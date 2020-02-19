Let's Discuss The Market - Here's Why I Am Bullish

It has been a while since I dedicated a full article to covering my economic outlook. As some might now, I discussed a (potential) first-quarter growth bottom in pretty much every single article since the fourth quarter of 2019. In this article, I will give you a detailed overview of my economic expectations and tell you why I expect economic sentiment, 'hard' economic data and corporate earnings to accelerate in 2020. So far, leading indicators are looking good and further upside momentum should be expected if coronavirus fears are able to linger. This will likely support the market in the long-term and give investors a much-needed earnings boost after a lot has been priced in already. The market is tough, but not everything is as bad as it seems.

The Economic Cycle Matters

As it is a while ago since I wrote an article solely focused on the economy, let me explain how I look at the economy. Most of my readers know that I never talk about GDP growth. The reason is that GDP growth rates are backward-looking indicators. GDP growth numbers are interesting for economists, politicians and everyone who wants to backtest certain economic data. However, the market does not care about GDP data is it is predicted by leading indicators. That's why I will discuss a set of leading indicators that I have used for many years and that have never steered me wrong - so far. When assessing indicators, I do not care too much about the current numbers but about turning points and trends. Generally speaking, large investors increase their longs when a market shows growth acceleration. Longs are being reduced at multi-year high turning points as this is peak risk/reward.

With that said, the graph below shows the z-scores of both future and current regional business expectations. Both indicators peaked in the second half of 2018. That was also the point when global economies started to lose steam and gained downside momentum. This lasted until the fourth quarter of 2019 and resulted in a massive underperformance of cyclical industries.

At this point, we are seeing that sentiment is improving again. Both future and current regional business expectations are bottoming and the ISM manufacturing index hit 50.9 in January. If this holds, the market should expect coincident indicators like industrial production growth to reach positive territory again as the graph below shows quite well.

What About The Market?

Below is some evidence of what I mean when I say that cyclical industries underperformed. I added a number of cyclical ETFs and the S&P 500. As you can see, only consumer discretionaries were able to outperform the market. All others lagged the market. And it was not even close as industrials, for example, underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 1500 basis points.





The S&P 500 also followed a cyclical pattern as you can see below. The graph below shows the year-on-year performance of the S&P 500 and the ISM manufacturing index. Note that I added the S&P 500 performance until June 2020 to see how much future growth is priced in. This is simply based on the idea that the S&P 500 is not going to change going forward. This makes sense as we would get a huge peak in let's say May of 2020 if May of 2019 had a very bad S&P 500 performance. What we see, is that stocks plunged rapidly while the ISM manufacturing index was still peaking. This happened very unexpectedly as most large investors were looking for weakness further into 2019 instead of at the end of 2018. Interestingly enough, the market quickly rebounded at the start of 2019 while economic expectations worsened. Back then, the reason was a dovish FED and the fact that stocks were massively undervalued after the 20% S&P 500 crash. This uptrend has not ended and pushed stocks up more than 20% compared to the prior-year while I am writing this. So, while it is good news that leading indicators are bottoming, it's not something that strengthens the bull market. It's something that is desperately needed as the market has already priced in higher growth since the second half of 2019 as you can see below.

The fact that the ISM manufacturing index went above 50.0 in January could be the start of a scenario where investors start to go overweight cyclical stocks again. In this scenario, the largest bull case would be a sustained economic recovery like the ones in 2012 and 2016. This would warrant further bullish positions going all the way into 2021.

In the graph below, I once again show you the ISM index (blue line) and the S&P 500. As you can see, the odds of an expended stock market rally in a situation where the ISM index accelerates are very good. The market only shows weakness if economic growth is significantly declining and even then, the market tends to quickly recover due to Federal Reserve actions. So, even though the market seems to be 'very high', I do not doubt that there is a lot of upwards potential left if the economy recovery.

Valuation Is Rich

While I am very bullish and have pretty much all of my money invested, there are reasons that make being bullish a bit uncomfortable. For example, the stock market valuation is everything except a no-brainer. The S&P 500 price/earnings ratio is at historically rich levels. Only during the recession and the early 2000s, the market had a higher valuation. While it does make sense to give the market a higher valuation as margins are rapidly rising and the population has an increasing life-expectancy, one should not ignore that we are in the 10th year of an economic expansion.

One of the reasons besides the ones I briefly mentioned why I am not fearing this valuation is because the current valuation includes corporate earnings growth of roughly 0% as the graph below shows. Third-quarter S&P 500 earnings were only up 1.9%. As this index is not updated for the fourth quarter (not all companies have reported earnings), I assume that earnings growth is very close to 0%.

Note that earnings growth is displaying the same cycles we already saw when discussing the ISM index and regional indicators. This is why higher earnings growth can offset the effect of higher prices and make a stock price rally more sustainable.

Unfortunately, this once again means that a lot is dependent on a growth bottom as the current state of the economy won't be able to push up earnings.

At this point, I do have to say a few things about the coronavirus. First and foremost, it's a factor of uncertainty that might be worse than political uncertainties as it seems that nobody knows what is going to happen. Expectations range from 'end of the world' to 'just the flu'. On top of that, it seems that there is a lot of concern regarding the validity of the numbers provided by the Chinese government. And even if I were to say that the numbers are too low, there is no way I could prove it. So, while everyone keeps guessing, I am going to trust the market and think the virus will peak rather sooner than later. That's a risk I have to take as the other side of the story would warrant immediately liquidation of longs to de-risk my portfolio. And I am not willing to do that as I believe that higher economic growth in 2020 will outweigh the negative consequences of the virus.

Here's My Gameplan

So, all things considered, we are in a situation where traders have been pricing in higher growth for more than a year now. All while economic growth continued to weaken and even coronavirus fears were unable to do significant damage. I expect economic growth to bottom in the first quarter of this year and start an acceleration in the remaining three quarters of this year. Hence, I am not reducing long exposure and will continue to add on any dips.

Going forward, there are a few things that I will keep an eye on and discuss if necessary. These things are economic developments (the most obvious one), the US dollar, bonds, and the course of the FED in the case leading indicators are indeed able to push up economic growth.

For now, I am sticking to my long exposure and think the current S&P 500 breakout will result in more capital gains in the short- and mid-term. If my biggest concern turns out to become reality and economic growth declines further, I will sell some longs and rapidly increase my defensive investments like bonds. However, I do not expect that to happen and will write an article if this turns out to be the case.

For now, I think we should expect an extended stock market uptrend and higher economic growth.

Stay tuned!

