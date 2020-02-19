Kraft Heinz Missed Opportunity To Act As Safe Haven In Face Of Uncertain Times Ahead

As I write this, the coronavirus has killed over 1,800 people and infected tens of thousands more. Most of the victims are in China, but the virus has now been detected in dozens of other countries, with a few like Germany experiencing person-to-person contagion, which means that this thing could spread well beyond China. We could be seeing a pandemic, which, in theory, could serve as the trigger for another global economic downturn. The great unknown at this moment is whether or not this outbreak has the potential to become a widespread global pandemic, or whether it can still be contained. In my view, it could go either way, with a roughly 50/50 chance, meaning that there are investment implications going forward. Consumer staples companies such as Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) could potentially benefit as a safe haven, but its recent financial performance is a potential impediment. It needed a decent quarterly report, which did not fully materialize when results were released on February 13. It is potentially a chance missed to shine, unless a global economic downturn will be further delayed, giving Kraft Heinz more time to correct its path in order for it to qualify as a traditional safe haven investment during an economic downturn.

Not a disastrous quarter, but not stellar either

Kraft Heinz started implementing its new strategy in the past few months, which, in my view, will lead to some improvement, but it will take time for results to become evident. We have been seeing commercials advertising its products, including during high-profile opportunities, such as an advertisement clip that ran during the Super Bowl, promoting the iconic nature and bellowed familiarity of Heinz. Advertisements promoting its other iconic brand, Kraft Mac & Cheese, have been airing on TV, mostly promoting it as something that kids will go for, even as they refuse to eat more exotic foods. It remains to be seen whether these efforts are already moving the revenue needle as further quarterly results will come in. Personally, I find it reassuring that the company is once more investing in its brands, rather than simply relying on taking over other companies and squeezing everything out of the brands, without promoting their presence on the market, whether by advertising or by innovating products.

In the third quarter of 2019, Kraft Heinz revenues declined by 4.8% compared with the same quarter from the previous year. For the fourth quarter, it saw a decline of 5.1%. A return to growth in revenues would be outstanding, but it has not happened yet. A 13.3% decline in sales from a year ago outside the North American market is especially troubling for the third quarter. The decline includes a 10.2% negative effect due to currency exchange effects. For the fourth quarter, it was another drop of 10.1%, with currency effects amounting to 5.2%. While currency effects are in large part responsible, they are nevertheless troubling, because I personally hoped to see more robust international gains, given that Kraft Heinz owns a significant list of regional brands around the world, which it could use to grow in foreign markets.

As far as profits go, it is thought, or perhaps hoped, that the write-downs are now mostly behind us, with most assets now appropriately priced. Net income increased from $618 million in the third quarter of 2018 to $899 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the fourth quarter, we saw a deterioration in net income compared with the third quarter, which was down to $594 million. It is not as disastrous as the market reaction to the numbers would suggest, but it is by no means stellar. The only way to effect a turnaround is to improve sales and profitability, which would in turn help prevent asset write-downs.

Grocery store sales trends suggest that there is room for food industry growth going forward

The task of improving sales and profits is not necessarily as hard as one might imagine, given market segment conditions. Perceptions are that the food products market is a largely stagnated one, at least in the developed world. This is not necessarily the case, meaning that all Kraft Heinz has to do is protect market share and ride the trend higher.

Source: Statista

While the data we see in regards to grocery store sales is not a perfect reflection of US food consumption growth over the years, it is nevertheless a decent indicator in regards to growth in the grocery sector, which is in large part a reflection of food consumption trends. Population growth is one of the factors that is pushing food demand higher in the United States. Continued growth in the median household income is also playing a part. The real median household income increased from just under $54,000 in 1992, to over $63,000 in 2018.

We should keep in mind that the increase in household incomes is not only causing an increase in food volumes consumed per household, but also an increase in quality. This is where Kraft Heinz is failing to keep up, in my view. It missed the boat in regards to the health-conscious food consumer trend.

Source: Food Business News

As the data above shows, organic food sales more than doubled in the past decade or so. It is an enviable growth rate if we are to look at this segment as a separate standalone industry. It is a growing niche within the industry that food brands cannot afford to miss out on, since it is taking an ever-larger bite out of the overall food market. The organic food segment makes up 5.7% of the overall food market and continues to grow at a much faster rate compared with conventional food sales. We should keep in mind that there are other non-organic health-oriented food products, such as gluten-free, non-gmo and so on, which are taking up an ever larger portion of overall food sales. There is also a growing trend towards eating fresh foods, which is where Kraft Heinz cannot hope to compete, since it is not part of its profile, but it could certainly ride the wave by promoting healthier salad dressing choices and so on. For that to happen, product innovation needs to occur, which is something that the company stopped doing as part of its old strategy, which did not include investing in its products and brands, but rather acquisitions followed by cost-cutting through finding synergies.

Kraft Heinz could turn changing consumer tastes into an advantage

There is no denying the fact that Kraft Heinz suffered a great deal of hollowing out of its brand power, thanks to the arguably flawed leadership of former CEO Bernardo Hees. New CEO Miguel Patricio has a tough task ahead in turning the fortunes of a tarnished American icon around, but the first steps were already taken in the shape of a renewed effort to advertise its products. Innovating its products as a way to cater to changing tastes is the more important task, and it is already taking shape, with efforts to make classical products such as Mac & Cheese more attractive to the growing trend of health consciousness that consumers increasingly exhibit. Adding white beans or cauliflower to pasta is just an example of new approaches to adapting old brands to new tastes. It will likely take many quarters or perhaps even years for things to turn around, but it will most likely happen.

Kraft Heinz could use a delay in coronavirus spread because it needs more time to cement its traditional safe haven investment status as a consumer staples company

The continued spread of the coronavirus, which already killed far more people in China than the SARS outbreak, is a great economic and investment unknown for this year, and perhaps beyond. The virus continues to spread rapidly, mostly because it seems to be highly contagious, and apparently, contagion can occur before infected people start manifesting symptoms, making it very hard to stop. Mass-quarantines are being used to try to contain it. Even so, there seems to be only limited progress, even though, in my view, China is doing a decent job in trying to contain it.

The economic implications of this outbreak cannot be predicted at the moment, but there are already some indications of economic disruptions ranging from a sharp drop in air travel, especially to and from China, as well as disruptions to the global supply chain. As bad as things seem now, with mostly China being affected, if this contagion spreads beyond China and gets out of control, we could be in for a catastrophic period going forward for the global economy, as well as for investors who do not have the luxury to simply ride out the crisis. An AI model has predicted that we could see as many as 2.5 billion infections worldwide, with tens of millions of resulting deaths.

Not only is the intensity of the coronavirus outbreak an unknown, but so is the expected duration. In a worst case scenario, we could be in for years of repeated outbreaks similar to the current influenza seasonality. In this case, we could be looking at years of economic and market misery. Kraft Heinz could potentially see a double advantage in terms of its stock performance as a safe haven, but also as a producer of non-perishable food products, which could become more popular in the event of a severe worldwide outbreak, which would compel people to seek more limited public exposure, meaning that reliance of non-perishable foods could become a favored consumer trend.

In the event that the coronavirus or other factors do not lead to a significant global economic downturn this year, Kraft Heinz will still get its chance to perform as a safe haven, especially if the next few quarters will start showing that a financial performance turnaround is taking shape. At this point, the last few quarters do confirm that a stabilization of the situation has taken root, with write-downs comparably minimal, while debt declined by $3.1 billion in 2019. While I am not enjoying the effects of having picked a bad initial entry point more than a year ago into this stock, I am starting to contemplate buying more stock this year, taking advantage of the continued negativity, which stems from the fear that things may have not stabilized just yet. While there is significant risk involved in betting on a turnaround within the context of a tough situation that this company is facing, a successful turnaround could happen, and it would lead to a very significant upside in its stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.