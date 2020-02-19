Telia: Some Signs Of Life But Growth Was Very Slow In The Latest Quarter

On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its fourth quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be a bit disappointing but acceptable as the company posted relatively meager top-line revenue growth but did manage to reverse the net loss that it reported last year. As is usually the case with quarterly reports though, the headline numbers fail to tell the whole story. Overall, I walked away feeling very underwhelmed after I reviewed the full earnings release. With that said though, very slow growth and overall stability is what investors have come to expect from this company and it certainly did not disappoint in those regards.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's fourth quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telia Company reported total net sales of SEK 22.838 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.83% increase over the SEK 22.209 billion that the firm had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of SEK 2.600 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents an 8.97% increase over the SEK 2.386 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telia completed its acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting, which provides it with a variety and pay television channels across Sweden and Finland. In order to manage this portfolio, the company started up a new business unit called TV and Media.

The company reported a free cash flow of SEK 1.681 billion in the most current quarter. This compares positively to the SEK 1.442 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Telia Company reported a net income of SEK 1.370 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares very favorably to the SEK 1.572 billion net loss that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that one of the first things that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance for the company showed improvement compared to the prior year quarter. This is partly due to the increase in sales that was mentioned in the highlights. This does make some sense. After all, the more money that the firm brings in the front door in the form of sales, the more money is available to make its way down to the bottom line.

However, it is important to note that not all of this growth was truly organic. In fact, a good part of this growth was due to currency fluctuations. Over the course of 2019, the Swedish krona (which the company reports its results in) declined in value against several of the currencies that its customers actually pay with. This has the effect of increasing the company's reported revenues since the foreign currency that it collects coverts into more Swedish kroner when the company converts it to report.

This is true even if the actual amount of money that it collects from its customers, when measured in their own currencies, stays flat or even declines. This was unfortunately the case in the fourth quarter of 2019. In order to adjust for this, Telia Company introduced a measurement in the first quarter of 2019 that it calls "like for like." This holds currency values flat year-over-year and adjusts for the impact of any acquisitions and dispositions. On a like for like basis, the company's net sales went 2.3% year-over-year. Thus, the company's business may not be strengthening as much as it appears based solely on the reported numbers.

As I have discussed in various past articles, Telia Company's largest market is its home country of Sweden. The Swedish market is a very highly developed and competitive one with numerous telecommunications and wireless providers aggressively attempting to steal customers from one another. This has been a drag on Telia's performance for a while now and the company was bleeding customers, at least in the consumer market, over most of 2019. Fortunately, the company managed to correct this problem in the fourth quarter. As we can see here, this was the only quarter in 2019 in which Telia managed to deliver mobile subscription revenue growth:

Source: Telia Company AB

Telia credits this performance to an improved mobile network that the company rolled out in June. The company claims that it is so well-liked among customers that it was able to increase its prices somewhat without losing customers to other companies. There is certainly some reason to believe this too as the firm saw its mobile subscription base in Sweden increase to 6.132 million from 6.095 million in the prior year quarter.

One important metric used by telecommunications firms is average revenue per user. This gives us some idea of its pricing power as a company can fairly easily grow its subscriber base by aggressively slashing prices but such an action could prove quite negative to overall profitability. The thing that we really want to see is a company being able to grow both its subscriber count and the amount of money that it brings in from each of its users. This situation could represent a true competitive advantage. Telia Company managed to accomplish this in Sweden during the quarter. We can see this here:

Source: Telia Company AB

This is certainly something that investors should appreciate as it shows the strength of the company's network in the country relative to that of its peers. This could force the firm's competition to have to play catch up while Telia continues to capture customers. It will be interesting to see if this indeed proves to be the case.

Another major market for Telia is the northern European nation of Finland. In fact, the company currently known as Telia Company is the result of a late-1990s merger between Telia AB in Sweden and Sonera Oyj in Finland, which were both the largest companies in their industry in their respective countries prior to the merger. The company delivered fairly strong performance in this nation with reported revenues being up 4.7% over the prior year quarter. This was admittedly mostly due to the euro strengthening against the krona though as the company's Finnish-derived sales only increased 0.7% year-over-year on a like for like basis.

As I mentioned in my previous quarterly reports, Telia has been working to roll out a new fifth-generation network in the nation. This was perhaps the biggest story to come out of Finland for the company during the quarter. The company began marketing new 5G devices that are designed to use this network in October, although it did not state how much success it has had with this thus far. Presumably, it has not had the success that it would like as the firm lost 41,000 mobile subscribers during the quarter, 37,000 of which were postpaid customers. This is unfortunate as postpaid customers typically have higher incomes than prepaid customers and would possibly be the type to use more data and therefore pay more for data. Thus, it is somewhat disheartening to see the company losing customers just as it begins rolling out the new high-speed network.

One of the biggest highlights during the quarter was the company finally closing its pending acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting, which was formerly part of Bonnier Multimedia Group. This acquisition dates back to July 2018 when the company announced that it would acquire the broadcast and cable television unit of Bonnier Group for SEK 9.2 billion. Regulators in the European Union finally approved the acquisition on November 12, 2019 following concerns about the consolidation of media power considering that the Swedish government owns 37.3% of Telia Company.

Ultimately, the company was forced to make concessions to the regulators to get the deal approved including providing the company's channels to rival pay-TV companies in both Sweden and Finland, allow competitors to advertise on its channels, and provide a package of men's ice hockey programming in Finland to its competitors despite the company already owning exclusive rights to it. Ultimately, this was enough to satisfy regulators and the company managed to complete the acquisition on December 2, 2019.

The company has already begun to see an impact from this acquisition. The TV and Media unit reported net sales of SEK 751 million and an operating loss of SEK 44 million in the quarter. Obviously, this compares to nothing in the year-ago quarter as the company did not own any of these assets at the time:

Source: Telia Company AB

It is important to note that these results are only for the month of December. Telia did not adjust the division's results to better reflect what it would deliver over an average full quarter. Thus, we can assume that the new TV and Media division will deliver substantially higher numbers beginning in the first quarter due to it operating for the entire period.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably solid quarter for Telia, although it was nowhere near as good as the headlines may lead one to believe. The company made some very real progress at turning around its operations in Sweden and now we have to see if it can maintain this progress going forward. The company's other main operations were sadly somewhat weaker but hopefully its new TV and Media operations can begin to correct this. Overall though, the company continued to deliver on the stability that we generally expect from firms like this and that is very much a positive.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.