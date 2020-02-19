Imara Files First Statement For U.S. IPO

IMRA is an early Phase 2 stage biopharma and the stock would have a potential upside catalyst in late 2020.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for genetic diseases of the hemoglobin.

Imara has filed to raise $86 million in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Quick Take

Imara (IMRA) has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an A-1 registration statement.

The company is a clinical stage firm developing treatments for genetic disorders of hemoglobin.

IMRA is an early Phase 2 biopharma with an expected potential catalyst in late 2020 for its lead candidate.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Imara was founded to develop and commercialize therapeutics for patients suffering from hemoglobinopathies.

Management is headed by President and CEO Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since June 2018 and was previously Chief Business Officer of Northern Biologics and was an entrepreneur-in-residence at venture capital firm Versant Ventures.

Below is a brief overview video of sickle cell disease:

Source: Osmosis

The firm's lead candidate, IMR-687, is an oral, once-per-day treatment candidate for the treatment for sickle cell disease.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $77.8 million and include New Enterprise Associates, Lundbeckfond, Pfizer (PFE), OrbiMed, Arix Bioscience, Bay City Capital, and RA Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for sickle cell disease treatment is forecast to reach $5.5 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.3% from 2019 to 2023.Currently, an estimated 20 to 25 million people globally live with sickle cell disease, with 300,000 children born each year with the disease.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing patient pool with only two existing approved products but the launch of several new drugs including:

Global Blood Therapeutics - Voxelotor

Novartis (NVS) - Crizanlizumab

Sancili - Altemia

Pfizer (PFE) - Rivipansel

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) -DROXIA

Others in development

Financial Status

Imara’s recent financial results are typical of a clinical stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline of treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $28.9 million in cash and $4.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Imara intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO. It is typical for life science IPOs to have at least one investor ‘support’ the IPO, so I would expect to see this feature in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance development of IMR-687 for the treatment of patients with SCD;to advance development of IMR-687 for the treatment of patients with b-thalassemia; andthe remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential pipeline expansion.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and SVB Leerink.

Commentary

Imara is seeking development funding for its primary candidates, but notably no investors have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of the IPO, a typical element in life science IPOs.

For its lead candidate for the treatment of sickle cell disease, the firm expects to publish initial data for its Phase 2a trial by the end of 2020, and, if successful, begin Phase 2b trials in the first half of 2021.

The market opportunity for the treatment of sickle cell disease is significant in size and expected to grow at a reasonably fast rate. This market has a number of competitive firms and treatments in market or under development.

IMRA has disclosed no commercial collaborations and has developed its candidates solely on its own. I tend to favor life science firms who have at least one commercial collaboration partner, which provides validation as to the science as well as potential development assistance.

When we learn more details about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

