3 Reasons To Buy Grains

The three leading grain futures markets that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are the soybean, corn, and wheat contracts. The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans. When it comes to wheat, the US is only one of many producing and exporting nations.

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets. The primary factor that can impact supplies is the weather conditions across the fertile areas where crops grow.

The last time a significant supply issue impacted prices was in 2012 when drought caused a poor harvest. The prices of soybeans and corn rose to all-time highs, and wheat rallied to over $9 per bushel. As we head into the 2020 season that will begin with spring planting, prices are substantially lower than the 2012 peak. However, after seven consecutive years of bumper crops where supplies were sufficient to meet global requirements, there are no guarantees that 2020 will be the eighth straight year where no supply issues occur. The 2020 harvest will depend on Mother Nature as the weather conditions are always the leading factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of prices.

The most direct route for risk positions in the grain markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. Teucrium Family of grain ETF products in the soybean, corn, and wheat markets provide an alternative for those market participants looking for exposure without venturing into the futures arena.

The 2020 crop year gets under way

The middle of February is a time when farmers across the fertile plains of the United States are enjoying the final days of their vacation during the offseason and preparing for the new crop year.

In a few short weeks, agricultural producers will move to the outdoors and ready their acreage for the crops that feed the world. After prepping the soil and adding nutrients via fertilizer products, in late March and April, seeding will set the stage for the 2020 growing season when corn, soybeans, wheat, and other agricultural products will grow during the warm late spring and summer months. The beginning of the growing season in May, June, and even into July, is a time when the plants move from a frail state into the agricultural products the world requires for nutrition. While grain prices recently moved lower in response to the spread of Coronavirus in China, the January 15 "phase one" trade deal between the Chinese and US is adding a degree of optimism for farmers for the 2020 crop year. In 2018 and 2019, the prices of the leading grains suffered under the weight of an escalating trade war.

The season of uncertainty

Trade, government policy, and other factors can impact the prices of the agricultural products that feed the world each year. However, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the United States and other regions of the world that produce corn, soybeans, and wheat is the primary determinate of the path of least resistance for prices. Drought or flood conditions can wipe out a crop or cause significant supply shortages. The last significant weather event that impacted supplies occurred in 2012.

The chart of nearby CBOT soybean future highlights that poor weather conditions in 2012 took the price of the oilseed to a record high of $17.9475 per bushel.

The price of corn rose to its all-time peak at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012 because of dry conditions in the United States, the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans.

The price of CBOT wheat futures shows that the record high came in 2008 at $13.3450 per bushel. While the US is one of many producers of the primary ingredient in bread products, poor weather conditions around the world caused wheat to reach its apex in 2008. In 2012, drought in the US took the price to a high of $9.4725 per bushel.

The three leading grain futures markets are moving into the 2020 crop year at significantly lower levels than in 2012. The memories of drought and shortages have faded in the market's rearview mirror over the past eight years. However, seven consecutive years of bumper crops and glut conditions are no guaranty that 2020 will be another year where crops are at sufficient levels to feed the world. As we enter into the spring season, we could see an increase in volatility in the corn, wheat, and soybean markets as uncertainty over supplies during the fall harvest will rise. Only Mother Nature knows if 2020 will be a year where the weather supports crop growth, or she has another 2012 in store for agricultural producers.

Three factors favor the upside for the prices of the leading gains as we head into another crop year.

Reason one: demographics

In the world of commodities, most price shocks tend to come from the supply side of the fundamental equation. The 2012 drought is the perfect example of what a supply-side surprise can do to the price of an agricultural product. Meanwhile, the demand side of the equation continues to exert upward pressure on prices each year because of demographics.

At the turn of this century, around six billion people inhabited the planet.

As the chart shows, today, there are over 7.631 billion people in the world that require daily nutrition. The increase of over 27% means that the world depends on more crops each year. Each quarter, the world adds another 20 million mouths to feed. Since the 2012 drought, eight years ago, the population has grown by around 640 million people. The next time a weather issue causes shortages of grains, the odds favor even higher highs in the futures markets.

At the same time, diets have changed over the past years in emerging market parts of the world like China. In China and other Asian nations, the shift from a rice-based diet has included more complex proteins leading to more grain consumption. Dietary changes only serve to compound the upward pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the grain markets.

Reason two: trade and Coronavirus

The spread of the Coronavirus has been the latest factor weighing on markets across all asset classes, and grain futures have been no exception. If the number of cases and fatalities continues to grow, and the virus spreads around the globe, all markets could experience bouts of risk-off behavior and selling.

Meanwhile, the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China should take the pressure off farmers in 2020 as China will return as a significant importer of US agricultural products. In past years, the Chinese purchases approximately one-quarter of the annual US soybean crop. In 2018 and 2019, the rise of protectionism caused the loss of a significant chunk of the addressable consumer market for US farmers. The return of China should provide support for the oilseed in 2020, and by extension, for both corn and wheat prices as the grains typically move higher and lower together. The price of beans dropped from a high of $10.76 in March 2018 to a low at under $8 per bushel in 2019 at the height of the trade war. At just under $9 per bushel going into the 2020 crop year, the return of Chinese demand will likely limit the downside prospects for the price of the oilseed, as well as for corn and wheat.

When it comes to Coronavirus, the short-term bearish impact could translate to a longer-term bullish result if it changes dietary habits in China. In a recent article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote, "Feeding 1.4 billion people in China is a matter of national security for the government. Many revolutions throughout history began when people went hungry. If Chinese turn solely to chicken, turkey, beef, lamb, and pork over the coming months and years, the prices of cattle and hog futures could move appreciably higher as the dinner menu choices narrow."

Grains are the primary ingredient in animal feed. If it turns out that alternative proteins were the source of Coronavirus, we could see an increase in demand for conventional animal proteins in the world's most populous nation, putting even more pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for grains in 2020 and beyond.

Reason three: long-term trends

Demand trends have a slow and steady impact on prices. In all three of the primary grain futures, the long-term charts display a similar picture, which is the result of rising global requirements for food.

The annual chart of soybean futures dating back to the 1960s shows that that demand has had a bullish impact on prices as lower during periods of oversupply have been at higher levels.

The yearly chart of corn futures displays the same bullish price pattern of higher lows.

The price action in the wheat futures market also shows the same bullish trend based on rising consumption.

As we move into the 2020 crop year, the prices of soybeans, corn, and wheat are well below the all-time highs. The uncertainty of the crop yields this coming fall could cause periods of speculative buying in the grains over the coming weeks and months. Moreover, any unexpected weather event could have a sudden and explosive impact on prices. Consumers have become apathetic when it comes to hedging requirements, and many operate on a hand-to-mouth basis when it comes to supplies these days. A sudden price spike to the upside could trigger a wave of hedging and concerns about availabilities if Mother Nature decides on a surprise that causes crops to be at anything but bumper levels this year.

The most direct route for a risk or investment position in the grain markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the CME. The Teucrium Family of grain ETF products provide alternatives for those looking to participate in the markets that feed the world but do not wish to venture into the volatile and leveraged world of futures. The Teucrium products are available to anyone with a standard equity account.

The Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) has net assets of $69.99 million, trades an average of 51,926 shares each day, and charges a 1.11% expense ratio. The most recent top holdings of CORN include:

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) has net assets of $25.18 million, trades an average of 37,285 shares each day, and charges a 1.15% expense ratio. The most recent top holdings of SOYB include:

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) has net assets of $50.26 million, trades an average of 108,401 shares each day, and charges a 1.00% expense ratio. The most recent top holdings of WEAT include:

The Teucrium products hold three of the most actively traded futures contracts, which minimized roll risk and tampers volatility. Since the most significant price volatility tends to be in the nearby futures contract as it attracts the most speculative interest, the Teucrium CORN, SOYB, and WEAT contracts often underperform the price action on the upside but outperform the nearby futures contracts on the downside.

As we move into the season of uncertainty in the grain markets that feed the world, the Teucrium products could feed profits to your portfolio is the prices of corn, soybeans, and wheat are poised to move higher over the coming weeks and months.

