17 21.49 25.78 24.00 Net Income to shareholders in $million 0.66 2.09 2.75 2.50 2.43 6.15 5.32 EBITDA in $ million 10.2 10.3 11.85 13.33 15.63 19.54 16.62 EPS Diluted 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 13.9 10.9 10.6 13.34 12.69 14.26 15.67 CAPEX in $million 0.3 0.1 0.03 33.21 1.55 10.11 16.42 FCF in $million 13.56 10.81 10.57 -19.86 11.14 4.14 -0.75 Total Cash in $ million 13.2 20.2 19.8 26.0 21.6 19.4 17.77 Total Debt in $ million 0 0 0 44.0 37.0 48.0 48.4 Shares outstanding diluted in million 192.7 188.6 191.0 189.8 188.9 190.0 190.2 Production 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 In K Au Eq. 14.47 14.31 14.18 14.07 16.36 17.29 16.11 Gold price 1,309 1,208 1,231 1,291 1,314 1,491 1,489

Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $23.995 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with $17.458 million for the comparable period in 2018. The net income was $5.32 million in 4Q'19 compared to $2.75 million the same quarter a year ago.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow was an estimated loss of $0.75 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and yearly free cash flow for 2019 was a loss of $5.33 million.

The free cash flow is quite disappointing for Sandstorm. It shows that the company is growing too fast, and cash flow is not following. However, Nolan Watson is expecting about $70 million of free cash flow in 2020.

Also, the company has a new buyback plan to purchase 10% of its current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding. With 10.9 million shares already purchased (as of 01/07/2020) and 7.4 million shares are remaining.

It was a good purchase at a much lower price (~$15.15) than the actual price. However, 2019 is not gone, and SAND is still not paying a dividend.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Going forward, we will continue to evaluate the benefits of share buybacks versus dividends and we'll provide a further update on our thoughts in the latter half of this year. And although, I know investor opinions on this topic are split, it's my personal goal to become a dividend-paying company in the not-too-distant future. Below is the diluted weighted average number of common shares.

I believe it would be a better strategy to allocate extra cash to pay down the revolver first. Sandstorm Gold has been using the revolver indirectly to buy back shares and now shows around $48.414 million in bank debt as of today, which could have been covered by the use of the cash from operations.

3 - Gold production details

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, were 16,113 ounces compared with 14,182 ounces for the comparable period in 2018, and 17,289 ounces the preceding quarter.

Sandstorm Gold indicated 63.829K Au Oz for 2019. Twelve mines were contributing to production this quarter as stated below: Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $309 per ounce in 4Q'19 ($292 for 4Q'18,) with an average gold price of 1,489 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,180 per ounce.

The decrease in production could be explained in part by the price of gold when it translates to silver, copper, or diamond. The higher the ratio and the lower gold equivalent ounce the company gets. Finally, the company expects a lower first quarter 2020 due to Bachelor Lake. However, the company expects higher production after that.

Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

In 2020, what we're currently expecting is similar gold equivalent production levels as 2019 and so, we're giving the same guidance range for production that we did at the beginning of 2019, which is 60,000 to 70,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces.

4 - Net debt is $30,6 million at the end of 4Q'19

Credit Facility (press release):

In December 2019, the Company amended its revolving credit agreement, allowing the Company to borrow up to $225 million with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million, for a total facility of up to $300 million (the “Revolving Facility”).

Conclusion and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold is a good streamer that should do well if the gold price continues to climb. The company is well-managed and should grow nicely in 2020. However, the company is not without essential risks.

One substantial risk is the size of the investment made in the Hod Maden copper-gold project in Turkey.

It is a critical project that can make or break the company. The project is owned 30% by Sandstorm and 70% by Lidya Madencilik, which is the operator.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND experienced a support breakout of its ascending wedge pattern early in 2020 and dropped to its lower support early February at around $6.50. I believe the line support of the old ascending wedge pattern is now resistance, and SAND is on its way to retest $7.45.

The trading strategy is to sell about 25% or more of your SAND position at $7.45 or higher. After that, wait for a retracement at $6.55 to start accumulating again.

If the gold price continues to be bullish and stays above $1,600 per ounce, SAND may eventually cross line resistance and go as high as $7.90.

Conversely, if the gold price is not strong enough to stay above 1,600 and retraces, SAND may eventually drop as low as $5.50, at which point I believe SAND is an excellent buying opportunity.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

